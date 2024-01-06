One key to building a winning Week 18 Fantasy football strategy is figuring out which teams have something meaningful to play for. Tennessee has already been eliminated from playoff contention, while Jacksonville needs a win to clinch a division title, making that one of the games that features a motivational mismatch. Titans running back Derrick Henry is about to be a free agent and needs to head into the offseason healthy, so owners could avoid him in their Week 18 Fantasy football lineups.

Tampa Bay is another team that has a chance to win its division and has a favorable matchup against Carolina during the Week 18 NFL schedule. Which team is at the top of the Week 18 Fantasy football defense rankings? Before setting your Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 18 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Top Week 18 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 18 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: Allen is coming off a disappointing outing against New England, but he threw for more than 230 yards in four of his previous five games. The Bills are playing for the AFC East title on Sunday night, so motivation is not going to be an issue for Allen. He threw for 320 yards and scored five total touchdowns in his first game against the Dolphins this season.

2. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles: Hurts has racked up nearly 500 total passing yards and four touchdowns over his last two games against the Giants and Cardinals. He has been a versatile Fantasy quarterback again this season, throwing for 3,803 yards and rushing for an additional 601 yards. Hurts had 301 passing yards against the Giants when these teams met on Christmas Day, so he will be comfortable in this matchup.

3. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys: Prescott is coming off another impressive outing, completing 26 of 38 passes for 345 yards and two touchdowns against Detroit. He has thrown at least two touchdown passes in nine of his last 10 games, and he has gone over 300 passing yards five times since the end of October. One of those performances came against Washington at the end of November when he completed 22 of 32 passes for 331 yards and four touchdowns, and he is facing the Commanders again this week. See more top QBs here.

Top Week 18 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 18 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. De'Von Achane: Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle) didn't practice on Wednesday and his status is looking iffy for Sunday's matchup against the Bills. Especially if Mostert can't go, Achane is a top-tier choice against a mediocre Buffalo run defense in a meaningful matchup for an explosive Miami offense.

2. Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks: Walker has scored a rushing touchdown in two of his last three games and he's recorded at least three receptions in three of his last four contests. He'll continue to be heavily involved on Sunday when the Seahawks take on the Cardinals.

3. James Cook, Buffalo Bills: Cook is a major part of the Buffalo offense, collecting 798 combined yards and four touchdowns on 135 touches over the last seven contests. Cook found the end zone in his last meeting with the Dolphins, and he figures to be busy again in Week 18 against Miami. See more top RBs here.

Top Week 18 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 18 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys: Lamb is in the midst of a record-breaking season after securing 13 catches for 227 yards and a touchdown in last week's victory over the Lions. For the season, Lamb has hauled in 122 receptions for 1,651 yards, both of which are the Cowboys' single-season record.

2. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins: Hill is coming off a disappointing performance against the Ravens, catching six passes for 76 yards. He's failed to eclipse 100 receiving yards in each of his last three games but he leads the NFL with 1,717 receiving yards and he's racked up 12 receiving touchdowns this season.

3. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings: Jefferson remains a consistent scoring threat no matter who's under center for the Vikings. He was targeted 10 times in Sunday's 33-10 loss to the Packers, his third consecutive game with at least 10 targets. See more top WRs here.

Top Week 18 Fantasy football TE rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 18 Fantasy football TE picks:

1. Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions: LaPorta led the team with 12 targets in a 20-19 loss to Dallas last week, hauling in seven of those targets for 84 yards. He has seen at least six targets in four of his last five games during a breakout rookie season. Some of the other top tight ends could wind up sitting out this week, making LaPorta the top player at his position in Week 18.

2. Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals: The 24-year-old has quietly been among the top tight ends in the NFL this season, catching 78 passes for a team-high 791 yards and two touchdowns. He had 10 receptions for 102 yards against San Francisco three weeks ago before catching six passes in each of the last two weeks. McBride is one of the best options at a shallow Fantasy position this weekend.

3. Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints: The Saints have to push all their chips to the center of the table on Sunday as they try to win the division title. This should result in a high usage rate for Hill, who is one of the team's best players. He had two carries, two receptions and threw two passes while scoring a touchdown in a win over Tampa Bay last week, and he should fill up the stat sheet in multiple categories against Atlanta this week. See more top TEs here.

Top Week 18 Fantasy football defense rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three Week 18 Fantasy football D/ST picks:

1. Cowboys D/ST: The Cowboys square off against the Commanders on Sunday, a team they held to just 10 points on Nov. 23. Dallas recorded four sacks and an interception in that 45-10 victory.

2. Patriots D/ST: The Patriots get an advantageous matchup against the New York Jets on Sunday. The Jets are averaging 15.7 points per game this season and they've scored 13 points or less in seven of their last 10 games.

3. Lions D/ST: The Lions forced the Vikings to throw four interceptions in their first meeting this season and the two NFC North rivals will square off again in Week 18. The Vikings are dealing with quarterback issues and they've thrown seven interceptions in their last three games overall. See more top D/ST here.

