The Week 18 NFL schedule is arguably the most difficult week of the season since several teams inevitably rest their starters with nothing on the line. Kansas City is the most prominent example this season, with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes listed as doubtful. The Rams will also likely rest several offensive starters, including quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receiver Cooper Kupp and running back Kyren Williams. This can create a tricky dynamic when it comes to crafting a Week 18 Fantasy football strategy. Finding undervalued players is more important than ever, with players poised to step into new starting roles around the league. Which teams and players should you target with your Week 18 Fantasy football picks? Before setting your Week 18 Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 18 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons, especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

The same model has a proven track record of providing Fantasy football tips, including being ahead of the curve on players like A.J. Brown, Jonathan Taylor, Derrick Henry, Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara, and Jahmyr Gibbs. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire Week 18 NFL schedule 10,000 times and released its latest Week 18 Fantasy football rankings. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Week 18 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 18 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders: The runaway favorite to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors has thrown for three interceptions in his last two games but he's more than made up for it with his playmaking ability. He's thrown for 475 yards and eight touchdowns while adding 208 rushing yards during that span. He's got a plus matchup against Dallas this week but keep an eye on his status with Washington locked into a wild card spot.

2. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: The 29-year-old ranks third in the NFL in passing yards and total touchdowns this season, throwing a league-high 67 touchdown passes over the last two years. Mayfield has posted nine games of at least 22 Fantasy points, and he should come out throwing the ball early and often with a playoff spot on the line.



3. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals: It has been an up-and-down season for Murray this year, as he ranks No. 12 among quarterbacks in Fantasy points per game. He has started to run the ball more in recent weeks though, and he is facing a 49ers pass defense that ranks No. 15 in yards allowed per attempt since Week 12. See more top QBs here.

Top Week 18 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 18 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions: Gibbs has very quickly established himself as one of the most dynamic backs in the league and his numbers are getting even better now that he's not sharing reps with David Montgomery (knee). Gibbs has 49 touches for 317 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns in the last two weeks. Now he'll take on the Vikings with the NFC North and home-field advantage on the line.

2. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons: Robinson will also be highly motivated on Sunday, with Atlanta needing a win and a Buccaneers loss to steal the NFC South. He's reached at least 90 rushing yards in five consecutive games and he's scored in four of those five contests, with six touchdowns overall during that span. Now he'll match up with a Panthers defense that has given up 1,064 rushing yards in the last five weeks.

3. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts: Taylor had a disastrous fumble right before reaching the end zone against the Broncos in early December, but he has five rushing touchdowns in his two games since then. He had 125 yards and two touchdowns on 32 carries in a brutal loss to the Giants last week, which was enough to satisfy his Fantasy owners, and he has a strong matchup against the Jaguars to wrap up the campaign. See more top RBs here.

Top Week 18 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 18 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars: The No. 23 overall pick is just the fourth rookie over the last 25 years to have 1,000 receiving yards and 10 receiving touchdowns. Playing the Colts in Week 5 helped him reach both of those thresholds as Thomas had a stat line of 5-122-1, and on Sunday he'll again get to face Indy, which has nothing to play for in terms of postseason contention.

2. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings: Jefferson ranks second in the NFL in both receiving yards (1,479) and Fantasy points amongst wide receivers. He has a juicy matchup on Sunday Night Football versus Detroit, which has allowed the most receiving yards to opposing wideouts, as well as the second-most Fantasy points to wide receivers.

3. Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders: He missed practice earlier this week due to an ankle injury, but he will play in Sunday's game against the Cowboys. While McLaurin is coming off a quiet outing against the Falcons, he has surpassed 1,000 receiving yards for the fifth year in a row and remains a solid Week 18 pick. See more top WRs here.

Top Week 18 Fantasy football TE rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 18 Fantasy football TE picks:

1. Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders: Bowers is having an epic rookie season, having already broken Sam LaPorta and Mike Ditka's records for most catches and yards (respectively) by a rookie tight end. He also broke Puka Nacua's record for the most catches by a rookie regardless of position and enters Week 18 with 108 catches for 1,144 yards and four touchdowns.

2. Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals: McBride's first receiving touchdown of the 2024 season came on his 98th reception and you could tell it was a point of emphasis for the organization. He's the most reliable part of the Arizona passing attack, with 104 catches for 1,081 yards this season. He's TE3 for the season despite the lack of scoring opportunities.

3. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers: Kittle has been limited in practice due to ankle and hamstring issues, so his status is worth monitoring as San Francisco's game against Arizona approaches. The 31-year-old has led the team in receiving in three of the last four weeks, going over 100 yards last week against Detroit. See more top TEs here.

Top Week 18 Fantasy football defense rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three Week 18 Fantasy football D/ST picks:

1. Philadelphia Eagles D/ST: The Eagles rank first in the NFL in total defense and third in points allowed entering Week 18. They've also forced nine turnovers over the last two weeks and a dominant running game has helped keep the Philadelphia defense fresh the entire season.

2. Green Bay Packers D/ST: Green Bay ranks top 10 in the NFL in points and yards allowed. Now the Packers will finish the season against a Bears offense that managed just three points and 179 yards of total offense in a Thursday night loss to the Seahawks last week.

3. Buffalo Bills D/ST: Buffalo allowed 14 garbage-time points to the Jets last week, but the Bills still tallied four sacks, two interceptions and a fumble recovery. They have a favorable matchup against the Patriots this week, making them an enticing pick even with nothing on the line regarding playoff seeding. See more top D/ST here.

