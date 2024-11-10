The Week 10 NFL schedule has arrived, and making the correct Fantasy football start-sit decisions is more important than ever as the playoffs loom large. San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy has been an inconsistent Fantasy performer this season, posting three week-winning games to go along with multiple duds. The 49ers will have star running back Christian McCaffrey back on the field this week for the first time this season and are facing a Tampa Bay defense that has allowed the third-most passing yards. Should you include Purdy in your Week 10 Fantasy football lineups and where should he be in the Week 10 Fantasy football RB rankings?

McCaffrey is expected to split time with Jordan Mason, who has a team-high 685 rushing yards and three touchdowns. With McCaffrey set to make his season debut, how should you approach those running backs with your Week 10 Fantasy football strategy? Before setting your Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 10 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Top Week 10 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 10 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles: After a somewhat lackluster start to the season, Hurts has been playing at a high level since his bye. He is averaging 10.2 yards per pass attempt over the last four weeks and has accounted for 12 touchdowns without committing a single turnover.

2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: Allen is the QB4 on the season with 20 total touchdowns and his 105.8 passer rating is the second-best of his career. He's had four consecutive games with multiple passing touchdowns and a fifth is within reach against a Colts pass defense that ranks 26th in the NFL.

3. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders: Daniels completed 15 of 22 passes for 209 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 27-22 win over the Giants. He added eight rushes for 35 yards. For the season, Daniels is completing 71.5% of his passes for 1,945 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions. He's also added 459 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns, making him a no-brainer to include in your Week 10 Fantasy football lineups.

Top Week 10 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 10 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles: The 27-year-old is coming off his league-leading third overall RB1 Fantasy finish in Philadelphia's win over Jacksonville last week. Barkley is in line for another big performance this week, as he is facing a Dallas defense that ranks No. 29 in the NFL against the run.

2. De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins: Achane struggled when quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was sidelined, but he has weekly Fantasy finishes of RB6, RB3, RB3 and RB2 with Tagovailoa on the field. He is facing a Rams defense that has struggled against pass-catching running backs this season, making Achane a player to start this week.

3. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts: Taylor is coming off his worst Fantasy outing of the season in a loss to Minnesota, getting just 13 carries for 48 yards. The Colts offense did not have a good showing, but Taylor has still been one of the best running backs in the league with 502 yards and five touchdowns this season, so his owners should expect a bounce-back performance on Sunday.

Top Week 10 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 10 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles: Brown suffered a knee injury on Sunday but an MRI came back negative on Monday and he returned to practice on Wednesday. When he's been healthy, he's been a clear impact player, catching at least five passes for 84 yards in every game that he's finished and scoring in three out of four of those games.

2. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings: The NFL's leading receiver has had at least 15 points in PPR leagues in every game that he's played this season and he's coming off a season-high 137 yards against the Colts on Sunday. Now he takes on a Jaguars pass defense that ranks 31st in the NFL .

3. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets: Wilson's 60 receptions lead the NFL and any concerns of his target share dropping with Davante Adams joining the roster have been assuaged thus far. Wilson has been targeted 18 times and has 14 catches for 203 yards and two touchdowns in the two games since Adams arrived.

Top Week 10 Fantasy football TE rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 10 Fantasy football TE picks:

1. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers: Kittle had six catches for 128 yards and a touchdown when we last saw him in a win over the Cowboys two weeks ago and a well-timed bye week should help him overcome a couple nagging injuries he's been playing through. Brock Purdy loves looking his way in scoring areas and that's a big reason why he's been TE1 in 2024.

2. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs: The first month of the season was rough from a production standpoint and from an involvement standpoint, but it's clear now that Kansas City has come to its senses. He's been targeted 28 times over the last two weeks and has 24 receptions for 190 yards and a touchdown.

3. Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals: McBride gathered in three of four targets for 35 yards and had a two-yard rushing touchdown during Sunday's 29-9 win versus the Bears. McBride has hauled in at least five receptions in four of his last five games and is averaging 10.7 yards per reception this season.

Top Week 10 Fantasy football defense rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three Week 10 Fantasy football D/ST picks:

1. Bears D/ST: Chicago struggled to stop the run in a loss to Arizona last week but this is still a top-five scoring defense set to match up with a rookie quarterback. The Patriots have only topped 300 yards of total offense once this year, a Week 2 overtime loss to the Seahawks where they had a whopping 310 yards.

2. Chargers D/ST: Los Angeles ranks eighth in total defense and first in points allowed, giving up only 18 points in its last two games and holding every opponent this season to 20 points or fewer. They'll battle a Titans offense that ranks 31st in passing on Sunday.

3. Giants D/ST: The Panthers are coming off an upset win over the Saints but only managed 246 yards of total offense in the process. Carolina ranks 29th in the NFL in scoring and 30th in total yards, which is why the Giants are a solid streaming candidate in Week 10.

