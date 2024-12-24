In most Fantasy football leagues, championships will be awarded this week. That means every Week 17 Fantasy football start-sit decision is under a microscope and having a reliable set of Week 17 Fantasy football rankings can help ensure you're optimizing your Week 17 Fantasy football lineups. Jalen Hurts, Tank Dell, James Conner and Kenneth Walker III all suffered injuries in Week 16 and weren't able to return to action. Dell is done for the season and the other three are all expected to be on NFL injury reports this week. How can you plug those holes and ensure that you're giving yourself the best chance at favorable Week 17 Fantasy football matchups? Before setting your Week 17 Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 17 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons, especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

The same model has a proven track record of providing Fantasy football tips, including being ahead of the curve on players like A.J. Brown, Jonathan Taylor, Derrick Henry, Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara, and Jahmyr Gibbs. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire Week 17 NFL schedule 10,000 times and released its latest Week 17 Fantasy football rankings. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Week 17 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 17 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The frontrunner for NFL MVP had a pretty quiet outing in Week 16. However, he threw for 704 yards and five touchdowns while also rushing for 114 yards and five touchdowns over the previous two weeks. He'll likely get one more full outing to protect seeding against the Jets before resting in Week 18 unless the Chiefs lose to bring the No. 1 seed back into play.

2. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders: After a rocky start, Daniels was brilliant in a comeback win over the Eagles. He threw for 258 yards and five touchdowns while rushing for 81 yards and has now thrown for multiple touchdowns in four consecutive games. The Falcons have allowed the third-most passing touchdowns (30) in the NFL this season.

3. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles: Be on the lookout here with Hurts in concussion protocol but the Eagles still need a win over the Cowboys to lock up the NFC East, so he'll do everything in his power to get onto the field. He had accounted for multiple touchdowns in nine of 11 games prior to leaving on Sunday because of the head injury. See more top QBs here.

Top Week 17 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 17 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles: Barkley's magical season continued with 150 rushing yards and two touchdowns against the Commanders last week. He's now up to 1,838 yards on the season and is just 267 yards shy of Eric Dickerson's all-time record, which should incentivize the Eagles to continue plying him with carries. Next up is a matchup with Dallas' 27th-ranked run defense.

2. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions: With David Montgomery (knee) out, Gibbs had a season-high 23 carries for 109 yards and a touchdown while also catching four passes for 45 yards. He should continue to dominate the workload moving forward and San Francisco has allowed 20 rushing touchdowns this season (29th in the NFL).

3. Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams: Williams is averaging over 22 touches per game this season and he's rushed for 1,243 yards after 100-yard outings in three of his last four contests. He's also scored 15 total touchdowns for a second consecutive season and has reached the end zone in 11 of 15 games. See more top RBs here.

Top Week 17 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 17 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals: After six catches for 97 yards and a touchdown in a breezy win over the Browns last week, Chase is now up to 108 catches for 1,510 yards and 16 touchdowns this season. He leads the NFL in all three categories and can join Jerry Rice, Sterling Sharpe, Steve Smith Sr. and Cooper Kupp as the only receiving triple crown winners since the NFL-AFL merger.

2. Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars: The rookie out of LSU has used his combination of size and speed to quickly adapt to life in the NFL and he'll enter Week 17 with 73 catches for 1,088 yards and nine touchdowns. He's had at least nine catches for 100 yards and a touchdown in his last two games and had eight catches for 86 yards in his first matchup with Tennessee's top-ranked pass defense.

3. Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams: Despite an injury that cost him five games entirely and limited him to less than 40% of the offensive snaps in two other games, Nacua has 69 catches for 861 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games this season. He's also rushed for a touchdown and has at least seven receptions in six of his last seven games. See more top WRs here.

Top Week 17 Fantasy football TE rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 17 Fantasy football TE picks:

1. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers: Kittle is coming off his third 100-yard receiving game of the season and his eight touchdowns are second to only Mark Andrews among NFL tight ends. He's 33 yards shy of his fourth 1,000-yard receiving season and Detroit ranks 27th in the NFL in pass defense.

2. Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders: Brock Bowers is already the first rookie tight end in NFL history to reach 100 or more catches (101) and he's only 10 yards shy of breaking Mike Ditka's record for most receiving yards by a tight end (1,076). The Saints rank 28th in the NFL in pass defense and have given up at least 15 PPR points to Dallas Goedert, Travis Kelce and David Njoku this year.

3. Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals: McBride's 92 catches without a receiving touchdown are the most in NFL history but the Cardinals have vowed to rectify that before season's end. Still, the weekly production is still impressive, as he's had at least seven catches for 70 yards in four of his last five games. See more top TEs here.

Top Week 17 Fantasy football defense rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three Week 17 Fantasy football D/ST picks:

1. Green Bay Packers D/ST: Green Bay is coming off a shutout win over the Saints where they held New Orleans to 196 yards of total offense and forced two turnovers. Now the Packers will take on the Vikings, who they turned over three times in a Week 4 loss.

2. Miami Dolphins D/ST: Miami ranks 11th in the NFL in pass defense, sixth in run defense and 10th in points allowed. Now the Dolphins draw a great matchup against a Browns offense that has scored 13 points the last two weeks and turned the ball over a staggering 18 times in the last five weeks.

3. Los Angeles Chargers D/ST: The Chargers have the No. 1-ranked scoring defense in the NFL and were critical in a come-from-behind victory over the Broncos last week. After allowing 70-yard scoring drives on Denver's first three possessions, the Chargers only gave up six points and 124 yards over the final seven possessions of the game. See more top D/ST here.

