Entering its 13th season, the Fantasy Football Trade Chart has been an original staple on CBS Sports to help you make trades in your non-PPR, PPR and SuperFlex/2QB leagues.

What is the Trade Chart? The values assigned to the players below reflect a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. Values are determined by expected future performance, future schedule and public sentiment, not past performance.

By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return. However, Fantasy managers should take off 10% of the value in any trade where one side has three or more players than the other. Also, a handful of others only carry legitimate value in two-QB or full-PPR leagues (and thus have no value listed in one-QB or non-PPR leagues).

This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings for the 2023 season. Finally, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.

You can reach out with any questions, disagreements or reports of trades from your leagues to Dave Richard at @daverichard on Twitter/X.

Running Back

player tm non PPR C. McCaffrey SF 37 40 A. Ekeler LAC 31 34 B. Robinson ATL 30 32 T. Pollard DAL 29 31 D. Henry TEN 26 26 S. Barkley NYG 22 24 R. Stevenson NE 19 22 A. Jones GB 19 21 J. Jacobs LV 17 19 B. Hall NYJ 16 18 A. Kamara NO 16 18 J. Taylor IND 17 17 T. Etienne JAC 16 16 K. Walker III SEA 15 16 J. Mixon CIN 14 16 J. Gibbs DET 14 16 R. White TB 13 15 J. Conner ARI 13 15 R. Mostert MIA 14 14 D. Pierce HOU 13 13 M. Sanders CAR 12 13 B. Robinson Jr. WAS 12 13 J. Cook BUF 11 13 D. Swift PHI 11 13 J. Ford CLE 11 13 Ky. Williams LAR 11 13 D. Montgomery DET 11 11 A. Mattison MIN 10 11 Jav. Williams DEN 10 11 N. Harris PIT 8 9 I. Pacheco KC 8 8 Z. Moss IND 8 8 R. Johnson CHI 7 8 K. Herbert CHI 7 7 K. Gainwell PHI 7 7 G. Edwards BAL 7 7 J. Hill BAL 7 7 A. Dillon GB 6 7 Z. Charbonnet SEA 6 7 C. Akers LAR 6 6 J. Warren PIT 6 6 T. Allgeier ATL 6 6 T. Spears TEN 6 6 J. Kelley LAC 6 6 A. Gibson WAS 5 6 S. Perine DEN 5 6 D. Cook NYJ 5 5 T. Bigsby JAC 5 5 M. Breida NYG 5 5

Wide Receiver

player tm non PPR J. Jefferson MIN 36 39 T. Hill MIA 36 39 S. Diggs BUF 28 31 J. Chase CIN 27 30 C. Lamb DAL 25 28 A. St. Brown DET 23 27 A. Brown PHI 21 23 C. Olave NO 20 23 D. Adams LV 19 23 D. Smith PHI 18 21 C. Ridley JAC 18 21 J. Waddle MIA 17 19 T. Higgins CIN 17 19 K. Allen LAC 15 19 D. Metcalf SEA 16 18 C. Kupp LAR 14 18 G. Wilson NYJ 13 16 M. Evans TB 13 16 D. Samuel SF 14 15 B. Aiyuk SF 13 15 A. Cooper CLE 12 14 T. Lockett SEA 12 14 D. Moore CHI 11 14 P. Nacua LAR 11 14 C. Watson GB 11 13 J. Jeudy DEN 10 12 N. Collins HOU 9 12 M. Williams LAC 8 12 J. Dotson WAS 9 11 D. Hopkins TEN 8 11 C. Godwin TB 8 11 G. Pickens PIT 8 11 M. Pittman IND 8 11 G. Davis BUF 9 10 J. Addison MIN 8 10 T. McLaurin WAS 8 10 Z. Flowers BAL 8 10 D. London ATL 7 10 M. Thomas NO 7 10 D. Johnson PIT 7 9 C. Kirk JAC 7 9 J. Smith-Njigba SEA 6 8 R. Doubs GB 6 7 M. Brown ARI 5 6 T. Burks TEN 5 6 S. Moore KC 5 5 C. Sutton DEN 5 5 Z. Jones JAC 5 5

Tight End

player tm non PPR T. Kelce KC 26 28 M. Andrews BAL 17 19 T. Hockenson MIN 12 16 D. Waller NYG 10 12 G. Kittle SF 7 9 D. Goedert PHI 7 9 E. Engram JAC 7 9 H. Henry NE 7 8 S. LaPorta DET 6 8 K. Pitts ATL 6 7 P. Freiermuth PIT 6 6 D. Njoku CLE 6 6 Z. Ertz ARI 5 6 D. Kincaid BUF 5 5 J. Ferguson DAL 5 5 L. Musgrave GB 5 5

Quarterback