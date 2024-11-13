After signing a four-year, $33.2 million extension last week, Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard quickly went to work to prove that he deserved to be paid like one of the top running backs. Hubbard carried the ball 28 times for 153 yards and a touchdown in London last week as the Panthers beat the Giants. Hubbard has solidified himself as a weekly starter in Fantasy football lineups, but he is on bye this week. Accordingly, his absence could mean you'll need to comb the Week 11 Fantasy football RB rankings for value. In addition to Hubbard, Tyrone Tracey Jr., James Conner, Bucky Irving, Devin Singletary and Rachaad White will be unavailable this week. With a reliable set of Week 11 Fantasy football rankings, you can find the best possible replacement options. Before setting your Week 11 Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 11 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons, especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

The same model has a proven track record of providing Fantasy football tips, including being ahead of the curve on players like A.J. Brown, Jonathan Taylor, Derrick Henry, Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara, and Jahmyr Gibbs. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire Week 11 NFL schedule 10,000 times and released its latest Week 11 Fantasy football rankings. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Week 11 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 11 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles: Since the bye week, Hurts has been sensational. He's completing 71.8% of his passes and averaging 10.2 yards per pass attempt and has accounted for 16 total touchdowns (eight passing and eight rushing) over his last five games.

2. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens: Jackson has completely reinvented himself as one of the most prolific passers in the NFL (while continuing to be one of the most dynamic athletes to ever play the position). Over his last six games, Jackson has thrown for 1,811 yards while completing 70.6% of his passes and also has 19 touchdown passes against just one interception.

3. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: Allen threw two interceptions last week for the first time all season but he did manage 280 yards through the air and then rushed for 50 yards and a touchdown. Buffalo has scored at least 30 points in each of its last four games and you can expect Allen to be at his best in a duel with Patrick Mahomes this week. See more top QBs here.

Top Week 11 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 11 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers: After missing the first eight games of the season with an Achilles injury, McCaffrey was on the field for 88% of San Francisco's snaps on Sunday and touched the ball 19 times. He produced 107 scrimmage yards and you can expect heavy utilization for the consensus No. 1 overall pick moving forward.

2. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles: Barkley only played in 51% of Philadelphia's offensive snaps last week because the Eagles blew out the Cowboys but he still managed 78 scrimmage yards on 15 touches. Now he'll take on a Commanders run defense that ranks 28th in the NFL in a crucial NFC East matchup where he may see 25 touches or more.

3. De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins: Achane only produced 52 scrimmage yards in a Week 10 win over the Rams on Monday Night Football but he was on the field for 70% of the offensive snaps and did receive 17 touches. Now one of the NFL's ultimate lighting-in-a-bottle backs takes on a Raiders run defense that ranks 22nd in the league. See more top RBs here.

Top Week 11 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 11 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. Nico Collins, Houston Texans: Prior to suffering a hamstring injury that forced him out of action for five weeks, Collins was the NFL's leading receiver. In just over four games (he only played nine snaps before leaving in Week 5), Collins had 32 catches for 567 yards and three touchdowns. Now he'll return to take on a Dallas defense that ranks 31st in net adjusted yards allowed per pass attempt (7.1).

2. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals: Chase caught 11 passes for 263 yards dn three touchdowns in Week 10 and players who had them in their Fantasy football lineups almost certainly won. He leads the NFL in receptions (66), receiving yards (981) and receiving touchdowns (10), and he's an automatic start in every week that he's healthy.

3. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions: St. Brown earned first-team All-Pro honors after catching 119 passes for 1,515 yards and 10 touchdowns. He hasn't been quite as dominant statistically this season, but he does have a touchdown in seven straight games and has had six or more receptions in six of his last eight outings. See more top WRs here.

Top Week 11 Fantasy football TE rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 11 Fantasy football TE picks:

1. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers: Kittle got into the end zone again in Week 10 and he continues to be the most productive tight end in Fantasy football this season, logging seven consecutive games reaching double-digit Fantasy points in PPR leagues. He'll match up with a Seahawks defense in Week 11 that he torched for five catches, 58 yards and two touchdowns in Week 6.

2. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs: Kelce was targeted at least a dozen times for the third consecutive week in a win over the Broncos and finished with eight catches for 64 yards and a score. He has 32 catches for 254 yards and two touchdowns in his last three games and appears to be fully reincorporated as the top option in the Kansas City passing offense.

3. Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders: The rookie tight end had five catches for at least 45 yards for the fifth week in a row and also caught his second touchdown pass of the season. He's up to 57 receptions for 580 yards on the season and now he'll take on a middle of the road Dolphins defense that ranks 17th in points allowed. See more top TEs here.

Top Week 11 Fantasy football defense rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three Week 11 Fantasy football D/ST picks:

1. Texans D/ST: Houston has lost three of four but still has a two-game lead in the AFC South and this defense ranks third in yards allowed. Now the Texans will match up with a Cowboys offense that has pledged to stick with Cooper Rush at quarterback despite the fact that he threw for 45 yards on 23 pass attempts.

2. Saints D/ST: After firing Dennis Allen, the Saints scored a 20-17 upset win over the Falcons with special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi acting as interim head coach. They'll take on a Browns offense that turned the ball over three times and managed just 10 points in their last outing against the Chargers.

3. Vikings D/ST: This Minnesota defense ranks third in the NFL in points allowed and second in rushing yards allowed. Meanwhile, the Titans are -11 in turnover differential this season and have only scored more than 20 points once all season. See more top D/ST here.

How to get Week 11 Fantasy football rankings



Now that you know who the top three at each position are, you'll want to see the full Week 11 Fantasy football rankings from SportsLine. The model has identified a stunner in the top 10 at tight end, and knowing who it is can give you a huge edge in your league. Head to SportsLine now to get Week 11 Fantasy football rankings.

So who should you target in your Week 11 Fantasy football rankings, and which surprising tight end could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 11 Fantasy Football rankings for every single position, all from the model that has a history of making league-winning calls, and find out.