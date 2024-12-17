Just about every Fantasy football 2024 league is in the playoffs, so you may need to devote extra time and effort into crafting your Week 16 Fantasy football picks. You could also have a dilemma when it comes to your Week 16 Fantasy football lineups in deciding whether to start a player who has been ascending over the last few weeks versus looking at a player's overall body of work in the 2024 NFL season. Players like Aaron Rodgers, Jerry Jeudy, Davante Adams and Jonnu Smith have elevated their production recently, but where should they be in the Week 16 Fantasy football rankings?

Smith has topped his position in Fantasy points since Week 10, beating out the likes of Brock Bowers and George Kittle. However, he's facing a Niners defense that has allowed the second-fewest Fantasy points to opposing tight ends.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons, especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

The same model has a proven track record of providing Fantasy football tips, including being ahead of the curve on players like A.J. Brown, Jonathan Taylor, Derrick Henry, Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara, and Jahmyr Gibbs. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top Week 16 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 16 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals: Volume certainly matters when it comes to Fantasy, and Burrow isn't getting shortchanged in that area. He leads the league in both pass attempts and completions, which has resulted in him also leading the NFL in both passing yards and passing touchdowns.

2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The clear-cut MVP favorite, Allen has been on an unprecedented stretch recently. Over his last three games, he has seven passing touchdowns, six rushing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown. With everything he's bringing to the table in terms of positive Fantasy points, he also isn't supplying any negative Fantasy points as he has zero turnovers over this run.

3. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens: The two-time MVP is coming off his sixth career game with five passing touchdowns and no picks, and now he gets to face a suddenly reeling Steelers defense. Pittsburgh has allowed seven passing touchdowns over its last three games after giving up the same number of passing touchdowns over its previous eight games.

Top Week 16 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 16 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Gibbs, Detroit Lions: Already ranking third amongst running backs in Fantasy points, Gibbs is in line to increase his production from the mere fact that he'll have an increase in touches. His backfield mate in David Montgomery (knee) is out for the season, so GIbbs won't have to split touches with anyone going forward.

2. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons: Robinson has at least 100 scrimmage yards in eight of his last nine games, and it would be shocking if that stat isn't nine of his last 10 after Sunday. Atlanta takes on the Giants, who rank 31st in both rushing yards per game and yards per rush allowed.

3. Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals: After splitting touches with Zack Moss early in the year, Brown has emerged in Cincy's backfield. He's averaging 121.7 scrimmage yards over his last six games, with at least 94 yards in each, and he's scored six total touchdowns over this stretch.

Top Week 16 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 16 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals: Whenever you lead the NFL in receptions (102), receiving yards (1,413) and receiving touchdowns (15), then you naturally lead all receivers in Fantasy points as well. Chase has already racked up more Fantasy points this season than any of his three previous NFL seasons and gets to face a Cleveland defense in Week 16 that is 26th in points allowed and 30th in yards allowed.

2. Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars: The rookie has continued to produce no matter who is throwing him passes, and he's had at least 86 scrimmage yards in each of his last four games. His three games with his most targets have also come over the last three weeks, so the Jags appear to be force-feeding him, which benefits whoever has him in their Week 16 Fantasy football lineups.

3. Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams: Only Chase has racked up more Fantasy points amongst wideouts than Nacua since Week 8. Now, he gets to face a Jets defense which has allowed three wide receivers to have at least 99 receiving yards over the last two weeks.

Top Week 16 Fantasy football TE rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 16 Fantasy football TE picks:

1. Kittle, San Francisco 49ers: Outside of a snowstorm in a game at Buffalo, Kittle has at least 61 yards or a touchdown in every game since Week 2. Amongst tight ends this season, Kittle ranks first in receiving touchdowns, first in Fantasy points and third in receiving yards.

2. Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders: Bowers ranks fourth amongst all players in receptions (90) and first among tight ends. He'll now get to face a Jaguars defense which has allowed seven touchdowns to opposing tight ends, which is the fourth-most in the NFL.

3. Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals: The breakout tight end has at least 70 yards in each of his last five games, and while he has just one touchdown on the season, that could change come Sunday. Arizona faces Carolina, who has given up eight touchdowns to tight ends over its last eight games.

Top Week 16 Fantasy football defense rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three Week 16 Fantasy football D/ST picks:

1. Vikings D/ST: Minnesota has the league's No. 4 scoring defense and will face a Seahawks offense that could be without starting quarterback Geno Smith. Even if Smith plays, the Seahawks struggle to protect the quarterback as just two teams have allowed more sacks than Seattle.

2. Bills D/ST: Buffalo has the league's best turnover differential, in part, due to it ranking fifth in the NFL in takeaways. It will match up against the Patriots for the first time this season on Sunday, and New England has arguably the league's worst offense. The Pats are bottom-three in both points scored and yards gained.

3. Colts D/ST: Indy may be a surprising choice for the No. 3 Fantasy defense, but when you see it's opponent, then you'll see why the Colts are ranked so high. They will host a Titans team which had six turnovers last week and has the most giveaways (29) on the season. No matter if it's Will Levis or Mason Rudolph starting for Tennessee, one shouldn't hesitate in inserting the Colts into Week 16 Fantasy football lineups.

