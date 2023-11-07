Entering its 13th season, the Fantasy Football Trade Chart has been an original staple on CBS Sports to help you make trades in your non-PPR, PPR and SuperFlex/2QB leagues.

What is the Trade Chart? The values assigned to the players below reflect a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. Values are determined by expected future performance, future schedule and public sentiment, not past performance.

By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return. However, Fantasy managers should take off 10% of the value in any trade where one side has three or more players than the other. Also, a handful of others only carry legitimate value in two-QB or full-PPR leagues (and thus have no value listed in one-QB or non-PPR leagues).

This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings for the 2023 season. Finally, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points. If you want to dive deeper before sending out or replying to trade offers, be sure to find my updated projected rest of season schedule rankings available on SportsLine later this week.

You can reach out with any questions, disagreements or reports of trades from your leagues to Dave Richard at @daverichard on Twitter/X.

Running Back

PLAYER TM NON PPR C. McCaffrey SF 43 46 A. Ekeler LAC 38 42 T. Etienne JAC 35 37 A. Kamara NO 32 36 J. Taylor IND 31 33 B. Hall NYJ 30 33 J. Jacobs LV 28 30 S. Barkley NYG 26 29 D. Achane MIA 22 23 D. Swift PHI 21 22 J. Mixon CIN 19 21 D. Henry TEN 20 20 Ky. Williams LAR 18 20 D. Montgomery DET 19 19 K. Walker III SEA 18 19 B. Robinson ATL 17 19 T. Pollard DAL 17 19 A. Jones GB 17 19 J. Conner ARI 15 17 R. Stevenson NE 14 16 J. Gibbs DET 13 16 R. Mostert MIA 14 15 I. Pacheco KC 14 15 R. White TB 11 15 Jav. Williams DEN 12 13 J. Ford CLE 11 12 B. Robinson Jr. WAS 10 11 N. Harris PIT 10 11 A. Mattison MIN 10 11 J. Cook BUF 9 10 G. Edwards BAL 8 8 D. Pierce HOU 7 7 K. Herbert CHI 6 6 K. Hunt CLE 6 6 Z. Charbonnet SEA 5 6 J. Warren PIT -- 6 Z. Moss IND 5 5 R. Johnson CHI 5 5 A. Dillon GB 5 5 C. Hubbard CAR 5 5 T. Spears TEN 5 5 K. Mitchell BAL 5 5

Wide Receiver

PLAYER TM NON PPR T. Hill MIA 44 48 A. Brown PHI 40 44 S. Diggs BUF 38 42 J. Chase CIN 35 39 C. Lamb DAL 34 38 A. St. Brown DET 32 36 C. Kupp LAR 26 30 K. Allen LAC 25 29 J. Jefferson MIN 23 27 D. Adams LV 16 20 A. Thielen CAR 15 19 D. Smith PHI 16 18 T. Higgins CIN 15 18 M. Pittman IND 14 18 C. Olave NO 15 17 B. Aiyuk SF 15 17 T. McLaurin WAS 14 17 P. Nacua LAR 13 17 G. Wilson NYJ 13 17 J. Waddle MIA 14 16 D. Samuel SF 14 16 D. Moore CHI 13 16 C. Kirk JAC 13 16 M. Evans TB 13 15 C. Ridley JAC 12 14 A. Cooper CLE 11 14 D. Johnson PIT 10 14 J. Addison MIN 10 13 J. Meyers LV 9 13 D. Metcalf SEA 10 12 D. Hopkins TEN 10 12 N. Collins HOU 10 12 D. London ATL 9 12 M. Brown ARI 9 11 C. Godwin TB 7 11 N. Dell HOU 9 10 J. Dotson WAS 9 10 C. Sutton DEN 8 10 Z. Flowers BAL 7 10 R. Rice KC 8 9 J. Smith-Njigba SEA 8 9 T. Lockett SEA 7 9 J. Jeudy DEN 7 9 G. Pickens PIT 7 8 J. Downs IND 6 8 G. Davis BUF 6 7 C. Watson GB 6 7 K. Shakir BUF 5 5 T. Boyd CIN -- 5 D. Douglas NE -- 5

Tight End

PLAYER TM NON PPR T. Kelce KC 34 38 M. Andrews BAL 19 22 T. Hockenson MIN 12 17 S. LaPorta DET 11 14 D. Kincaid BUF 9 13 E. Engram JAC 7 10 G. Kittle SF 8 9 D. Schultz HOU 6 9 C. Kmet CHI 6 7 J. Ferguson DAL 6 7 D. Njoku CLE 6 7 T. Hill NO 6 6 T. McBride ARI 5 6 K. Pitts ATL 5 6 D. Goedert PHI 5 5 D. Waller NYG 5 5 L. Thomas WAS 5 5 H. Henry NE -- 5

Quarterback