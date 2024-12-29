No team has allowed more receptions, receiving yards or Fantasy points to opposing wideouts than the Vikings. They'll take on the Packers on Sunday, which makes Green Bay receivers ones to consider for your Week 17 Fantasy football picks. However, Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks and Romeo Doubs all have between 61 and 69 targets, so it's hard to predict which players could go off versus Minnesota. Where do they belong in the Week 17 Fantasy football WR rankings? On the other side of the ball, no team has allowed fewer Fantasy points to wide receivers than the Packers. While Justin Jefferson remains a must-start, should someone like Jordan Addison suddenly become a Fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em decision? Before setting your Week 17 Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 17 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Top Week 17 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 17 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: Allen came back to earth last week following a two-week stretch during which he scored more Fantasy points than anyone else ever has in two games. He is facing a Jets defense that has started to struggle down the stretch, so Allen remains the QB1 this week as he tries to help Buffalo protect its seeding.

2. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders: The rookie helped engineer a comeback win over Philadelphia last week, throwing for five touchdowns while also rushing for 81 yards. Daniels is going up against a Falcons defense that has allowed 28 touchdown passes this season, which is tied for the most in the NFL. They have allowed more than 25 points per game on the road this season, which is one reason why Daniels ranks second in the model's projections.

3. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles: Hurts suffered a first-quarter concussion against Washington last week, putting his status in doubt this week. However, he is doing everything he can to get on the field this week, and he scored 30.7 Fantasy points when he played Dallas earlier this season. Hurts had scored multiple touchdowns nine times in 11 games prior to last week's injury. See more top QBs here.

Top Week 17 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 17 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles: Barkley is coming off his fourth 150-yard rushing game of the season last week and scored multiple touchdowns for the sixth time this year. Now he's chasing history, with Eric Dickerson's single-season rushing record only 267 yards away. Barkley may also want revenge against the Cowboys, who held him to 66 yards on Nov. 10.

2. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions: Despite splitting reps with David Montgomery all season, Gibbs has been an automatic start and things are even easier now that Montgomery (knee) is out for the season. Gibbs had a season-high 27 touches with Montgomery out of the lineup and piled up 154 scrimmage yards and a touchdown.

3. Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams: Williams carried the ball 23 times for 122 yards and a touchdown last week. It was his third 100-yard rushing output in four weeks and he's now accounted for 15 total touchdowns this season. Now he'll take on a soft Cardinals run defense ranked 25th in the NFL in yards allowed per carry (4.7). See more top RBs here.

Top Week 17 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 17 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars: Thomas has become the apple of Mac Jones' eye since the latter replaced Trevor Lawrence under center. The rookie wideout has 10-plus targets in each of his last four games, with at least 86 total yards in each and four touchdowns over that stretch.

2. Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders: In his sixth season, McLaurin has already set a career-high in Fantasy points, and he has 12 receiving touchdowns after never having more than seven previously. That number could certainly increase on Sunday Night Football as Washington hosts a Falcons team which has allowed the most receiving touchdowns (19) to opposing wideouts this season.

3. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles: Even with Jalen Hurts (concussion) completing just one pass last week, Brown still had a stat line of 8-97-1, so he can produce no matter who is throwing him passes. In Week 17 he'll face the Cowboys, and Brown has at least 94 yards or a touchdown in all five of his career games versus Dallas. See more top WRs here.

Top Week 17 Fantasy football TE rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 17 Fantasy football TE picks:

1. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers: Kittle had eight catches for 106 yards in a loss to the Dolphins last week and enters Week 17 with 68 catches for 967 yards and eight touchdowns on the season. Despite missing a couple of games this year, he's TE1 in non-PPR and TE2 in PPR formats on the year. Now he'll take on a Lions pass defense that ranks 27th against the pass on Monday Night Football.

2. Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders: The first-round pick is rewriting the record books for a rookie tight end with 101 catches for 1,067 yards and four touchdowns on the season. He's already broken the rookie TE record for receptions and he's only 10 yards from eclipsing Mike Ditka for the yardage record. He's been targeted at least 10 times in seven of his last 11 and has four games with 10 or more receptions on the season.

3. Jonnu Smith, Miami Dolphins: No tight end has more Fantasy points than Smith since Week 7. His 76 catches and 802 yards are career highs, while Smith has five touchdowns over his last six games, after having a total of four touchdowns over his three previous seasons. See more top TEs here.

Top Week 17 Fantasy football defense rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three Week 17 Fantasy football D/ST picks:

1. Green Bay Packers D/ST: Green Bay is coming off a shutout win over the Saints where they held New Orleans to 196 yards of total offense and forced two turnovers. Now the Packers will take on the Vikings, who they turned over three times in a Week 4 loss.

2. Miami Dolphins D/ST: Miami ranks 11th in the NFL in pass defense, sixth in run defense and 10th in points allowed. Now the Dolphins draw a great matchup against a Browns offense that has scored 13 points the last two weeks and turned the ball over a staggering 18 times in the last five weeks.

3. Indianapolis Colts D/ST: Indy's defense being a top Fantasy pick this week is all due to its opponent in the Giants. New York ranks last in scoring offense, has just two passing touchdowns over its last six games and has allowed 3.6 sacks over its last five games. Additionally, New York tied a season-high with three giveaways last week, while only five NFL teams have forced more turnovers than the Colts this season. See more top D/ST here.

