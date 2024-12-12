In a season full of somewhat surprising Fantasy performances, Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold stands out as one of the most unlikely success stories. Darnold was signed to provide competition for first-round pick J.J. McCarthy. Instead, McCarthy suffered a season-ending knee injury and Darnold has revived his career by putting up impressive numbers. Darnold ranks sixth in the NFL in passing (3,299) and is tied for third in passing touchdowns (28) after throwing for 347 yards and five scores last week against the Falcons. Where does Darnold belong in the Week 15 Fantasy football QB rankings and can you continue to trust him to be one of your Week 15 Fantasy football picks? Before setting your Week 15 Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 15 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens: With a month left in the season, Jackson is well on pace for new career-highs in passing yards and passing touchdowns. He also leads the NFL in yards per pass attempt (8.7) and passer rating (116.3), and it's become clear that this isn't simply a running quarterback anymore. However, he still has that in his bag as well, rushing for 678 yards and three touchdowns through 13 games.

2. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals: Burrow just recorded his fourth game in a row with at least 300 passing yards and three passing touchdowns in a win over the Cowboys and he continues to effectively lead the most prolific passing offense in football. He leads the league in passing yards (3,706) and passing touchdowns (33).

3. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The NFL MVP favorite is coming off a loss that all but assures the Bills won't earn home-field advantage in the AFC, but it certainly wasn't due to lack of effort on Allen's part. He threw for 342 yards and three touchdowns while adding 82 yards and three more scores on the ground. See more top QBs here.

1. Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens: The most dominant running back of this generation is coming up on 31 but showing no signs of slowing down. He's rushed for 1,407 yards and 13 touchdowns in 13 games and his 15 total touchdowns are tied for the NFL lead. Game script and matchup should work to his benefit in Week 15, with the Ravens favored by 15 over a Giants defense that ranks 29th against the run.

2. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles: Barkley is averaging 124.8 rushing yards per game this season, which puts him on pace to break Eric Dickerson's rushing record (2,105 yards in 16 games). The Steelers rank fourth against the run but Barkley has had at least 100 rushing yards and a touchdown against both of the other top-10 run defenses he's faced (Ravens and Packers).

3. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons: Robinson only needed 13 games to best his rookie totals in rushing yards (977) and total touchdowns (9). He's had at least 20 touches in six of his last seven games and he's a lock for another heavy workload against the Raiders in Week 15. See more top RBs here.

1. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals: After catching 14 passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns while carrying the ball once for 14 yards in a win over the Cowboys, Chase now has three games this season of at least 190 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns. He's the NFL leader in receptions (93), receiving yards (1,319) and receiving touchdowns (15), and there's simply no reason to bench him ever barring injury.

2. Nico Collins, Houston Texans: Collins missed four games entirely and played less than 50% of the snaps in two others because of a hamstring injury and a snap count limit, but he still has 49 catches for 832 yards and four touchdowns in eight games. He's had an extra week to continue rehabbing his hamstring after playing less than 80% of snaps in his first three games back and he shouldn't have any limitations moving forward.

3. Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams: Nacua aggravated a knee injury from the summer in Week 1 and missed the next six weeks of the season. However, he's had at least seven catches for 98 yards in five of the seven games he's played since his return and he's coming off a dominant performance against the Bills. Nacua had 12 catches for 162 yards and a touchdowns while also carrying the ball five times for 16 yards and another score. See more top WRs here.

1. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers: Kittle leads the NFL in touchdowns among tight ends (8) but wasn't able to get into the end zone against the Bears in Week 14. However, he did have six catches for 151 yards and he's TE2 in Fantasy on the season despite missing two games.

2. Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders: Bowers leads NFL tight ends in receptions (87) and also set a single-season record in that category for a rookie tight end. He also leads his position group in receiving yards (933) and targets (118). Now he'll match up with a Falcons pass defense that ranks 25th in the NFL.

3. Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals: McBride has been targeted a staggering 41 times over the last three weeks and has 31 catches for 299 yards during that span. His only touchdown on the season came on a running play but he was targeted a season-high four times inside the 10-yard line in a Week 14 loss against the Seahawks. See more top TEs here.

1. Ravens D/ST: The Ravens are a bit of conundrum, as they're the worst pass defense in the NFL but the best run defense. Luckily, the Giants have no passing game to speak of with either Drew Lock or Tommy DeVito starting at quarterback on Sunday.

2. Vikings D/ST: Minnesota ranks 17th in total defense but sixth in scoring defense, in large part because it's one of the most disruptive units in football. The Vikings lead the NFL with 20 interceptions and rank fourth in sacks (40). The Bears mustered four yards in the first half against the 49ers in Week 14 and only managed 162 for the game.

3. Chiefs D/ST: Kansas City hasn't been quite as dominant defensively this season as it was in 2023, but the Chiefs still rank seventh in points allowed and sixth in yards allowed. Now they'll take on a Browns offense that has moved the ball effectively since Jameis Winston entered the lineup but has struggled with turnovers, giving the ball away nine times in the last three weeks. See more top D/ST here.

