For some leagues, the Fantasy football 2025 playoffs will continue into Week 18, which means you'll have to account for the inevitability that teams will choose to rest their starters with their postseason fates determined. One team that won't have that luxury is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have been red-hot on offense of late. The Buccaneers have averaged 32.7 points and 463.8 yards per game in recent weeks and stacking Tampa Bay players in your Week 18 Fantasy football picks could be a wise decision if you have the chance. Baker Mayfield, Bucky Irving, Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan have all proven useful, but where do they belong in the Week 18 Fantasy football rankings and how can you nail any difficult start-sit decisions you now face? Before setting your Week 18 Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 18 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens: Jackson is locked in a tight battle with Bills quarterback Josh Allen for NFL MVP honors and the Ravens have a chance to clinch the AFC North with a win on Sunday. The reigning NFL MVP threw for 289 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 46 yards in a loss to Cleveland on Oct. 27.

2. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders: The runaway favorite to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors has thrown for three interceptions in his last two games but he's more than made up for it with his playmaking ability. He's thrown for 475 yards and eight touchdowns while adding 208 rushing yards during that span. He's got a plus matchup against Dallas this week but keep an eye on his status with Washington locked into a wild card spot.

3. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals: Burrow leads the NFL with 4,691 passing yards and 42 touchdowns this season and Cincinnati has played its way back into the periphery of playoff contention with four consecutive wins. He threw for 309 yards and three touchdowns in a loss to the Steelers on Dec. 1 and has thrown for at least three touchdowns in seven consecutive games. See more top QBs here.

1. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions: In the two games since David Montgomery (knee) was placed on injured reserve, Gibbs has touched the ball 49 times and generated 317 scrimmage yards with two touchdowns. The Lions play a winner-take-all game for the NFC North and home-field advantage in the conference against the Vikings on Sunday, so expect another healthy dose of Gibbs.

2. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons: Atlanta can still win the NFC South with a win and a Buccaneers loss, so Robinson will see a full workload against the Panthers. He has 201 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns in the last two weeks, and Carolina has given up at least 200 rushing yards in five consecutive games.

3. Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens: In just about any other season, Henry would be the runaway favorite to win NFL Offensive Player of the Year honors but Saquon Barkley has spoiled that effort. However, he's still rushed for 1,783 yards with 16 total touchdowns and he's 47 yards away from his second season with 2,000 or more scrimmage yards. See more top RBs here.

1. Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars: The No. 23 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft has 80 catches for 1,179 yard and 10 touchdowns in his rookie season and he just keeps getting better. Over the last three weeks, he has 26 catches for 328 yards and four touchdowns.

2. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals: Chase is a virtual lock to become the third receiver in the last 30 years to win the wide receiving triple crown (catches, yards and touchdowns) but he'll likely need another Herculean effort to keep Cincinnati's playoff hopes alive on Saturday. He had six catches for 86 yards and a touchdown against the Steelers in Week 13.

3. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings: Jefferson is the only receiver besides Chase to reach 100 catches, 1,400 yards and 10 touchdowns. Now he'll also be highly motivated with the NFC North and home-field advantage on the line, and he draws a great matchup against a Lions defense that has given up 1,085 passing yards in the last three weeks. See more top WRs here.

1. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens: Andrews didn't score a touchdown in his first five games of the season and even was held without a catch in two of those contests. However, he's come on strong late in the season, scoring in each of his last five games. He's up to 10 touchdowns on the season to lead all tight ends.

2. Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders: Bowers is having an epic rookie season, having already broken Sam LaPorta and Mike Ditka's records for most catches and yards (respectively) by a rookie tight end. He also broke Puka Nacua's record for the most catches by a rookie regardless of position and enters Week 18 with 108 catches for 1,144 yards and four touchdowns.

3. Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals: McBride's first receiving touchdown of the 2024 season came on his 98th reception and you could tell it was a point of emphasis for the organization. He's the most reliable part of the Arizona passing attack, with 104 catches for 1,081 yards this season. He's TE3 for the season despite the lack of scoring opportunities. See more top TEs here.

1.Baltimore Ravens D/ST: The Browns have scored 16 points in their last three games and have turned the ball over at least twice in their last six contests. Meanwhile, the Ravens have the No. 1 run defense in the NFL and should be able to make Cleveland dangerously one-dimensional on Saturday.

2. Philadelphia Eagles D/ST: The Eagles rank first in the NFL in total defense and third in points allowed entering Week 18. They've also forced nine turnovers over the last two weeks and a dominant running game has helped keep the Philadelphia defense fresh the entire season.

3. Green Bay Packers D/ST: Green Bay ranks top 10 in the NFL in points and yards allowed. Now the Packers will finish the season against a Bears offense that managed just three points and 179 yards of total offense in a Thursday night loss to the Seahawks last week. See more top D/ST here.

