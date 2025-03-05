Last year worked out great for the free agent running backs in Fantasy and reality. Saquon Barkley became the ninth member of the 2,000-yard club and helped the Eagles win a Super Bowl. Derrick Henry and Josh Jacobs were top six PPR running backs and helped their teams make the NFL playoffs. Joe Mixon, Aaron Jones and J.K. Dobbins also reached the postseason and were solid for Fantasy managers.

Now, we get to see what the 2025 free agent class can do. It's not as sexy as a group, but we do have some headliners in Jones, Dobbins, Najee Harris, Nick Chubb, Javonte Williams, Rico Dowdle and Kareem Hunt.

Hopefully, a few of these running backs will be stars this season, but they are going to face tough competition from the incoming rookie class. We'll see where guys like Boise State's Ashton Jeanty, North Carolina's Omarion Hampton, the Ohio State running backs (Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson) and Iowa's Kaleb Johnson, among others, end up, and those guys can reshape the running back landscape in the NFL.

But free agency is first, and we should get an idea where these veterans will sign on March 12. And we want to know the Fantasy implications, so it's fun for us to speculate on what could happen.

Free Agency Previews: QB

With that in mind, here are some potential destinations for the prominent free agent running backs this season. We'll see if any of these scenarios become reality in the next several weeks.

Notable unrestricted free agents: Aaron Jones, Najee Harris, Nick Chubb, Javonte Williams, J.K. Dobbins, Rico Dowdle, Kareem Hunt, Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson, A.J. Dillon, Alexander Mattison, Ameer Abdullah, Samaje Perine, Cam Akers, D'Onta Foreman, Trey Sermon, Kenneth Gainwell, Elijah Mitchell and Khalil Herbert

Notable restricted free agents: Jaylen Warren and Jordan Mason

Notable teams in need: Dallas, Los Angeles Chargers, Denver, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Las Vegas, Chicago, Kansas City, Minnesota, New England, New York Giants and Washington

Where could the top running backs end up?

Aaron Jones MIN • RB • #33 Att 255 Yds 1138 TD 5 FL 3 View Profile

Ideal landing spot: Broncos

Jones is a candidate to stay in Minnesota, and he had a solid season with the Vikings in 2024. He set career highs in touches (306), carries (255) and offensive snaps (700), and he played in all 18 games, including the playoffs, even while nursing hip, rib and quadriceps injuries. Jones also had the most rushing yards (1,138) and second-most yards from scrimmage (1,546) in his career. He averaged 14.7 PPR points per game. It was great, but I'm skeptical of him repeating that performance in 2025 -- no matter where he plays -- since he turned 30 in December. In Denver, Jones would likely work in a committee with Jaleel McLaughlin and Audric Estime, but Sean Payton would lean on Jones quite a bit. He'll likely remain a low-end No. 2 running back worth drafting in Round 6, and Minnesota or Denver would be quality destinations for his Fantasy value, even at his age.

Najee Harris PIT • RB • #22 Att 263 Yds 1043 TD 6 FL 0 View Profile

Ideal landing spot: Raiders

Harris hasn't been explosive, but he's been consistent with four years in a row of at least 1,000 rushing yards and six touchdowns in Pittsburgh. He's also averaged at least 12.0 PPR points per game in three of four seasons, and he has three years on his resume with at least 36 receptions. He will likely be coveted by several teams, and I could see the Browns and Chargers as potential destinations as well. But Harris going to the Raiders could be an ideal fit since Pete Carroll likes a running back he can trust. Harris has never missed a game, only has three fumbles in his career and can handle 300-plus touches. Wherever Harris ends up he'll likely work in a committee, but he should be the lead rusher and work at the goal line. He'll be considered a low-end No. 2 running back in most leagues, and he's someone to target as early as Round 6 depending on where he ends up.

J.K. Dobbins LAC • RB • #27 Att 195 Yds 905 TD 9 FL 0 View Profile

Ideal landing spot: Steelers

I didn't have high expectations for Dobbins in 2024 given his injury history, but he was great for the Chargers with career highs in carries (195), rushing yards (905), receptions (32), receiving yards (153) and targets (38). And he tied his career high with nine rushing touchdowns while playing 13 games. While he missed four games with a knee injury, he still scored at least 15.3 PPR points in seven outings. He's 26, so he remains in his prime, and he could return to the Chargers. But I like the fit in Pittsburgh since he could work well in tandem with Jaylen Warren. Dobbins can replace Najee Harris and his 263 carries, and Dobbins would be a more explosive option in the backfield. Dobbins has the chance to remain a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues, and I would plan to draft him as early as Round 6 in the right location.

Rico Dowdle DAL • RB • #23 Att 235 Yds 1079 TD 2 FL 2 View Profile

Ideal landing spot: Chargers

It wouldn't surprise me if the Cowboys brought back Dowdle to pair him with a rookie, but I hope he gets the chance to remain a featured running back in 2025. Once he became the full-time starter in 2024, Dowdle looked good in Dallas and scored at least 14.9 PPR points in four of his final six games, including four games over that span with at least 104 rushing yards. Keep in mind he did that with a patchwork offensive line and no Dak Prescott (hamstring), and he became the first undrafted running back in Cowboys history to rush for over 1,000 yards. If he leaves Dallas then I'd love to see him go to the Chargers. He might get paired with a rookie in Los Angeles as well, but he could remain the lead running back and replace J.K. Dobbins, who had over 225 total touches. Dowdle could also be a candidate for Pittsburgh, Denver and Las Vegas since he turns 27 in June, and he only has 331 carries on his resume. With the right team, Dowdle could remain a No. 2 running back in all leagues worth drafting in Round 7.

Nick Chubb CLE • RB • #24 Att 102 Yds 332 TD 3 FL 1 View Profile

Ideal landing spot: Cowboys

It was remarkable that Chubb played in 2024 after the knee injury he sustained in 2023, but he looked like a shell of himself. He didn't play in his first game until Week 7, and then he ended the season on injured reserve with a fractured left foot in Week 15. At 29, he averaged just 3.3 yards per carry -- by far a career-low -- and scored only four touchdowns. Wherever he ends up he'll be in a committee, and I could see Dallas bringing him in to pair with a rookie. Chubb was a beast when healthy and averaged at least 15.4 PPR points per game in four seasons in a row before getting hurt in 2023. We'll see if he can turn back the clock, and it would help if he plays behind a standout offensive line. He won't be a factor in the passing game with 128 catches in seven seasons, but he's a force at the goal line with 51 rushing touchdowns in 85 career games. At best, you'll draft Chubb with a late-round pick in most leagues, but he could provide some positive production in the right location.

Javonte Williams DEN • RB • #33 Att 139 Yds 513 TD 4 FL 2 View Profile

Ideal landing spot: Browns

Williams turns 25 in April, so he still has the chance to be productive for several years. But he'll need a good landing spot to help his Fantasy value, and he should be a candidate for a few teams. The Broncos also could bring him back, but that seems unlikely since Sean Payton didn't seem like a big fan of Williams, who struggled to regain his pre-ACL tear form prior to getting hurt in 2022. He averaged 11.2 PPR points per game in 2023 and 9.7 PPR points in 2024 while playing for Payton. The nice thing Payton did for Williams was highlight his receiving skills with 52 catches for 346 yards on 70 targets last season, and Williams could return solid value in Fantasy and reality with the right team. Enter the Browns, who will be looking for a Nick Chubb replacement this season. Williams would work in tandem with Jerome Ford, and Williams could emerge as a low-end No. 2 Fantasy running back worth drafting with a mid-round pick. He will likely share touches no matter where he plays, but hopefully he's not buried on a depth chart in 2025.

Kareem Hunt KC • RB • #29 Att 200 Yds 728 TD 7 FL 0 View Profile

Ideal landing spot: Chiefs

The Chiefs might be looking to overhaul their backfield after Isiah Pacheco struggled in his return last year from a broken leg, and Hunt turns 30 in August. Kansas City might look at any of the veterans here, including Aaron Jones and Najee Harris, or the Chiefs could draft a running back from this loaded class. However, if they stand pat with Pacheco and want to keep the running back room cheap then bringing back Hunt makes sense. He played well for Kansas City after Pacheco was injured and scored at least 13.3 PPR points in six of 13 games. He's no longer going to be a featured running back, so staying with a team and coach that knows him would be best for his Fantasy value. And if Pacheco struggles again or gets injured then Hunt could play a vital role. No matter where Hunt plays in 2025 he'll be a backup to open the season, barring an injury, so he's only going to be drafted with a late-round pick in the majority of Fantasy leagues.