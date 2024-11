Knowing the advantageous Week 11 Fantasy football matchups is key, and you can expect to see several members of the Detroit Lions high in the Week 11 Fantasy football rankings. That's because the Lions take on the Jacksonville Jaguars, a defense that's giving up 390.6 yards per game, which ranks dead-last in the NFL. That means players like running back Jahmyr Gibbs and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown will be among the top Week 11 Fantasy football picks, but can you trust a player like quarterback Jared Goff, who threw five interceptions last week? A reliable set of Week 11 Fantasy football QB rankings can help answer those questions and assist in your Week 11 Fantasy football start-sit decisions and trade evaluations, or even help you find a gem in the free agent pool the rest of your league may have missed. Before setting your Week 11 Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 11 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons, especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

The same model has a proven track record of providing Fantasy football tips, including being ahead of the curve on players like A.J. Brown, Jonathan Taylor, Derrick Henry, Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara, and Jahmyr Gibbs. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire Week 11 NFL schedule 10,000 times and released its latest Week 11 Fantasy football rankings. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Week 11 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 11 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens: Jackson is having another MVP-caliber season. The reigning MVP completed 25 of 33 passes for 290 yards with four touchdowns and rushed seven times for 33 yards in the Ravens' 35-34 win over the Bengals last Thursday. He's thrown 14 touchdown passes over his past four games, so it's easy to see why the model has him ranked as the No. 1 option at QB this week.

2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: Allen failed to throw a touchdown pass in last week's win over the Colts, but he added eight carries for 50 yards and a touchdown in the Bills' 30-20 victory. The multi-threat signal-caller has thrown for 17 touchdowns while adding four rushing scores this season. The Bills have scored at least 30 points in each of their last four games and you can expect Allen to be at his best in a showdown against the Chiefs this week.

3. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers: Purdy is coming off a strong showing in last week's win over the Buccaneers, throwing for 353 yards and two touchdowns. He benefited from the return of Christian McCaffrey (Achilles), who keeps defenses honest with his rushing and pass-catching ability. On Sunday, Purdy and the 49ers will take on the Seahawks, a team San Francisco's quarterback torched for 255 passing yards and three touchdowns on Oct. 10. See more top QBs here.

Top Week 11 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 11 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers: After missing the first eight games of the season with an Achilles injury, McCaffrey was on the field for 88% of San Francisco's snaps on Sunday and touched the ball 19 times. He produced 107 scrimmage yards and you can expect heavy utilization for the consensus No. 1 overall pick moving forward.

2. De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins: Achane only produced 52 scrimmage yards in a Week 10 win over the Rams on Monday Night Football but he was on the field for 70% of the offensive snaps and did receive 17 touches. Now one of the NFL's ultimate lighting-in-a-bottle backs takes on a Raiders run defense that ranks 22nd in the league.

3. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons: Robinson has piled up at least 100 scrimmage yards in five consecutive games and he's scored in four of those contests, with six touchdowns overall during that span. He's averaged 23.3 touches per game over the last month and there's no reason to think Atlanta will temper his involvement heading into a Week 11 matchup with the Broncos. See more top RBs here.

Top Week 11 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 11 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. Nico Collins, Houston Texans: Collins was the WR1 in Fantasy football prior to missing five weeks with a hamstring injury. The Texans have been cautious with Collins' return, even deciding to sit him last week despite activating him off injured reserve. Collins averaged eight receptions for 141.8 yards per game over his first four games before suffering the injury and he'll face a Cowboys defense that is allowing the most yards per pass (8.4) in the league this season.

2. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals: Chase is coming off one of the best Fantasy football performances of all time with 11 receptions, 264 yards and three touchdowns against Baltimore last week. The craziest part is, it wasn't even his best game of his career as Chase also had a 266-yard performance for one of his five career games with at least 190 receiving yards. Chase leads the league in receptions (66), yards (981) and touchdowns (10) as a top option once again against the Chargers on Sunday Night Football.

3. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions: Death, taxes and Amon-Ra St. Brown scoring a touchdown. Ever since Week 3, the latter has been about as inevitable as the first two. St. Brown has scored a touchdown in seven straight games and although his yards per game is down from 94.7 yards per game last season to 58.2 this year, the Lions have an appealing matchup against the Jaguars, who rank 30th in passing yards allowed and 27th in scoring defense this year. Expect St. Brown to find the end zone again as well as a yardage uptick for a top finish at the position. See more top WRs here.

Top Week 11 Fantasy football TE rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 11 Fantasy football TE picks:

1. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers: Unlike some of the other top receiving tight ends, Kittle is an exceptional in-line blocker and that's a big reason why he's been on the field for 89.8% of San Francisco's snaps when healthy. As a result, Kyle Shanahan can get pretty creative scheming Kittle free using heavy packages and he's TE1 through 10 weeks with 43 catches for 560 yards and seven touchdowns. Note that Kittle is questionable with a hamstring injury.

2. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs: Over his last six games, Kelce has had at least seven catches for 64 yards on five occasions and the workload just keeps getting heavier and heavier. He's been targeted a staggering 40 times over the last three weeks and has 32 catches for 254 yards and two touchdowns during that span.

3. Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders: The No. 13 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft is already one of the best at his position, ranking second among NFL tight ends in targets (73) and receptions (57) as well as first in receiving yards (580) and yards after catch (300). He's the most consistent element of the Las Vegas offense and you can expect him to continue to be a focal point of the offensive gameplan this week against the Dolphins. See more top TEs here.

Top Week 11 Fantasy football defense rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three Week 11 Fantasy football D/ST picks:

1. Texans D/ST: Houston has lost three of four but still has a two-game lead in the AFC South and this defense ranks third in yards allowed. Now the Texans will match up with a Cowboys offense that has pledged to stick with Cooper Rush at quarterback despite the fact that he threw for 45 yards on 23 pass attempts.

2. Saints D/ST: After firing Dennis Allen, the Saints scored a 20-17 upset win over the Falcons with special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi acting as interim head coach. They'll take on a Browns offense that turned the ball over three times and managed just 10 points in their last outing against the Chargers.

3. Vikings D/ST: This Minnesota defense ranks third in the NFL in points allowed and second in rushing yards allowed. Meanwhile, the Titans are -11 in turnover differential this season and have only scored more than 20 points once all season. See more top D/ST here.

How to get Week 11 Fantasy football rankings



Now that you know who the top three at each position are, you'll want to see the full Week 11 Fantasy football rankings from SportsLine. The model has identified a stunner in the top 10 at tight end, and knowing who it is can give you a huge edge in your league. Head to SportsLine now to get Week 11 Fantasy football rankings.

So who should you target in your Week 11 Fantasy football rankings, and which surprising tight end could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 11 Fantasy Football rankings for every single position, all from the model that has a history of making league-winning calls, and find out.