Finding breakout Fantasy Football receivers is an annual quest. Usually, a receiver with a major uptick in targets -- at least two per game -- will come up with better numbers for pretty obvious reasons. Sometimes a breakout comes not with more targets but with more accurate throws from an improved quarterback. And occasionally, a breakout happens simply because a receiver scores touchdowns far more often than anticipated.

In 2025, the 49ers have two wideouts who are candidates to break out: Second-year speedster Ricky Pearsall and fifth-year phenom Jauan Jennings. Either one could make the leap based on talent, and there aren't many questions about the quarterbacks they're attached to.

It's the offense they're in and the opportunities they won't get -- potentially because they'll take away from each other -- that could keep the lid on either one exceeding expectations.

Shanahan's style

Kyle Shanahan is entering his ninth year as the head coach, play caller, and play designer for the 49ers. Though he's regarded as one of the best offensive schemers in the league today, his track record is typically generous for his run game, not as much the pass game.

In eight years, Shanahan's been above a 60% pass rate one time: 2017, his first year as a head coach, when he led a depleted roster to a 6-10 record. Since then, he's been below 58.5% for seven straight seasons. Last year's 49ers barely had running back Christian McCaffrey to lean on and finished last in the NFC West, and they still had just a 55.5% pass rate. That was a four year high for Shanahan, by the way.

If your quarterback isn't passing a ton, then it's hard for your receivers to rack up a ton of catches and yards. There have been just two instances in the Shanahan era where a wide receiver had at least 8.0 targets per game, and another three times where a receiver had at least 7.0 targets per game. That's it. And never more than one wideout per year has hit the seven plus target average.

Similarly, there have been just five times where a 49ers wide receiver has averaged at least 13.5 PPR points per game.

yr player PPR/gm tgt/gm 2021 Deebo Samuel 21.2 7.6 2023 Deebo Samuel 16.3 5.9 2023 Brandon Aiyuk 15.6 6.6 2020 Brandon Aiyuk 15.4 8.0 2024 Jauan Jennings 14 7.5 Note: Samuel had 5+ rush TDs in each of 2021 and 2023.

Unless Shanahan has an epiphany and completely alters his entire offensive philosophy, it's fair to expect the same low volume approach from the Niners. That goes double with McCaffrey at full health to begin the season (not that his absence changed their game plans last season).

Breakout chances for Pearsall

Ricky Pearsall SF • WR • #1 TAR 46 REC 31 REC YDs 400 REC TD 3 FL 0 View Profile

The good: Pearsall is a promising, elusive receiver with really good speed and just enough bulk on his frame to withstand physicality. He's a slightly larger version of Ladd McConkey. ... We saw him throttle the Lions and Cardinals defenses in Weeks 17 and 18 with two different quarterbacks last year, averaging an 89% route rate (most of it out wide) and 9.0 targets per game to post 23.8 PPR per game in the small sample size. ... He's healthy after he took his time coming back from a hamstring injury and seems best suited to be the Niners top outside receiver, a role that belonged to Aiyuk until he got hurt last season. ... Practice reports this summer have been positive.

The bad: The last first round receiver the Niners drafted, Aiyuk, broke out in his third season; Pearsall is entering his second season and didn't play a ton in his first. ... We don't know when, but Aiyuk will eventually be healthy and contribute again to the 49ers. ... If Pearsall plays in the Aiyuk role then he should expect the kind of targets Aiyuk's seen in his past four seasons: 6.7 per game or fewer.

The verdict: It'll take an especially efficient season for Pearsall to even have a shot to finish as a top 24 Fantasy receiver, probably something mirroring Aiyuk's 2023 when he averaged 17.9 yards per catch and scored seven times. He's got the talent to do it, but the opportunities will be limited from the jump and could be even more stunted once Aiyuk is fully healthy.

Breakout chances for Jennings

Jauan Jennings SF • WR • #15 TAR 113 REC 77 REC YDs 975 REC TD 6 FL 0 View Profile

The good: At 6-foot-3, Jennings is the 49ers' only reliable big wideout. He has solid quickness for his size and showed flashes of speed last year, but his best traits are his size and accompanying physicality. Shanahan seemed to especially relish utilizing Jennings in the slot, thus proving his versatility as well. ... He had four games with 16 plus PPR points, two of which were north of 25 PPR points and a 46.5 point bomb in Week 3 against a Rams defense that forgot to cover him on about half of his targets. Those smash weeks pushed his average to 14.0 for the year. ... Excluding receivers who played eight or fewer games, Jennings finished 25th in PPR points per game last year.

The bad: It's possible his production is tied to Kittle: Jennings averaged 11.5 targets and 35.8 PPR points in two games without Kittle, and 6.9 targets and 10.7 PPR points in 13 games with Kittle. His biggest and third biggest games were without Kittle on the field. ... Take away his four big outings and Jennings scored 12.2 or fewer PPR points in 10 of 11 games (single digits seven times). ... Jennings' efficiency metrics left a lot to be desired. Of the 35 receivers with at least 100 targets last year, he was 30th in yards after catch per reception (3.1) and 28th in explosive plays (18). He was above average in per route data like yards per route run and targets per route run, but he ran the sixth fewest routes of qualifying receivers. Jennings suffered a calf injury in training camp, though it might be more of an "injury" as he previously asked for a new contract.

The verdict: Jennings' role should be safe, meaning that his playing time shouldn't be an issue at all this year as long as he's healthy. But if his production is tied to Kittle, then there's no way he can replicate what he did last year. And if he replicates last year, then he'll be a maddening Fantasy option because he's so boom or bust. He needs to be more consistent, and that would start with lofty target volume, which no 49ers receiver should reliably expect.

Play it safe with 49ers WRs

Ultimately, no one is expecting either Pearsall or Jennings to finish as top 24 wide receivers with 15 plus PPR points per game. Their Average Draft Position says that much. As of this writing, Pearsall's CBS Sports ADP is 91.8 overall, and Jennings' is 90.2. Until there's reason for one to separate from the other, they'll be drafted within 10 picks of each other as No. 3 receivers. Round 8 is the earliest either one should go. I prefer Pearsall based on talent, but it's not with much conviction at this point.

Though Pearsall is very talented and Jennings flashed in 2024, neither has major breakout appeal. Frankly, any receiver who either has 7.0 target per game potential or is a candidate to score a lot should get picked ahead of both 49ers receivers.