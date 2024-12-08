Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley leads the NFL in air yards (776) this season and has averaged 8.5 targets per game since DeAndre Hopkins was traded. Quarterback Will Levis has also shown improvement since returning from injury, averaging 240 passing yards in his last four games heading into the Week 14 NFL schedule. The Titans will face a Jaguars defense that ranks last against the pass and has allowed the third-most Fantasy points to wide receivers. Should you build Week 14 Fantasy football picks around Ridley and Levis in Week 14?

Wide receivers like Ja'Marr Chase and A.J. Brown are also in action this weekend, and they could find themselves near the top of the Week 14 Fantasy football rankings. Are there any wideouts from the waiver wire you should target with your Week 14 Fantasy football strategy?

Top Week 14 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 14 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals: Burrow is coming off two monster performances, racking up at least 300 yards and three touchdowns in back-to-back games. He completed 28 of 38 passes for 309 yards and three scores in a loss to Pittsburgh last week, and he is facing a Dallas defense that ranks No. 30 in the NFL in EPA defensively. Burrow should be able to post another huge outing against the Cowboys on Monday night.

2. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles: Hurts has finished outside the top 12 among quarterbacks in Fantasy scoring in three straight weeks, but he accounted for two touchdowns in a win over Baltimore last week. He has 14 touchdown passes and 12 rushing touchdowns this season, and he is facing a terrible Carolina team this week. Hurts should rebound from his last three Fantasy outings, especially since he provides versatility as a passer and a rusher.

3. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: Allen was able to overcome the snowy conditions in Buffalo last week, rushing for a score, catching a touchdown on a lateral from Amari Cooper and throwing for two more in a blowout win over the 49ers. He has scored at least 20 Fantasy points in seven straight games and is the MVP frontrunner heading into Week 14. Allen has a favorable matchup against the Rams pass defense, so he remains a top-three Fantasy quarterback. See more top QBs here.

Top Week 14 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 14 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles: Barkley was held in check for a half in Baltimore last week but helped the Eagles seal a victory with his sixth touchdown run of 20 or more yards in the fourth quarter. No other running back has more than three and Barkley also leads the NFL with 1,499 rushing yards on the season.

2. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints: Kamara has been a Fantasy stud for eight years now, but it may surprise people to know that he's never had a 1,000-yard season. However, he's well on his way in 2024, with 894 yards over 12 games. He's also still heavily utilized in the passing game, with at least four receptions in nine consecutive games.

3. Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals: A fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Brown got some late run for Cincinnati late last season and then began 2024 in a timeshare with Zack Moss. He eventually overtook Moss and has been a stalwart ever since, scoring in seven of his last nine games and has recorded 94 scrimmage yards or more in his last four contests. See more top RBs here.

Top Week 14 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 14 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals: Chase is in contention to win the NFL's receiving triple crown after 13 weeks. He's second in the NFL in receptions (79), first in receiving yards (1,142) and first in receiving touchdowns (13). Now he'll match up with a Cowboys defense that has given up at least 14.9 ppr points to No. 1 receivers in four of their last five games.

2. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles: The Eagles have become a running team but Brown's utility within this offense is still undeniable. He's had at least five catches for 65 yards in every game that he's finished this season and he ranks second among NFL receivers in target share (32.0%) and air yards share (48.0%).

3. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals: Chase has been so dominant this season that you would assume it had been at the behest of Higgins. However, the Clemson product is still putting up career-best numbers on a per game basis despite battling injuries all season. In seven games, he has 43 catches for 558 yards and five touchdowns and there appears to be plenty to go around in a dynamic Cincinnati offense. See more top WRs here.

Top Week 14 Fantasy football TE rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 14 Fantasy football TE picks:

1. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers: Kittle is the TE2 in Fantasy football this season and once again, he's going to be put in a more prominent position with Christian McCaffrey (knee) on IR. Although they play different positions, McCaffrey consumes a large portion of the touches and touchdown opportunities when on the field. With McCaffrey out and the 49ers play the Bears, who allowed two touchdowns to Sam LaPorta last week and 114 yards to T.J. Hockenson the week before, this could be a huge game for Kittle.

2. Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders: Bowers didn't take long to prove that despite being a rookie, he was an elite NFL tight end. He is the TE1 in Fantasy football on the season and has never been lower than TE3 on the year at any point of the season. Bowers is coming off a career-high 140 yards last week against the Chiefs in a game he had 10 receptions and a touchdown and he'll be a focal point of the offense again this week against Tampa Bay.

3. Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals: McBride being the TE3 in Fantasy football on the season doesn't surprise many as that's where he was selected in many 2024 Fantasy football drafts. But he's reached that without a touchdown and he's the only tight end in the top 25 without a touchdown. That shows how integral he is in the passing attack as McBride's 781 receiving yards are the second-most for a tight end this season, providing him a safe floor for Fantasy football lineups. See more top TEs here.

Top Week 14 Fantasy football defense rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three Week 14 Fantasy football D/ST picks:

1. Steelers D/ST: The Browns have certainly been capable of moving the ball and scoring points since Jameis Winston took over, but they've also turned the ball over at least three times in three of his five starts. Pittsburgh turned Cleveland over three times in the snow two weeks ago and Winston is coming off a Monday Night Football start where he threw two pick-sixes.

2. Eagles D/ST: Philadelphia ranks No. 1 in the NFL in scoring defense and fourth in total defense through 13 weeks. Now the Eagles match up with a Panthers offense that ranks 30th in both scoring and total offense. Bryce Young has looked more confident since returning to the starting lineup but this is a game where he's liable to get swallowed up.

3. Saints D/ST: Nothing about this New Orleans defense jumps off the stat page but this is a matchup play against a pathetic Giants offense. New York ranks last in the NFL in scoring and has only mustered 492 yards of total offense in two games since benching Daniel Jones. See more top D/ST here.

