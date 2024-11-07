Week 10 of the 2024 NFL season is upon us and the Fantasy football 2024 playoffs are right around the corner. Patrick Mahomes hasn't been strong statistically, but the Chiefs are 8-0 and he's coming off arguably his best passing performance of the season in a Monday Night Football win over the Buccaneers. Mahomes went 34-of-44 for 291 yards and three touchdowns, and was turnover-free for the first time all season. Should you plug Mahomes into your Week 10 Fantasy football lineups against a stingy Broncos defense or are there better options at quarterback in the Week 10 Fantasy football QB rankings? With a reliable set of Week 10 Fantasy football rankings, you can nail any difficult start-sit decisions with the stakes rising. Before setting your Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 10 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons, especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

The same model has a proven track record of providing Fantasy football tips, including being ahead of the curve on players like A.J. Brown, Jonathan Taylor, Derrick Henry, Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara, and Jahmyr Gibbs. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire Week 10 NFL schedule 10,000 times and released its latest Week 10 Fantasy football rankings. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Week 10 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 10 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens: Jackson has thrown for multiple touchdown passes in five of his last six games and he's thrown for at least 280 yards in five straight. He's having the most prolific passing season of his career and is the frontrunner to win a second consecutive NFL MVP (third overall).

2. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles: After a somewhat lackluster start to the season, Hurts has been playing at a high level since his bye. He is averaging 10.2 yards per pass attempt over the last four weeks and has accounted for 12 touchdowns without committing a single turnover.

3. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: Allen is the QB4 on the season with 20 total touchdowns and his 105.8 passer rating is the second-best of his career. He's had four consecutive games with multiple passing touchdowns and a fifth is within reach against a Colts pass defense that ranks 26th in the NFL. See more top QBs here.

Top Week 10 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 10 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens: Henry is still pacing for a second 2,000-yard season after rushing for 106 yards and two scores in a win over the Broncos on Sunday. He leads the NFL in rushing yards (1,052) and rushing touchdowns (11) while also averaging a career-best 6.3 yards per carry.

2. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles: Barkley has looked rejuvenated running behind a strong Philadelphia offensive line and he's coming off his best game of the season with 199 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns against the Jaguars. He's already piled up 1,071 scrimmage yards and eight touchdowns in eight games with the Eagles.

3. De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins: After piling up 265 scrimmage yards and scoring twice in his first two games, Achane only had 189 scrimmage yards and failed to score over his next four games. However, he woke up when Tua Tagovailoa returned to the lineup to balance out the Miami offense, producing 268 scrimmage yards and scoring three times in the last two weeks. See more top RBs here.

Top Week 10 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 10 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals: Chase is the No. 1 option in one of the league's most prolific passing offenses and he enters the second half with 55 catches for 717 yards and seven touchdowns. He's done that despite having a target share (24.1%) that ranks 27th and an air yards share (28.4%) that ranks 33rd among NFL wide receivers. If we eventually see even larger doses of Chase, look out.

2. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles: Brown suffered a knee injury last week against the Jags but an MRI on Monday revealed good news and he could suit up this weekend. He's had at least five catches for 84 yards in every game that he's finished this year and he's scored in three of those four contests.

3. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings: Jefferson had seven catches for 137 yards in a win over the Colts on Sunday night and he's now had at least 81 receiving yards in seven consecutive games. That streak should continue against a Jaguars pass defense that ranks 31st in the NFL. See more top WRs here.

Top Week 10 Fantasy football TE rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 10 Fantasy football TE picks:

1. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers: Kittle had six catches for 128 yards and a touchdown when we last saw him in a win over the Cowboys two weeks ago and a well-timed bye week should help him overcome a couple nagging injuries he's been playing through. Brock Purdy loves looking his way in scoring areas and that's a big reason why he's been TE1 in 2024.

2. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs: The first month of the season was rough from a production standpoint and from an involvement standpoint, but it's clear now that Kansas City has come to its senses. He's been targeted 28 times over the last two weeks and has 24 receptions for 190 yards and a touchdown.

3. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens: Andrews hasn't been targeted more than five times in a game yet this season but he does remain one of Lamar Jackson's favorite red-zone targets. He's scored four touchdowns in the last month and the Bengals have given up five touchdown passes to tight ends in their last five games. See more top TEs here.

Top Week 10 Fantasy football defense rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three Week 10 Fantasy football D/ST picks:

1. Bears D/ST: Chicago struggled to stop the run in a loss to Arizona last week but this is still a top-five scoring defense set to match up with a rookie quarterback. The Patriots have only topped 300 yards of total offense once this year, a Week 2 overtime loss to the Seahawks where they had a whopping 310 yards.

2. Chargers D/ST: Los Angeles ranks eighth in total defense and first in points allowed, giving up only 18 points in its last two games and holding every opponent this season to 20 points or fewer. They'll battle a Titans offense that ranks 31st in passing on Sunday.

3. Giants D/ST: The Panthers are coming off an upset win over the Saints but only managed 246 yards of total offense in the process. Carolina ranks 29th in the NFL in scoring and 30th in total yards, which is why the Giants are a solid streaming candidate in Week 10. See more top D/ST here.

