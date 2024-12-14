The New York Jets have lost nine of their last 10 games, but that did not stop quarterback Aaron Rodgers from being a strong Fantasy football waiver-wire pickup in Fantasy football leagues last week. He completed 27 of 39 passes for 339 yards and a touchdown, surpassing the 300-yard mark for the first time since 2021. Rodgers was facing a solid Miami pass defense in that game and has one of the ideal Week 15 Fantasy football matchups against Jacksonville. Should you include Rodgers in your Week 15 Fantasy football strategy?

Browns quarterback Jameis Winston is another waiver-wire option if you do not have a suitable starting quarterback on your roster. Winston routinely slings the ball all over the field, making him one of the boom-or-bust Week 15 Fantasy football picks. Before setting your Week 15 Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 15 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens: Jackson remains the top scorer in Fantasy football this season, finishing as a top 12 Fantasy quarterback in all but one game. He completed 23 of 36 passes for 237 yards and two touchdowns while adding 79 yards on eight carries in a loss to Philadelphia in Week 13. Jackson is facing a Giants team that has the worst record in the league and ranks No. 28 in defensive DVOA against the pass.

2. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals: Burrow has thrown for at least 300 yards and three touchdowns in four consecutive games, making him one of the hottest players in Fantasy football. Cincinnati desperately needs another big game from Burrow on Sunday, as the Bengals are fighting for their playoff lives. He is facing an above-average Tennessee defense, but Burrow's form is too strong to be overlooked.

3. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The MVP favorite became the first quarterback to catch, rush and throw for a touchdown in the same game two weeks ago. He became the first player to rush and throw for three touchdowns each in the same game last week, posting massive Fantasy numbers in both contests. Allen has a tricky matchup against Detroit this week, but Fantasy managers can trust him to keep his MVP trajectory intact. See more top QBs here.

1. Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens: The most dominant running back of this generation is coming up on 31 but showing no signs of slowing down. He's rushed for 1,407 yards and 13 touchdowns in 13 games and his 15 total touchdowns are tied for the NFL lead. Game script and matchup should work to his benefit in Week 15, with the Ravens favored by 15 over a Giants defense that ranks 29th against the run.

2. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles: Barkley is averaging 124.8 rushing yards per game this season, which puts him on pace to break Eric Dickerson's rushing record (2,105 yards in 16 games). The Steelers rank fourth against the run but Barkley has had at least 100 rushing yards and a touchdown against both of the other top-10 run defenses he's faced (Ravens and Packers).

3. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons: Robinson only needed 13 games to best his rookie totals in rushing yards (977) and total touchdowns (9). He's had at least 20 touches in six of his last seven games and he's a lock for another heavy workload against the Raiders in Week 15. See more top RBs here.

1. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals: After catching 14 passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns while carrying the ball once for 14 yards in a win over the Cowboys, Chase now has three games this season of at least 190 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns. He's the NFL leader in receptions (93), receiving yards (1,319) and receiving touchdowns (15), and there's simply no reason to bench him ever barring injury.

2. Nico Collins, Houston Texans: Collins missed four games entirely and played less than 50% of the snaps in two others because of a hamstring injury and a snap count limit, but he still has 49 catches for 832 yards and four touchdowns in eight games. He's had an extra week to continue rehabbing his hamstring after playing less than 80% of snaps in his first three games back and he shouldn't have any limitations moving forward.

3. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings: The 25-year-old is coming off his best Fantasy football output of the season after having seven receptions for 132 yards and two touchdowns last week against the Falcons. He was the WR4 in Fantasy football on the week, even with his teammate Jordan Addison finishing as WR3 after Sam Darnold threw for 347 yards and five touchdowns for Minnesota. Jefferson is WR2 in Fantasy football this season and remains an elite option for Fantasy football lineups. See more top WRs here.

1. Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders: Bowers leads NFL tight ends in receptions (87) and also set a single-season record in that category for a rookie tight end. He also leads his position group in receiving yards (933) and targets (118). Now he'll match up with a Falcons pass defense that ranks 25th in the NFL.

2. Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals: McBride has been targeted a staggering 41 times over the last three weeks and has 31 catches for 299 yards during that span. His only touchdown on the season came on a running play but he was targeted a season-high four times inside the 10-yard line in a Week 14 loss against the Seahawks.

3. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs: For the most important plays, Patrick Mahomes continues to seek out Kelce. The future Hall of Fame tight end had five receptions for 45 yards last week and hauled in a crucial 9-yard reception on third-and-7 following the two-minute warning to set up the winning field goal. Kelce is TE5 on Fantasy football despite averaging the fewest receiving yards (52.5) of his career but he's had at least 45 yards in six of his last seven games. The Chiefs play the Browns, who allowed 48 yards and a touchdown to Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth last week. See more top TEs here.

1. Ravens D/ST: The Ravens are a bit of conundrum, as they're the worst pass defense in the NFL but the best run defense. Luckily, the Giants have no passing game to speak of with either Drew Lock or Tommy DeVito starting at quarterback on Sunday.

2. Vikings D/ST: Minnesota ranks 17th in total defense but sixth in scoring defense, in large part because it's one of the most disruptive units in football. The Vikings lead the NFL with 20 interceptions and rank fourth in sacks (40). The Bears mustered four yards in the first half against the 49ers in Week 14 and only managed 162 for the game.

3. Chiefs D/ST: Kansas City hasn't been quite as dominant defensively this season as it was in 2023, but the Chiefs still rank seventh in points allowed and sixth in yards allowed. Now they'll take on a Browns offense that has moved the ball effectively since Jameis Winston entered the lineup but has struggled with turnovers, giving the ball away nine times in the last three weeks. See more top D/ST here.

