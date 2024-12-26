Whether you're playing for a Fantasy football 2024 championship, looking for a payday in a third-place game or simply trying to avoid the embarrassment of a last-place finish, every decision in your Week 17 Fantasy football picks will feel amplified. A rash of Fantasy football injuries doesn't help matters either, with superstars like Alvin Kamara, Jalen Hurts, James Conner, Kenneth Walker III and Drake London all likely to appear on this week's NFL injury report. Having a reliable set of Week 17 Fantasy football rankings can help ensure you're turning to the best options when you're looking to plus a hole or nail any other difficult start-sit decisions. Before setting your Week 17 Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 17 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Top Week 17 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 17 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The frontrunner for NFL MVP had a pretty quiet outing in Week 16. However, he threw for 704 yards and five touchdowns while also rushing for 114 yards and five touchdowns over the previous two weeks. He'll likely get one more full outing to protect seeding against the Jets before resting in Week 18 unless the Chiefs lose to bring the No. 1 seed back into play.

2. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders: After a rocky start, Daniels was brilliant in a comeback win over the Eagles. He threw for 258 yards and five touchdowns while rushing for 81 yards and has now thrown for multiple touchdowns in four consecutive games. The Falcons have allowed the third-most passing touchdowns (30) in the NFL this season.

3. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles: Be on the lookout here with Hurts in concussion protocol but the Eagles still need a win over the Cowboys to lock up the NFC East, so he'll do everything in his power to get onto the field. He had accounted for multiple touchdowns in nine of 11 games prior to leaving on Sunday because of the head injury. See more top QBs here.

Top Week 17 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 17 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles: Barkley is coming off his fourth 150-yard rushing game of the season last week and scored multiple touchdowns for the sixth time this year. Now he's chasing history, with Eric Dickerson's single-season rushing record only 267 yards away. Barkley may also want revenge against the Cowboys, who held him to 66 yards on Nov. 10.

2. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions: Despite splitting reps with David Montgomery all season, Gibbs has been an automatic start and things are even easier now that Montgomery (knee) is out for the season. Gibbs had a season-high 27 touches with Montgomery out of the lineup and piled up 154 scrimmage yards and a touchdown.

3. Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams: Williams carried the ball 23 times for 122 yards and a touchdown last week. It was his third 100-yard rushing output in four weeks and he's now accounted for 15 total touchdowns this season. Now he'll take on a soft Cardinals run defense ranked 25th in the NFL in yards allowed per carry (4.7). See more top RBs here.

Top Week 17 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 17 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals: After six catches for 97 yards and a touchdown in a breezy win over the Browns last week, Chase is now up to 108 catches for 1,510 yards and 16 touchdowns this season. He leads the NFL in all three categories and can join Jerry Rice, Sterling Sharpe, Steve Smith Sr. and Cooper Kupp as the only receiving triple crown winners since the NFL-AFL merger.

2. Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars: The rookie out of LSU has used his combination of size and speed to quickly adapt to life in the NFL and he'll enter Week 17 with 73 catches for 1,088 yards and nine touchdowns. He's had at least nine catches for 100 yards and a touchdown in his last two games and had eight catches for 86 yards in his first matchup with Tennessee's top-ranked pass defense.

3. Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams: Despite an injury that cost him five games entirely and limited him to less than 40% of the offensive snaps in two other games, Nacua has 69 catches for 861 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games this season. He's also rushed for a touchdown and has at least seven receptions in six of his last seven games. See more top WRs here.

Top Week 17 Fantasy football TE rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 17 Fantasy football TE picks:

1. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers: Kittle had eight catches for 106 yards in a loss to the Dolphins last week and enters Week 17 with 68 catches for 967 yards and eight touchdowns on the season. Despite missing a couple of games this year, he's TE1 in non-PPR and TE2 in PPR formats on the year. Now he'll take on a Lions pass defense that ranks 27th against the pass on Monday Night Football.

2. Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders: The first-round pick is rewriting the record books for a rookie tight end with 101 catches for 1,067 yards and four touchdowns on the season. He's already broken the rookie TE record for receptions and he's only 10 yards from eclipsing Mike Ditka for the yardage record. He's been targeted at least 10 times in seven of his last 11 and has four games with 10 or more receptions on the season.

3. Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals: The fact that McBride doesn't have a receiving touchdown this season has been a source of frustration for anybody who rosters him but the volume he's received makes up for it. McBride has 92 catches for 958 yards and has reached at least 10 targets, seven receptions and 70 yards in four of his last five games. See more top TEs here.

Top Week 17 Fantasy football defense rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three Week 17 Fantasy football D/ST picks:

1. Green Bay Packers D/ST: Green Bay is coming off a shutout win over the Saints where they held New Orleans to 196 yards of total offense and forced two turnovers. Now the Packers will take on the Vikings, who they turned over three times in a Week 4 loss.

2. Miami Dolphins D/ST: Miami ranks 11th in the NFL in pass defense, sixth in run defense and 10th in points allowed. Now the Dolphins draw a great matchup against a Browns offense that has scored 13 points the last two weeks and turned the ball over a staggering 18 times in the last five weeks.

3. Los Angeles Chargers D/ST: The Chargers have the No. 1-ranked scoring defense in the NFL and were critical in a come-from-behind victory over the Broncos last week. After allowing 70-yard scoring drives on Denver's first three possessions, the Chargers only gave up six points and 124 yards over the final seven possessions of the game. See more top D/ST here.

