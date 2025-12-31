It wasn't easy to pick the Fantasy MVP for this season. We had several deserving candidates out of Christian McCaffrey, Bijan Robinson, Puka Nacua, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Trey McBride, and you can make a strong case for all of them.

When you factor in expectations and performance, the winner was McCaffrey. He had an amazing season as the No. 1 non-quarterback in 2025.

He turned 29 in June, and his 2024 campaign was a nightmare when he was limited to just four games due to injury. While he was still a first-round pick based on his CBS Sports Average Draft Position at No. 8 overall, there was definitely some trepidation if McCaffrey could return to his previous form.

McCaffrey shattered those concerns when he averaged 25.3 PPR points prior to Week 18, which is the third-best season of his career. Through 16 games, he had 303 carries for 1,179 yards and 10 touchdowns and 96 catches for 890 yards and seven touchdowns on 122 targets.

He was first in receptions among running backs and fifth in the NFL in catches, and he led all running backs in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. His 17 total touchdowns were tied for second in the NFL, and he was second in total yards.

There were only four games all season where McCaffrey failed to score at least 20 PPR points, and he did that while Brock Purdy, George Kittle, Jauan Jennings, Ricky Pearsall and Brandon Aiyuk all battled injuries. He carried the 49ers -- and Fantasy managers -- to a fantastic season.

We'll see how McCaffrey finishes off this year with San Francisco headed to the NFL playoffs. And there will be plenty of debate about his Fantasy value in 2026 since he'll turn 30 and just had over 400 total touches.

But we can worry about that during the offseason. For now, let's celebrate McCaffrey as our Fantasy MVP.

And he headlines our First-Team All Fantasy Team for 2025. We have three All Fantasy Teams, and you can see how great all of these players were this season.

First Team

QB: Josh Allen

RB: Christian McCaffrey

RB: Bijan Robinson

WR: Puka Nacua

WR: Jaxon Smith-Njigba

WR: Ja'Marr Chase

TE: Trey McBride

FLEX: Jonathan Taylor

Joining McCaffrey on the first team were the other MVP candidates in Robinson, Nacua, Smith-Njigba and McBride. Picking the quarterback was tough because Allen (25.9 Fantasy points per game) just barely outscored Matthew Stafford (25.5) and Drake Maye (24.8).

For Allen, he did the most with the least amount of talent around him, and he led all quarterbacks in rushing yards (579) and rushing touchdowns (14). He also added 3,668 passing yards, 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, and he only had five games with fewer than 20 Fantasy points.

Robinson led the NFL in total yards with 2,255, and he trailed only McCaffrey in receptions (76) and receiving yards (810). Robinson was also a monster in the Fantasy playoffs with 99.2 PPR points in Weeks 15-17, scoring at least 29.5 PPR points in each outing.

Nacua led all receivers at 23.3 PPR points per game, and he was No. 1 in receptions (119), No. 2 in receiving yards (1,639) and tied for fifth in receiving touchdowns (nine). Nacua also had the third-best game of the season of any player in Week 16 with 46.5 PPR points at Seattle.

Smith-Njigba was the No. 2 receiver this season at 21.6 PPR points per game, and he was No. 1 in receiving yards (1,709). He also added 113 receptions and 10 touchdowns, and he had a seven-game stretch during the season where he scored at least 20.3 PPR points.

Chase was the Fantasy MVP in 2024 when he won the Triple Crown with the most receptions (127), receiving yards (1,708) and receiving touchdowns (14), and he averaged 23.7 PPR points per game. He had a down season by comparison so far with 117 catches, 1,316 yards and seven touchdowns at 19.3 PPR points per game, but he was still elite compared to most receivers.

No one dominated their position like McBride, who scored 103.4 more PPR points than the No. 2 tight end. His 18.9 PPR points per game was also 3.5 PPR points better than the second tight end, and McBride was amazing once Jacoby Brissett took over at quarterback for the Cardinals in Week 6, averaging 21.8 PPR points per game during those 11 outings. His 119 catches also set the all-time NFL record for receptions by a tight end in a single season, breaking the mark of 116 set by Zach Ertz in 2018.

The flex spot was a tough call between Taylor and Jahmyr Gibbs, but Taylor averaged more PPR points per game (22.3 to 21.7), which gave him the edge. Taylor also leads the NFL in rushing touchdowns (18) and total touchdowns (20), and he set a career high in receptions (44) and receiving yards (365). He also had a dominant game in Week 10 against Atlanta with 49.6 PPR points, which was the second-best outing of any player in 2025.

Second Team

QB: Matthew Stafford

RB: Jahmyr Gibbs

RB: De'Von Achane

WR: Amon-Ra St. Brown

WR: George Pickens

WR: Chris Olave

TE: George Kittle

FLEX: James Cook

Arguably the best surprise of 2025 was Stafford, who is an NFL MVP candidate and had the third season of his career with at least 25.5 Fantasy points -- and first since 2019. Through Week 17, Stafford was No. 2 in passing yards (4,448) and No. 1 in passing touchdowns (42), and he did this at 37 years old, which is remarkable.

Gibbs was a lock for the first team before a disappointing finish when he scored 9.8 PPR points or less in two of his final three games. But he also had some dominant performances in 2025, including the best game of the season in Week 12 against the Giants with 55.4 PPR points. Gibbs finished third among running backs in receptions (74) and receiving yards (583), and he tied for second with 17 total touchdowns.

Achane was one of five running backs (McCaffrey, Robinson, Taylor and Gibbs) to average at least 20 PPR points per game since he was at 20.2. Achane was fourth among running backs in receptions (67) and receiving yards (488), and he was No. 5 in rushing yards with 1,350.

St. Brown just missed out on being a first-team member, but he was behind Nacua, Smith-Njigba and Chase in PPR points per game with 18.7. St. Brown still had his fourth season in a row with at least 100 receptions (106), and he scored double digits in touchdowns for the third year in a row (11). He also added 1,262 receiving yards.

Pickens was the best offseason addition for any team from a Fantasy perspective when he averaged a career-best 18.1 PPR points per game. There were a lot of up-and-down performances for Pickens with seven games of at least 17.8 PPR points and five games with 12.2 PPR points or less, but he had 92 catches for 1,420 yards and nine touchdowns and was a steal at his ADP of 65.6.

Olave was a bigger steal with his ADP of 102.8, and he had a breakout season at 16.8 PPR points per game. He had 100 catches for 1,163 yards and nine touchdowns, and he was Fantasy playoff hero with 83.2 PPR points in Weeks 15-17.

Kittle missed six games due to hamstring and ankle injuries, but he was second among tight ends at 15.4 PPR points per game. Kittle had four games with at least 22.8 PPR points in his last six outings, and he remains a dominant force at his position despite turning 32 in October.

Cook heads into Week 18 leading the NFL in rushing yards at 1,606. He also added 12 rushing touchdowns and 33 catches for 291 yards and two touchdowns. Among all non-quarterbacks, Cook was No. 9 at 18.8 PPR points per game.

Third Team

QB: Drake Maye

RB: Derrick Henry

RB: Chase Brown

WR: Davante Adams

WR: CeeDee Lamb

WR: Michael Wilson

TE: Kyle Pitts

FLEX: Rashee Rice

Maye is a candidate for the NFL MVP, and he had a breakout Fantasy season in 2025. He was fourth in passing yards (4,203), tied for third in passing touchdowns (30) and sixth among quarterbacks in rushing yards (409). He also added four rushing touchdowns and had just eight interceptions.

Henry had a quiet start to the season, but he scored at least 20.2 PPR points in four of his final seven games, including a combined 68.4 PPR points in his past two outings in Weeks 16 and 17. He scored 45.6 PPR points in the Fantasy championship against Green Bay, which is the fourth-best performance of any player this season.

Brown only averaged 16.5 PPR points per game for the season, but he was a monster to close the year. He averaged 21.5 PPR points from Week 8 on, a span of nine games, and he had a combined 62 PPR points in Weeks 16 and 17 to help Fantasy managers in a big way in the playoffs.

Adams missed Weeks 16 and 17 with a hamstring injury, but he still led all receivers with 14 touchdowns. That offset some of his other numbers with just 60 catches for 789 yards, but Adams only failed to score a touchdown in just four complete games this season.

Lamb was overshadowed by Pickens this season, and Lamb missed three games due to a high-ankle sprain. But he still averaged 15.4 PPR points per game, including seven outings with at least 17.1 PPR points.

Marvin Harrison missed four games this season and left early in another, and Wilson was the best receiver in Fantasy in those five outings. He averaged 25.8 PPR points over that span, and he was a must-start Fantasy receiver whenever Harrison was out.

Pitts finished as the No. 2 tight end in total points, which was a huge achievement for the former Fantasy bust. He closed the season on a high note with at least 15 PPR points in four of his final five games, including 45.6 PPR points in Week 15 against Tampa Bay, which was the fifth-best performance of any player this season.

Picking the flex for this team was tough, and there are several worthy candidates, including Drake London, Josh Jacobs, Kyren Williams and Travis Etienne. I went with Rice, who made a significant impact during the eight games he was active. After his six-game suspension ended and before he was placed on injured reserve with a concussion in Week 16, Rice averaged 18.8 PPR points per game, which was fourth-best among all receivers.