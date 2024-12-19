Those still competing in Fantasy football 2024 are likely in their league's postseason, so this is the most important week yet for start/sit decisions when deciding who to place in Week 16 Fantasy football lineups. If you made the playoffs, you likely have depth and talented options to consider for the final spots in Week 16 Fantasy football lineups, so a strong set of Week 16 Fantasy football rankings can aid you in making those difficult decisions. Where should you slot top pass-catchers like Drake London, Jerry Jeudy, Malik Nabers, Brock Bowers and DK Metcalf in the Week 16 Fantasy football WR rankings? How should possible backup quarterbacks affect your Week 16 Fantasy football strategy? Before setting your Week 16 Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 16 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Top Week 16 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 16 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals: The Bengals are likely to miss the playoffs, but it's certainly not due to Burrow's play. The 28-year-old threw three touchdowns last week for the sixth straight week with at least three touchdowns. Burrow has 21 touchdowns compared to five interceptions over that span. He is QB3 in Fantasy football on a points-per-game basis over that span and should be a top option again this weekend against the Browns.

2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: Allen is the QB2 in Fantasy football this season and he has 10 total touchdowns over his last two games (five passing, five rushing). He threw for 362 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 68 yards and two touchdowns last week against the Lions to become the overwhelming favorite to win his first NFL MVP Award. The Bills have scored at least 30 points in eight straight games as they prepare to play the 3-11 Patriots who have allowed at least 25 points in four straight games.

3. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens: Jackson is the QB1 in Fantasy football this season and was the QB2 in Fantasy football last week after throwing for 290 yards and five touchdowns and rushing for 65 yards against the Giants. The Ravens play the Steelers and although Pittsburgh has the No. 6 scoring defense in the NFL this season, Jackson is playing at an elite level and a must-start regardless of the opponent.

Top Week 16 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 16 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions: David Montgomery (knee) is out for the season, which elevates Gibbs from being in a timeshare to the clear-cut leader of Detroit's backfield. In three games that Montgomery missed in the 2023 season, Gibbs averaged 132.3 scrimmage yards, with two total touchdowns.

2. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons: As Kirk Cousins' play has declined, Atlanta has relied more on Robinson. He has 20-plus rush attempts in four of his last five games after hitting that threshold just twice over his previous 26 games. On Sunday, he'll face a Giants defense which has allowed the fourth-most Fantasy points to opposing running backs.

3. Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals: Brown has performed as the RB4 over the last seven weeks, and he has both a high floor and a high ceiling. He has at least 94 scrimmage yards in six straight games, and he's scored 11 touchdowns over his last 11 contests.

Top Week 16 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 16 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals: Whenever you lead the NFL in receptions (102), receiving yards (1,413) and receiving touchdowns (15), then you naturally lead all receivers in Fantasy points as well. Chase has already racked up more Fantasy points this season than any of his three previous NFL seasons and gets to face a Cleveland defense in Week 16 that is 26th in points allowed and 30th in yards allowed.

2. Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars: The rookie has continued to produce no matter who is throwing him passes, and he's had at least 86 scrimmage yards in each of his last four games. His three games with his most targets have also come over the last three weeks, so the Jags appear to be force-feeding him, which benefits whoever has him in their Week 16 Fantasy football lineups.

3. Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams: Only Chase has racked up more Fantasy points amongst wideouts than Nacua since Week 8. Now, he gets to face a Jets defense which has allowed three wide receivers to have at least 99 receiving yards over the last two weeks.

Top Week 16 Fantasy football TE rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 16 Fantasy football TE picks:

1. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers: Kittle is the TE2 in Fantasy football and TE1 on a points-per-game basis this season. He had four receptions for 61 yards last week after having six receptions for 151 yards the week before as an integral part of a banged-up offense in San Francisco.

2. Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders: Bowers is the only tight end with more points than Kittle this season and he's been able to produce regardless of who the Raiders quarterback has been. He leads the team in receptions (90), yards (968) and touchdowns (four). The Raiders play the Jaguars, who rank 28th in scoring defense at 26.9 ppg this season.

3. Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals: McBride had nine receptions for 87 yards last week against the Patriots and he has the second-most receiving yards (938) among tight ends this season. He's the TE3 in Fantasy football this season despite not having a receiving touchdown, but the Cardinals play the Panthers, who have the worst scoring defense in the league at 29.9 ppg.

Top Week 16 Fantasy football defense rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three Week 16 Fantasy football D/ST picks:

1. Vikings D/ST: Minnesota has the league's No. 4 scoring defense and will face a Seahawks offense that could be without starting quarterback Geno Smith. Even if Smith plays, the Seahawks struggle to protect the quarterback as just two teams have allowed more sacks than Seattle.

2. Bills D/ST: Buffalo has the league's best turnover differential, in part, due to it ranking fifth in the NFL in takeaways. It will match up against the Patriots for the first time this season on Sunday, and New England has arguably the league's worst offense. The Pats are bottom-three in both points scored and yards gained.

3. Colts D/ST: Indy may be a surprising choice for the No. 3 Fantasy defense, but when you see it's opponent, then you'll see why the Colts are ranked so high. They will host a Titans team which had six turnovers last week and has the most giveaways (29) on the season. No matter if it's Will Levis or Mason Rudolph starting for Tennessee, one shouldn't hesitate in inserting the Colts into Week 16 Fantasy football lineups.

