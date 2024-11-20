After throwing for 412 yards and four touchdowns on just 29 attempts, Lions quarterback Jared Goff has had a passer rating of 140.0 or higher four times this season. The Lions will take on the 26th-ranked pass defense of the Colts on Sunday and anyone evaluating the Week 12 Fantasy football QB rankings will hope for another big day from the former No. 1 overall pick. Starting Goff is likely to be a week-winning decision for your Week 12 Fantasy football lineups, but there are difficult Week 12 Fantasy football start-decisions with six teams on bye.

How do you replace superstars like Joe Burrow, James Cook, Drake London and Garrett Wilson this week and which players have Week 12 Fantasy football matchups that you can take advantage of?

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons, especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

The same model has a proven track record of providing Fantasy football tips, including being ahead of the curve on players like A.J. Brown, Jonathan Taylor, Derrick Henry, Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara, and Jahmyr Gibbs. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire Week 12 NFL schedule 10,000 times and released its latest Week 12 Fantasy football rankings.

Top Week 12 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 12 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders: The frontrunner for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors hasn't been at his best in the last couple of weeks while playing through a rib injury but he's had a mini bye to prepare for the Cowboys and head coach Dan Quinn says he's finally healthy enough for a full week of practice. He'll match up with a Dallas defense that ranks 31st in the NFL in points allowed.

2. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles: Hurts' streak of four consecutive games accounting for three or more touchdowns ended last week against the Commanders but he did score a rushing touchdown for a fifth consecutive game and is up to 11 on the season. That builds an extremely reliable baseline for his Fantasy performances and he's also averaged 9.7 yards per pass attempt since his Week 5 bye.

3. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs: Mahomes leads the NFL with 11 interceptions this season but he had his second three-touchdown passing game in three weeks during a 30-21 loss to the Bills last week. This week he'll have a much better matchup against a Panthers defense that ranks last in the NFL in points allowed and 24th in passing yards allowed. See more top QBs here.

Top Week 12 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 12 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers: The consensus top pick in 2024 Fantasy football drafts missed the first eight games of the season, much to the dismay of those who selected him. However, the 49ers have wasted no time getting him heavily involved in the offense upon his return, plying him with 42 touches in his first two games. He's turned those opportunities into 213 scrimmage yards and it feels like a matter of time before scoring chances start coming his way again after he scored 21 times last season.

2. De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins: In the six games that Tua Tagovailoa has started for Miami this season, Achane has had at least 100 scrimmage yards and a touchdown in five of them. Now he'll match up with a New England defense that ranks 20th against the run this season and Dolphins running backs combined for 204 scrimmage yards and a touchdown against the Patriots earlier this season (Achane only played 11 snaps because of a concussion).

3. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions: David Montgomery eats into Gibbs' scoring opportunities but there is more than enough to go around in this offense, with Gibbs producing 1,052 scrimmage yards and nine touchdowns in 10 games. He's averaging 6.0 yards per carry and now he'll take on a Colts defense that allowed Breece Hall to rack up 30 points in PPR leagues last week. See more top RBs here.

Top Week 12 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 12 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions: With talented playmakers at every position, St. Brown's target share has dropped overall in 2024 but he's made up for it by getting into the end zone regularly. However, he took it up a notch last week with 11 catches for 161 yards and two touchdowns to extend his TD streak to eight games. Now he'll take on a Colts pass defense that ranks 26th in the league.

2. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings: Jefferson has had at least six catches for 80 yards in eight of his last nine games and his 31.3% target share ranks third among NFL receivers. He'll take on a top-10 Bears pass defense in Week 12 but he's managed 100 yards or more in four of his six career matchups with Chicago.

3. Nico Collins, Houston Texans: Collins missed five games with a hamstring injury but finally returned to action in Week 11, catching four passes for 54 yards in a dominant win over the Cowboys. He only played 47% of Houston's offensive snaps but was targeted seven times despite being eased into the action. He also had a 77-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage called back for a penalty, so it's clear he's a threat for a monster performance with a heavier workload. See more top WRs here.

Top Week 12 Fantasy football TE rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 12 Fantasy football TE picks:

1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs: After being targeted at least nine times in five of his previous six games, Kelce was only thrown to four times and caught two passes for eight yards in a loss to the Bills. Andy Reid will know that he needs to rectify that moving forward and a juicy matchup against the Panthers should make a Mahomes-Kelce stack alluring in Week 12.

2. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers: Kittle didn't play last week because of a hamstring injury but he's been the most productive tight end in the NFL this season when he's been on the field. You'll need to monitor his status but he should be an easy start if he's given the green light against Green Bay.

3. Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders: The Georgia product must have been feeling the energy after his alma mater's big win over Tennessee, because he followed it up with 13 catches for 126 yards and a touchdown in Week 11. He was targeted 16 times and has now reached double-digits in targets four of his last six games. See more top TEs here.

Top Week 12 Fantasy football defense rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three Week 12 Fantasy football D/ST picks:

1. Texans D/ST: The Texans did allow 324 passing yards to Cooper Rush and the Cowboys last week but they made up for it by attacking the backup relentlessly. They sacked him five times, intercepted him once and had a strip sack that eventually resulted in a touchdown. Now they'll take on the Titans and Will Levis, who have been prone to giving up defensive and special teams touchdowns (4) all season.

2. Steelers D/ST: After grinding out a win over the Ravens that gave them a stranglehold on the AFC North, the Steelers will visit the Browns on Thursday Night Football in Week 12. Cleveland hasn't run the ball for more than 80 yards in over a month and a one-dimensional offense should give T.J. Watt an opportunity to tee off on turnover-prone Jameis Winston.

3. Chiefs D/ST: The Panthers have won two games in a row and are coming off a bye week but they only threw for 284 passing yards in the process. They'll need a lot more than that for Bryce Young to win a duel with Mahomes and that will be tough to come by against a Kansas City defense that ranks eighth in points allowed and fifth in yards allowed. See more top D/ST here.

