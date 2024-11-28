All 32 teams are on the Week 13 NFL schedule and the absence of byes gives Fantasy football 2024 managers a chance to catch their breath. However, with three games scheduled on Thanksgiving and one on Black Friday, you'll have to make sure you're factoring in the short week before setting your Week 13 Fantasy football picks. With a reliable set of live-updated Week 13 Fantasy football rankings, you can figure out how all the latest Fantasy football injury news impacts your start-sit decisions in real-time. You can navigate injuries to stars like DK Metcalf (shoulder), Alexander Mattison (ankle), and J.K. Dobbins (knee). Before setting your Week 13 Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 13 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons, especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

The same model has a proven track record of providing Fantasy football tips, including being ahead of the curve on players like A.J. Brown, Jonathan Taylor, Derrick Henry, Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara, and Jahmyr Gibbs. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire Week 13 NFL schedule 10,000 times and released its latest Week 13 Fantasy football rankings. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Week 13 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 13 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs: Mahomes entered November with more interceptions (9) than touchdown passes (8) but he had a 10:2 touchdown-to-interception ratio in the first four games of the month and has now had three touchdown passes in three of his last four games. Now he's back up to QB10 in the rankings this season and draws a Raiders defense that ranks 29th in points allowed per game (28.5).

2. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals: Cincinnati is 4-7 but it's been no fault of Burrow's, as he's thrown for 3,028 yards and a league-leading 27 touchdowns with only four interceptions in 11 games. He's had two weeks to prepare for the Steelers and has thrown for 1,035 yards and 12 touchdowns in his last three outings.

3. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: Despite losing top receivers Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis this offseason, the Bills are 9-2 and Allen is the reason why. He's thrown for 2,543 yards and 18 touchdowns with only five interceptions while also rushing for 316 yards and five scores. See more top QBs here.

Top Week 13 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 13 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles: Barkley rushed for 255 yards and two touchdowns while adding four catches for 47 yards. He's on pace to break Eric Dickerson's single-season rushing record (2,104 yards) and Chris Johnson's single-season scrimmage yards record (2,509). He has reached at least 198 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns in three of his last four games.

2. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers: McCaffrey was the rushing champion last year and also led the NFL with 2,023 scrimmage yards and 21 touchdowns. He hasn't been in the end zone yet in three games this season but the 49ers have loaded him up with 56 touches since his return from an Achilles strain.

3. Joe Mixon, Houston Texans: Mixon is yet another veteran running back who seems to have benefitted enormously from a change in scenery this offseason. He's rushed for 786 yards and 10 touchdowns while also adding 23 catches for 226 yards and another touchdown as a receiver over nine games this season. See more top RBs here.

Top Week 13 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 13 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnat Bengals: Through 11 games, Chase has 73 catches for 1,056 yards and 12 touchdowns. He leads the NFL in the latter two categories and the bye week seems perfectly timed with a tough Steelers defense waiting. He's had 14 catches for 210 yards and a touchdown over his last two meetings with Pittsburgh.

2. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions: St. Brown saw his touchdown streak snapped at eight games last week but still managed six catches for 64 yards and he's WR2 through 12 weeks in CBS Sports PPR leagues. He's had 18 catches for 216 yards and a touchdown when playing on Thanksgiving the last two seasons.

3. Nico Collins, Houston Texans: Despite missing five games with a hamstring injury, Collins is still 13th in the NFL in receiving yards (713) and he had five catches for 92 yards and a touchdown while seeing his snap share rise from 47% to 79% in his second game back. Collins also had long touchdowns called back in both of his games since returning and you can expect the reeling Texans to turn him loose this week against the Jaguars. See more top WRs here.

Top Week 13 Fantasy football TE rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 13 Fantasy football TE picks:

1. Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints: Hill is listed as a tight end but his utility is rooted in the reality that he lines up as a QB, RB, WR and TE throughout the game. New Orleans is coming off a Week 12 bye and when we last saw Hill, he rushed seven times for 138 yards and three touchdowns while also catching eight passes for 50 yards in a win over the Browns. Expect even more creative ways to get Hill the ball on Sunday against the Rams.

2. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers: Kittle leads NFL tight ends with eight receiving touchdowns this season and there are only two other tight ends with more than four (Mark Andrews and Tucker Kraft both have six). He's missed two games but still has 49 catches for 642 yards and he's been the most consistent option in the San Francisco offense all season.

3. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs: At 35, Kelce hasn't been able to produce explosive plays down the field or make people miss in the open field at the same rate as he once did. However, he's still been a reliable target for Patrick Mahomes, who has looked Kelce's way at least eight times in six of Kansas City's last eight games. He is second to only Brock Bowers (74) in receptions (68) and is fourth among NFL tight ends in yards (569). See more top TEs here.

Top Week 13 Fantasy football defense rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three Week 13 Fantasy football D/ST picks:

1. Broncos D/ST: Sean Payton's offense is coming around with Bo Nix jumping into the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year conversation but it's been the defense that has kept Denver in the playoff picture all season. The Broncos rank third in scoring defense and total defense, and now they'll match up with turnover-prone Jameis Winston in Week 13.

2. Cowboys D/ST: Things got a little weird late, but the Cowboys made life hard on Jayden Daniels for most of their Week 12 win over the Commanders. They sacked him four times and forced three turnovers, with Micah Parsons recording two sacks. He's had multiple sacks in two of his last three games and could wreak havoc on the Giants on Thanksgiving.

3. Jets D/ST: It's been a trainwreck season for the Jets offensively but the defense still ranks 13th in points allowed and eighth in yards allowed. Now they'll matchup with a Seahawks offense that hasn't scored more than 20 points in over a month and that has been held to under 300 yards of total offense in three of four games. See more top D/ST here.

How to get Week 13 Fantasy football rankings



Now that you know who the top three at each position are, you'll want to see the full Week 13 Fantasy football rankings from SportsLine. The model has identified a stunner in the top 10 at tight end, and knowing who it is can give you a huge edge in your league. Head to SportsLine now to get Week 13 Fantasy football rankings.

So who should you target in your Week 13 Fantasy football rankings, and which surprising tight end could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 13 Fantasy Football rankings for every single position, all from the model that has a history of making league-winning calls, and find out.