Entering its 13th season, the Fantasy Football Trade Chart has been an original staple on CBS Sports to help you make trades in your non-PPR, PPR and SuperFlex/2QB leagues.

What is the Trade Chart? The values assigned to the players below reflect a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. Values are determined by expected future performance, future schedule and public sentiment, not past performance.

By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return. However, Fantasy managers should take off 10% of the value in any trade where one side has three or more players than the other. Also, a handful of others only carry legitimate value in two-QB or full-PPR leagues (and thus have no value listed in one-QB or non-PPR leagues).

This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings for the 2023 season. Finally, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.

You can reach out with any questions, disagreements or reports of trades from your leagues to Dave Richard at @daverichard on Twitter/X.

Running Back

player tm non PPR C. McCaffrey SF 33 36 A. Ekeler LAC 33 36 B. Robinson ATL 28 30 S. Barkley NYG 25 27 T. Pollard DAL 25 27 N. Chubb CLE 23 24 J. Jacobs LV 21 23 D. Henry TEN 21 21 A. Jones GB 16 18 R. Stevenson NE 14 17 J. Mixon CIN 14 16 J. Gibbs DET 13 16 T. Etienne JAC 13 15 B. Hall NYJ 13 15 A. Kamara NO 13 15 M. Sanders CAR 12 13 A. Mattison MIN 11 13 J. Taylor IND 12 12 D. Pierce HOU 11 12 K. Walker III SEA 11 11 J. Conner ARI 10 11 N. Harris PIT 10 11 R. White TB 9 11 D. Montgomery DET 9 9 Jav. Williams DEN 8 9 B. Robinson Jr. WAS 8 8 J. Cook BUF 6 8 I. Pacheco KC 7 7 K. Herbert CHI 7 7 K. Gainwell PHI 7 7 A. Dillon GB 6 7 R. Johnson CHI 6 7 Z. Charbonnet SEA 5 7 D. Swift PHI -- 6 R. Mostert MIA 6 6 J. Kelley LAC 6 6 D. Cook NYJ 5 6 S. Perine DEN 5 6 Ky. Williams LAR 5 6 C. Akers LAR 5 5 A. Gibson WAS 5 5 T. Bigsby JAC 5 5 T. Allgeier ATL 5 5 T. Spears TEN 5 5 Z. Moss IND 5 5 G. Edwards BAL 5 5 J. Hill BAL 5 5

Wide Receiver

player tm non PPR J. Jefferson MIN 33 36 T. Hill MIA 33 36 J. Chase CIN 31 34 S. Diggs BUF 30 33 A. St. Brown DET 21 25 C. Lamb DAL 21 24 A. Brown PHI 21 23 C. Olave NO 19 22 D. Adams LV 18 22 C. Ridley JAC 18 21 D. Smith PHI 17 20 J. Waddle MIA 16 18 T. Higgins CIN 15 17 D. Metcalf SEA 15 17 D. Samuel SF 14 15 K. Allen LAC 11 15 A. Cooper CLE 12 14 D. Moore CHI 11 14 B. Aiyuk SF 11 13 G. Wilson NYJ 11 13 C. Kupp LAR 10 12 C. Watson GB 10 12 D. Hopkins TEN 9 12 Z. Flowers BAL 9 11 M. Evans TB 8 11 J. Dotson WAS 8 10 T. Lockett SEA 8 10 J. Jeudy DEN 8 10 C. Godwin TB 7 10 D. London ATL 7 9 J. Addison MIN 7 9 C. Kirk JAC 7 9 T. McLaurin WAS 7 9 G. Pickens PIT 6 8 D. Johnson PIT 6 8 M. Williams LAC 6 8 G. Davis BUF 6 8 M. Thomas NO 6 8 R. Doubs GB 6 8 J. Smith-Njigba SEA 6 8 M. Pittman IND 5 8 N. Collins HOU 5 7 S. Moore KC 5 6 M. Brown ARI 5 6 T. Burks TEN 5 6 P. Nacua LAR 5 6 E. Moore CLE 5 5 C. Sutton DEN 5 5

Tight End

player tm non PPR T. Kelce KC 26 28 M. Andrews BAL 16 18 D. Waller NYG 10 12 T. Hockenson MIN 9 12 G. Kittle SF 8 10 K. Pitts ATL 7 9 D. Goedert PHI 7 9 P. Freiermuth PIT 7 8 S. LaPorta DET 5 6 T. Higbee

5 6 D. Njoku CLE 5 5 D. Kincaid BUF 5 5 J. Ferguson

5 5

Quarterback