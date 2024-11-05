Trades in Fantasy Football leagues are cool. Trades in the National Football Leagues are even cooler, mainly because they create (or destroy) players' Fantasy Football values, which can in fact lead to some occasional trades.

For example, Davante Adams was among the most-traded players after the Jets acquired him earlier this year. Some people took it as an opportunity to sell-high on him when the deal was done, and perhaps again after his big game in Week 9. Those who acquired him probably got him at a discount compared to where he was drafted back in August. For now, those managers are content, but as things go in Fantasy, we'll see if Adams can keep the production up.

Here are the reactions from today's NFL trade deadline.

Mike Williams to Pittsburgh

Mike Williams NYJ • WR • #18 TAR 21 REC 12 REC YDs 166 REC TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

What's it mean for the Steelers? The Steelers put a Band-Aid on their search for a receiver opposite George Pickens, grabbing a big-bodied jump-ball wideout who can reliably serve as their No. 2 receiver. The way Russell Wilson's been throwing downfield through two starts has been encouraging -- it could lead to him taking opportunities to throw at Williams in single coverage. Williams' game is nowhere near as explosive as Pickens, but he's probably not too far off of Courtland Sutton, who Wilson leaned on quite a bit in Denver.

What's it mean for the Jets? Aaron Rodgers never seemed to get on the same page with Williams, who was late to even practice with the Jets after recovering from last year's torn ACL. For now, receivers like Malachi Corley and Xavier Gipson will work as the Jets' No. 3 receiver but Allen Lazard will get that role back without much competition when he comes back from Injured Reserve.

Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Know What Your Friends Don't Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Fantasy impact: Williams should be a decent bench receiver moving forward -- maybe he sees as many as four catches per game but will be big-play and TD-dependent. ... Russell Wilson's good play gets a boost with a more reliable downfield receiver -- he could push for borderline QB starter status. I'd stash him if you have QB issues or just want a good backup quarterback. ... No one else gains or loses much value in this trade.

Khalil Herbert to Cincinnati

Khalil Herbert CHI • RB • #24 Att 8 Yds 16 TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

What's it mean for the Bengals? Herbert figures to be excellent depth behind Chase Brown, but not in the same way Zack Moss was. Moss worked as Cincy's passing-downs back over the past few weeks while Brown handled rushing duties. That passing-downs role isn't something Herbert did a lot of in Chicago, so he could be more of a change-of-pace back while giving Brown (and maybe Trayveon Williams) opportunities when the Bengals throw. What Herbert lacks in the passing-downs role he more than makes up for as a rusher as he was among the league's most efficient running backs in 2022 and comes to the Bengals this year with just eight carries on the year.

What's it mean for the Bears? Nothing. D'Andre Swift has already entrenched himself as Chicago's lead back and Roschon Johnson has earned a passing-downs role of his own. Travis Homer is a backup to both.

Fantasy impact: Herbert could be stashed by those Fantasy managers who either already have Brown or have a roster spot to burn. Otherwise, you probably know what to do with Brown and Swift.

Jonathan Mingo to Dallas

Jonathan Mingo CAR • WR • #15 TAR 26 REC 12 REC YDs 121 REC TD 0 FL 1 View Profile

What's it mean for the Cowboys? The team acquired a player they seemingly had a high grade on in the 2023 NFL Draft. That's the only reasonable explanation -- they gave up a fourth-round pick for him and a seventh. Mingo, a top-40 pick by the Panthers, has had a mistake-filled career through 1.5 seasons and has yet to score in an NFL game. Dallas' receiving corps is clearly bolstered by CeeDee Lamb, but outside of Jalen Tolbert they really don't have any long-term receivers to build around. Clearly, they think Mingo is someone they can develop.

What's it mean for the Panthers? It means they finally made a good trade! Mingo was a backup until last week when the team apparently showcased him. That explains why Jalen Coker's playing time went down. I suspect Coker's playing time will move up until Adam Thielen comes back, and even then Coker might stay on the field in three-receiver sets.

Fantasy impact: Deep-leaguers could stash Coker for another week or two just to see how he progresses. Thielen is also a deep-league stash. The only leagues that should add Mingo at this time are Dynasty leagues, and he's most likely already rostered in those.