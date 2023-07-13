I've always believed that Fantasy Football is all about the matchups, and I've always hated the concept of Strength of Schedule.

One day about four years ago, I thought about what it would take to make a Strength of Schedule that would be beneficial to Fantasy managers.

Obviously it meant analyzing each defense. Because, hello, defenses are what make the matchups.

But it had to be more than that. It meant having to dig into every single defensive player, how they fit into the defensive scheme they're playing in, who they're playing for, who's backing them up, how each team defends certain positions, and so on.

That seemed like a lot of work.

But I tried it. And it wasn't perfect, it did help.

In the years since I've perfected the process, and while injuries and surprising play -- both in a good way and in a bad way -- will alter how defenses do, I like the concept of what I've built: The Projected Strength of Schedule (or PSoS) for every position on every team. At minimum, it will give you a potential tiebreaker when debating between two players in your drafts. At most, it's a warning sign to avoid certain position groups across the league.

Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Know What Your Friends Don't Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

If you're reading this, you're on the page that breaks down the PSoS for wide receivers. You'll find out about the players who have easy projected schedules, difficult projected schedules, and everyone in between. If you're interested in the methodology behind these numbers, you should read this.

For now, here's a look at how each offense's wideouts rank in term of PSoS, with 1 being the easiest and 32 being the toughest. There's a table for the whole season, the first four weeks of the season (who might get off to a hot start?!) and Weeks 15 through 17 (Fantasy playoffs).

Full PSoS rankings by position: QB RB WR TE

I'll highlight some players after these ranks so please remember to scroll all the way through.

Season-long PSoS for WRs

GB 1 JAX 17 NO 2 MIN 18 HOU 3 DEN 19 ATL 4 LV 20 CLE 5 KC 21 IND 6 LAC 22 CHI 7 ARI 23 SF 8 LAR 24 CIN 9 DAL 25 PIT 10 PHI 26 TB 11 WAS 27 DET 12 NYJ 28 CAR 13 MIA 29 TEN 14 NE 29 BAL 15 BUF 31 SEA 16 NYG 32

Weeks 1-4 PSoS for WRs

SF 1 PHI 17 JAX 2 LAR 18 IND 3 CLE 19 HOU 4 DET 19 GB 5 NO 21 LAC 6 BUF 22 SEA 7 NYG 23 KC 8 WAS 23 CAR 9 CHI 25 DEN 10 TEN 26 BAL 11 MIN 27 CIN 11 LV 28 TB 13 MIA 29 PIT 14 ARI 30 ATL 15 NYJ 31 DAL 16 NE 32

Weeks 15-17 PSoS for WRs

ATL 1 TB 17 IND 2 NYG 18 CHI 3 LAR 19 PHI 4 WAS 19 SF 5 JAX 21 NO 6 DEN 22 LV 7 SEA 23 CIN 8 ARI 24 CLE 9 DET 24 GB 9 MIN 24 TEN 11 BAL 27 CAR 12 NE 28 PIT 13 NYJ 29 HOU 14 DAL 30 KC 15 BUF 31 LAC 16 MIA 32

Biggest winners

D.J. Moore, Bears: Loaded with the seventh-easiest PSoS among receivers, Moore was already expected to collect more targets than anyone else in Chicago. Now he'll do so without seeing many tough projected pass defenses other than the Packers, Broncos, Saints and Browns. To be fair, he'll see a slew of above-average pass defenses, so it won't be a walk through Grant Park, but it should at minimum be easier than what he would've had to deal with if he were still in Carolina.

Christian Watson & Romeo Doubs, Packers: None of the top 10 toughest projected pass coverage units are on the Packers schedule this year. Not one. That's a great help to Love's development, but it should also pave the way for Watson and Doubs to make a bunch of quality plays.

Chris Olave & Michael Thomas, Saints: Playing with the best pass defenses in the NFC South has its privileges. Facing the AFC South is a bonus. Only two of the Saints' games in 2023 are against projected top 10 pass coverage units (Green Bay in Week 3, New England in Week 5). You have two opportunities here: You could draft Olave or Thomas and hope to get some good numbers early, or you could pass on them on Draft Day and potentially steal them in trade after Week 5 when their schedule gets even easier.

Biggest losers

Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson, Commanders: After a terrific matchup versus the Cardinals in Week 1, the Commanders will see the Broncos, Bills and Eagles, then later have a stretch that includes showdowns against the Eagles, Patriots, Cowboys and Dolphins. In total Washington will play nine games against projected top 7 pass coverage units. McLaurin is no stranger to beating tough matchups including in division, and Dotson should take a step forward, but neither should be reached for.

Marquise Brown, Cardinals: Fantasy managers might be fine with Brown's first two games against the Commanders and the Giants, but he figures to be smothered against the Cowboys, 49ers and Bengals after that. Overall he has the 10th hardest projected schedule for the year and the third toughest in Weeks 1 through 4 ... and this is before considering any quarterback problems he might have to deal with.

Gabe Davis, Bills: Never mind how Davis may have wasted his shot to be a standout target in Buffalo last year, this year the Bills receivers will see the second-toughest projected set of matchups. That includes early-season dates with the Jets and Dolphins and a late-season finish with the Cowboys, Chargers and Patriots. This is easy to ignore for a target magnet like Diggs, but particularly in the wake of Buffalo adding to its offense this spring, it could mean trouble for Davis' production.

Don't draft them, trade for them

Garrett Wilson, Jets: Look, the Jets' entire schedule is difficult in part because they're in the AFC East. But Wilson's first three games are against top-six projected pass coverage squads in the Bills, Cowboys and Patriots, then a date with the Eagles in Week 6. His talent is unbelievable so he could post some major numbers even against top-shelf squads, but I don't love his chances to do so in his very first few games with Aaron Rodgers. If you don't draft him, you should be able to acquire him cheaply if he starts slowly.

Treylon Burks, Titans: That second-year breakout for Burks might have to wait a month since the Titans open the year against the Saints, Chargers, Browns and Bengals, each of whom have quality cornerbacks capable of keeping Burks from breaking away for big gains. Tack on a low-volume passing game and you may need to exercise some serious patience when dealing with Burks.

Jordan Addison, Vikings: The rookie's first four games come against the Bucs, Eagles, Chargers and Panthers. The Eagles rank elite and the other three earned decent grades; only the Panthers are thin on multiple quality cornerbacks. It's just a difficult start for someone who should be a good contributor for the year.

Draft them, then consider selling high

DK Metcalf, Seahawks: We're assuming rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba will play a lot in the slot, forcing Tyler Lockett to play out wide. It means Lockett will vie with Metcalf for those perimeter throws from Geno Smith --- and do not forget that Lockett out-scored Metcalf per game in Fantasy over each of the past two seasons. Both could feel a small target crunch with Smith-Njigba coming aboard, but a tougher slate starting in Week 8 against Cleveland could make life tougher for Metcalf, whose name recognition might fetch him more value if he starts off strong.

Calvin Ridley & Christian Kirk, Jaguars: Everyone's excited about these two catching passes from Trevor Lawrence but they have the second-easiest projected schedule through Week 4 and then a below-average projected schedule after. It's because one-third of their weak divisional schedule and a game against the Falcons all happen at the start of the season.

Mike Williams, Chargers: Week 1 won't be easy against the Dolphins, but games against the Titans, Vikings and Raiders after that could be fertile ground for a huge early-season start like he had in 2021. I'd move off of him immediately if that happens -- not only do the Chargers schedule toughen up after that, but eventually rookie Quentin Johnston will take hold in the offense and cost Williams (and Keenan Allen) some upside.