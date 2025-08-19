Joe Flacco was named the Browns starting quarterback Monday, and he could be a sneaky Fantasy option this season. He also enhances the Fantasy value for Jerry Jeudy, David Njoku, and Cedric Tillman.



We'll see how long Flacco, 40, remains the starter in Cleveland. If the Browns struggle and fall out of playoff contention, then they could turn to Shedeur Sanders or Dillon Gabriel.



But for now, let's focus on what Flacco could do for us as Fantasy managers. And on his own, he's been surprisingly good.



In his past 18 starts in the regular season for the Colts, Browns, and Jets, going back to 2022, Flacco has passed for 4,428 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 18 interceptions. And he was great in Cleveland in 2023 when he won the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award and helped the Browns make the playoffs.



Flacco started six games for Cleveland that season, including the playoffs, and he passed for at least 307 yards in five of those outings. He also scored at least 20.2 Fantasy points in five of those games, and we'll see if Flacco can repeat that level of production in his second stint with coach Kevin Stefanski.



No one is going to start Flacco in a one-quarterback league, but he could be a solid reserve in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. And he has a great matchup in Week 1 against the Bengals, who might have the worst defense in the NFL.



What we need most from Flacco is to help Jeudy, Njoku, and Tillman as potential starting Fantasy options. With this news, Jeudy is a borderline starter in all two-receiver leagues and worth drafting in Round 5.



Jeudy wasn't with the Browns in 2023, but he took off last season in Cleveland from Week 8 on. It coincided with Amari Cooper being traded to Buffalo, but also when Jameis Winston became the starting quarterback.



Jeudy averaged 18.5 PPR points per game in his final eight outings, which included four games with at least 21.4 PPR points. Flacco should bring out the best in Jeudy, who has top-20 upside.



Njoku was amazing in 2023 with Flacco and scored at least 16.4 PPR points in four of his five starts. He averaged 18.2 PPR points per game over that span, and I like Njoku as a top-five Fantasy tight end in all leagues. He's worth drafting as early as Round 6.



Tillman scored at least 18.1 PPR points in the first three games after Cooper was traded last season, including two with Winston. He should get a boost with Flacco, but Tillman is only worth a late-round flier. He could be a nice surprise if he develops a solid rapport with Flacco right away.



If Flacco is replaced, it might not be a disaster for the receiving options. Sanders looked good in the first preseason game against Carolina, while Gabriel held his own in the second preseason outing against Philadelphia.



It's a small sample size, and both quarterbacks played with and against backups, but I was encouraged that Jeudy, Njoku, and Tillman could still be OK if Flacco is benched. That said, we want Flacco under center for as long as possible.



It's a fun story to have Flacco back as a starting quarterback. And it could work out great for Fantasy managers as well.