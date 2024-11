A poorly timed bye week can wreak havoc on Fantasy football lineups and managers everywhere will be stressed by the Week 12 NFL schedule. The Bengals, Bills, Falcons, Jets, Saints and Jaguars are all enjoying a week off, which leaves owners scrambling to replace stars like Ja'Marr Chase, Breece Hall, Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson and Alvin Kamara. Those absences will create plenty of difficult start-or-sit decisions, so it is critical to have a reliable set of Week 12 Fantasy football rankings.

Rookie quarterback Bo Nix put together a strong showing last week with 307 passing yards and four touchdowns and now he'll enjoy another advantageous matchup against the Raiders. Las Vegas is giving up 28.5 points per game, which ranks 29th in the NFL. Can you plug Nix into your Week 12 Fantasy football picks with Allen, Joe Burrow and Kirk Cousins out of action, or might a different quarterback be the correct play? Before setting your Week 12 Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 12 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons, especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

The same model has a proven track record of providing Fantasy football tips, including being ahead of the curve on players like A.J. Brown, Jonathan Taylor, Derrick Henry, Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara, and Jahmyr Gibbs. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire Week 12 NFL schedule 10,000 times and released its latest Week 12 Fantasy football rankings. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Week 12 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 12 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders: The frontrunner for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors hasn't been at his best in the last couple of weeks while playing through a rib injury but he's had a mini bye to prepare for the Cowboys and head coach Dan Quinn says he's finally healthy enough for a full week of practice. He'll match up with a Dallas defense that ranks 31st in the NFL in points allowed.

2. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles: Hurts' streak of four consecutive games accounting for three or more touchdowns ended last week against the Commanders but he did score a rushing touchdown for a fifth consecutive game and is up to 11 on the season. That builds an extremely reliable baseline for his Fantasy performances and he's also averaged 9.7 yards per pass attempt since his Week 5 bye.

3. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs: Mahomes leads the NFL with 11 interceptions this season but he had his second three-touchdown passing game in three weeks during a 30-21 loss to the Bills last week. This week he'll have a much better matchup against a Panthers defense that ranks last in the NFL in points allowed and 24th in passing yards allowed. See more top QBs here.

Top Week 12 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 12 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers: The consensus top pick in 2024 Fantasy football drafts missed the first eight games of the season, much to the dismay of those who selected him. However, the 49ers have wasted no time getting him heavily involved in the offense upon his return, plying him with 42 touches in his first two games. He's turned those opportunities into 213 scrimmage yards and it feels like a matter of time before scoring chances start coming his way again after he scored 21 times last season.

2. De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins: In the six games that Tua Tagovailoa has started for Miami this season, Achane has had at least 100 scrimmage yards and a touchdown in five of them. Now he'll match up with a New England defense that ranks 20th against the run this season and Dolphins running backs combined for 204 scrimmage yards and a touchdown against the Patriots earlier this season (Achane only played 11 snaps because of a concussion).

3. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions: David Montgomery eats into Gibbs' scoring opportunities but there is more than enough to go around in this offense, with Gibbs producing 1,052 scrimmage yards and nine touchdowns in 10 games. He's averaging 6.0 yards per carry and now he'll take on a Colts defense that allowed Breece Hall to rack up 30 points in PPR leagues last week. See more top RBs here.

Top Week 12 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 12 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions: St. Brown had 11 catches for 161 yards and two touchdowns last week in a win over the Jaguars, either tying or setting new season-highs in all three categories. He's scored in eight consecutive games now and remains a source of reliable production on a weekly basis despite the fact that he's playing in the NFL's most loaded offense. The Colts rank 26th in the NFL in pass defense and will have their hands full with St. Brown in Week 12.

2. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings: Jefferson is averaging a staggering 97.3 yards per game during his five-year NFL career and he's been targeted at least eight times in eight consecutive games. He's had at least 100 yards receiving in four of his six career matchups with the Bears and Chicago just gave up 150 receiving yards to Christian Watson last week.

3. Nico Collins, Houston Texans: Collins was the NFL's receiving leader when he suffered a hamstring injury that sent him to IR and the Texans have been methodical in working him back into the mix, much to the chagrin of anybody who rosters him. He was activated off injured reserve in Week 10 but didn't dress and then only played 47% of snaps in his return to action last week. However, it was easy to see his big-play ability in limited work against the Cowboys, as he was targeted seven times and had four catches for 54 yards in addition to a 77-yard touchdown on a screen that was called back on the first play from scrimmage. See more top WRs here.

Top Week 12 Fantasy football TE rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 12 Fantasy football TE picks:

1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs: After being targeted at least nine times in five of his previous six games, Kelce was only thrown to four times and caught two passes for eight yards in a loss to the Bills. Andy Reid will know that he needs to rectify that moving forward and a juicy matchup against the Panthers should make a Mahomes-Kelce stack alluring in Week 12.

2. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers: Kittle didn't play last week because of a hamstring injury but he's been the most productive tight end in the NFL this season when he's been on the field. You'll need to monitor his status but he should be an easy start if he's given the green light against Green Bay.

3. Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders: The Georgia product must have been feeling the energy after his alma mater's big win over Tennessee, because he followed it up with 13 catches for 126 yards and a touchdown in Week 11. He was targeted 16 times and has now reached double-digits in targets four of his last six games. See more top TEs here.

Top Week 12 Fantasy football defense rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three Week 12 Fantasy football D/ST picks:

1. Texans D/ST: The Texans gave up just 10 points in last week's win over the Cowboys, racking up five sacks and an interception. On Sunday, the Texans will take on the Tennessee Titans, an offense that's averaging only 17.0 points per game. Houston also ranks fifth in the NFL with 34 sacks on the season, making the Texans a top option this week.

2. Chiefs D/ST: Kansas City's defense is giving up 297.5 yards per game this season, the fifth-fewest in the league. The Chiefs take on the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, a team that ranks dead-last in total offense, averaging only 280.7 yards per game.

3. Broncos D/ST: The Broncos held the high-flying Falcons to just six points in last week's lopsided victory at home. Denver's defense also dominated Sunday's opponent, the Las Vegas Raiders, once already this season. In the 34-18 win over the Raiders on Oct. 6, the defense finished with three sacks and three interceptions. See more top D/ST here.

