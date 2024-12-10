In most leagues, the 2024 Fantasy football playoffs will begin this week. Whether you're in contention for a title or simply trying to avoid any punishments that come with finishing last, every decision the next month will be magnified. However, having a reliable set of Week 15 Fantasy football rankings can help you nail those difficult start-sit decisions when they matter most. The Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase stack continues to be the most fruitful in Fantasy football, as Burrow threw for 369 yards and three touchdowns while Chase had 14 catches for 177 yards and two scores in a win over the Cowboys. They slot easily into your Fantasy football lineups on a weekly basis, but how can you get the most out of your Week 15 Fantasy football picks? Before setting your Week 15 Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 15 Fantasy football positional rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons, especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

The same model has a proven track record of providing Fantasy football tips, including being ahead of the curve on players like A.J. Brown, Jonathan Taylor, Derrick Henry, Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara, and Jahmyr Gibbs. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire Week 15 NFL schedule 10,000 times and released its latest Week 15 Fantasy football rankings. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Week 14 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 15 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens: With a month left in the season, Jackson is well on pace for new career-highs in passing yards and passing touchdowns. He also leads the NFL in yards per pass attempt (8.7) and passer rating (116.3), and it's become clear that this isn't simply a running quarterback anymore. However, he still has that in his bag as well, rushing for 678 yards and three touchdowns through 13 games.

2. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals: Burrow just recorded his fourth game in a row with at least 300 passing yards and three passing touchdowns in a win over the Cowboys and he continues to effectively lead the most prolific passing offense in football. He leads the league in passing yards (3,706) and passing touchdowns (33).

3. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The NFL MVP favorite is coming off a loss that all but assures the Bills won't earn home-field advantage in the AFC, but it certainly wasn't due to lack of effort on Allen's part. He threw for 342 yards and three touchdowns while adding 82 yards and three more scores on the ground. See more top QBs here.

Top Week 15 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 15 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens: Henry is second in the NFL in rushing (1,407) and he leads the league in total touchdowns (15). Now he's fresh off a bye week motoring into a game where the Ravens (-15) are heavy favorites against the Giants, who rank 29th in run defense.

2. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles: Barkley has already set a franchise rushing record (1,623) for the Eagles in his first season in Philadelphia and now he has a month to give chase to Eric Dickerson for the single-season rushing record (2,105). He's rushed for 100 yards or more in seven of his last eight games.

3. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons: Robinson has produced at least 100 scrimmage yards in seven of eight games and he's scored a touchdown in six of those outings. He's now up to 1,378 scrimmage yards and nine total touchdowns on the season and now he has a juicy matchup against a Raiders defense that gave up 109 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns to Rachaad White last week. See more top RBs here.

Top Week 15 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 15 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals: Chase had 14 catches for 177 yards and two touchdowns in a win over the Cowboys in Week 14. Now he's in serious contention to win the NFL's receiving triple crown, as he leads the league in receptions (93), yards (1,319) and receiving touchdowns (15).

2. Nico Collins, Houston Texans: Collins was the NFL's leading receiver before suffering a hamstring injury in Week 5 and wasn't able to return to action until Week 11. He's had his reps somewhat limited since then but has still managed 17 catches for 265 yards and a touchdown in three games. He should be fresh out of a bye week and the cap on reps should be off.

3. Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams: Nacua had 12 catches for 162 yards and a touchdown while adding a rushing touchdown in a crucial win over the Bills on Sunday. He's eclipsed 100 receiving yards in three of his last four games and he's scored four times over the last four weeks. See more top WRs here.

Top Week 15 Fantasy football TE rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 15 Fantasy football TE picks:

1. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers: Kittle leads the NFL in touchdowns among tight ends (8) but wasn't able to get into the end zone against the Bears in Week 14. However, he did have six catches for 151 yards and he's TE2 in Fantasy on the season despite missing two games.

2. Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders: Bowers leads NFL tight ends in receptions (87) and also set a single-season record in that category for a rookie tight end. He also leads his position group in receiving yards (933) and targets (118). Now he'll match up with a Falcons pass defense that ranks 25th in the NFL.

3. Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals: McBride has been targeted a staggering 41 times over the last three weeks and has 31 catches for 299 yards during that span. His only touchdown on the season came on a running play but he was targeted a season-high four times inside the 10-yard line in a Week 14 loss against the Seahawks. See more top TEs here.

Top Week 15 Fantasy football defense rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three Week 15 Fantasy football D/ST picks:

1. Ravens D/ST: The Ravens are a bit of conundrum, as they're the worst pass defense in the NFL but the best run defense. Luckily, the Giants have no passing game to speak of with either Drew Lock or Tommy DeVito starting at quarterback on Sunday.

2. Vikings D/ST: Minnesota ranks 17th in total defense but sixth in scoring defense, in large part because it's one of the most disruptive units in football. The Vikings lead the NFL with 20 interceptions and rank fourth in sacks (40). The Bears mustered four yards in the first half against the 49ers in Week 14 and only managed 162 for the game.

3. Chiefs D/ST: Kansas City hasn't been quite as dominant defensively this season as it was in 2023, but the Chiefs still rank seventh in points allowed and sixth in yards allowed. Now they'll take on a Browns offense that has moved the ball effectively since Jameis Winston entered the lineup but has struggled with turnovers, giving the ball away nine times in the last three weeks. See more top D/ST here.

