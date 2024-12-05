For Fantasy football 2024 managers, keeping an eye on running back depth charts and usage rates throughout the season is a must. Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving and Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle both began their seasons at No. 2 on the depth chart, but their roles have been expanded throughout the season and now both look like the best options in their backfields. They both rushed for over 100 yards and a touchdown in Week 13 and are likely starters in your Week 14 Fantasy football lineups. Where =do they belong in the Week 14 Fantasy football RB rankings and which running backs are poised to shine as we head towards the Fantasy football playoffs? Before setting your Week 14 Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 14 Fantasy football positional rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons, especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

The same model has a proven track record of providing Fantasy football tips, including being ahead of the curve on players like A.J. Brown, Jonathan Taylor, Derrick Henry, Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara, and Jahmyr Gibbs. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire Week 14 NFL schedule 10,000 times and released its latest Week 14 Fantasy football rankings. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

How to bet on NFL games

Here are the top sportsbooks to bet on NFL games this week, along with the various NFL sportsbook promos they currently offer.

Top Week 14 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 14 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals: Burrow leads the NFL in attempts (446), completions (302), passing yards (3,376), passing touchdowns (30) and passing yards per game (278.8). He's thrown for at least 300 yards and three touchdowns in three straight games and has hit both of those benchmarks five times overall this season.

2. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles: Quantity has been a big reason for Burrow's Fantasy success this season but quality has been Hurts'. Since the Eagles took their bye in Week 5, Hurts is averaging 9.1 yards per pass attempt. He's thrown for 10 touchdowns and rushed for 10 more during that eight-game span and the reliability of the "Tush Push" helps build in a solid floor for the Philly QB.

3. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: Allen's statistical efforts in 2024 don't jump off the page when compared to the prolific passing and rushing seasons he's had in the past but he's the NFL MVP favorite because of what he's accomplished with a pretty flimsy supporting staff. That being said, his numbers are still very good, as he's accounted for at least two touchdowns in six of his last seven games while leading Buffalo to a 10-2 start. See more top QBs here.

Top Week 14 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 14 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles: Barkley was held in check for a half in Baltimore last week but helped the Eagles seal a victory with his sixth touchdown run of 20 or more yards in the fourth quarter. No other running back has more than three and Barkley also leads the NFL with 1,499 rushing yards on the season.

2. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints: Kamara has been a Fantasy stud for eight years now, but it may surprise people to know that he's never had a 1,000-yard season. However, he's well on his way in 2024, with 894 yards over 12 games. He's also still heavily utilized in the passing game, with at least four receptions in nine consecutive games.

3. Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals: A fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Brown got some late run for Cincinnati late last season and then began 2024 in a timeshare with Zack Moss. He eventually overtook Moss and has been a stalwart ever since, scoring in seven of his last nine games and has recorded 94 scrimmage yards or more in his last four contests. See more top RBs here.

Top Week 14 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 14 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals: Chase is second in the NFL in receptions (79), first in receiving yards (1,142) and first in receiving touchdowns (13) after adding six catches for 86 yards and a score against a good Steelers defense last week. Now he'll get a crack at a Dallas defense that ranks 29th in the NFL in points allowed and 26th in yards allowed.

2. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles: Brown has had at least five catches for 65 yards in all eight of the games where he's played at least 50% of the offensive snaps despite playing in what has become an extremely run-oriented offense. Now he'll match up with a Panthers defense that is last in the league in scoring defense and 31st in total defense.

3. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals: Despite Chase producing dominant numbers and battling injuries all season, Higgins has been incredibly productive whenever he's been in the lineup. He's averaging a career-high 79.7 yards per game and has scored a touchdown in four of his last five outings. See more top WRs here.

Top Week 14 Fantasy football TE rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 14 Fantasy football TE picks:

1. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers: Kittle had one catch for seven yards in a Monday Night Football loss to the Bills but you can go ahead and throw that result out with the 49ers clearly looking uncomfortable in the snow. They'll return home to San Francisco on Sunday to take on a Bears defense that gave up two touchdowns to Sam LaPorta last week and that has allowed a tight end to reach 64 receiving yards in four of seven games.

2. Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders: The rookie leads the NFL with 84 receptions and leads all tight ends with 884 receiving yards. He's also scored touchdowns in three of his last four games and is up to four now on the season. Now he'll take on a Buccaneers defense that has given up at least double-digit points in PPR leagues to a primary tight end in five of six games.

3. Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals: McBride has 24 catches for 229 yards over his last two games and he's third among NFL tight ends in receptions (73) and second in receiving yards (781). He surprisingly doesn't have a receiving touchdown this season but was targeted a season-high three times in the red zone last week. See more top TEs here.

Top Week 14 Fantasy football defense rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three Week 14 Fantasy football D/ST picks:

1. Steelers D/ST: The Browns have certainly been capable of moving the ball and scoring points since Jameis Winston took over, but they've also turned the ball over at least three times in three of his five starts. Pittsburgh turned Cleveland over three times in the snow two weeks ago and Winston is coming off a Monday Night Football start where he threw two pick-sixes.

2. Eagles D/ST: Philadelphia ranks No. 1 in the NFL in scoring defense and fourth in total defense through 13 weeks. Now the Eagles match up with a Panthers offense that ranks 30th in both scoring and total offense. Bryce Young has looked more confident since returning to the starting lineup but this is a game where he's liable to get swallowed up.

3. Saints D/ST: Nothing about this New Orleans defense jumps off the stat page but this is a matchup play against a pathetic Giants offense. New York ranks last in the NFL in scoring and has only mustered 492 yards of total offense in two games since benching Daniel Jones. See more top D/ST here.

How to get Week 14 Fantasy football rankings



Now that you know who the top three at each position are, you'll want to see the full Week 14 Fantasy football rankings from SportsLine. The model has identified a stunner in the top 10 at quarterback, and knowing who it is can give you a huge edge in your league. Head to SportsLine now to get Week 14 Fantasy football rankings.

So who should you target in your Week 14 Fantasy football rankings, and which surprising tight end could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 14 Fantasy Football rankings for every single position, all from the model that has a history of making league-winning calls, and find out.