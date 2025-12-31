The 2025 rookie class was solid, and we got some great performances during the season. But picking the rookie of the year was tough because no player was clearly better than the field for the entire campaign.

Jaxson Dart was the best quarterback this season, but Tyler Shough came on later in the year to challenge Dart for the best player at that position. The top running backs (Ashton Jeanty, Omarion Hampton, Quinshon Judkins, TreVeyon Henderson, RJ Harvey and Cam Skattebo) all had quality moments, but none of them were consistent, as well as dealing with injuries.

We only had two receivers who stood out during the season in Emeka Egbuka and Tetairoa McMillan, but both struggled down the stretch. And Luther Burden III didn't really emerge until the end of the year.

Tight end had some great performances from Harold Fannin Jr., Tyler Warren, Colston Loveland and Oronde Gadsden II, with Fannin and Warren at the top of the list. Fannin's finish to the season definitely warranted rookie of the year consideration, but I put him at No. 2 for the award.

The 2025 rookie of the year is Harvey based on how he ended the Fantasy season. Over his final five games, including the Fantasy playoffs from Weeks 15-17, Harvey averaged 18.9 PPR points per game, including six total touchdowns. After J.K. Dobbins (foot) was lost for the season, Harvey became a must-start Fantasy option at the right time of the year.

Harvey was an easy choice for the all-rookie first team, along with Fannin, Egbuka, McMillan and Burden. Dart also deserved to be ahead of Shough for what Dart accomplished this season, but Shough made it close down the stretch.

The tough calls were at No. 2 running back and flex, and you can make arguments for and against Jeanty, Skattebo, Hampton, Judkins and Henderson being first-team selections. You also could debate Warren being on the second team at tight end ahead of Loveland, who was better than Warren to close the year.

We'll break down all of these rookies below, and I'm excited to evaluate these guys for 2026. Many of these players look like future Fantasy stars after what they accomplished as rookies this season.

All-Rookie First Team

QB: Jaxson Dart

RB: RJ Harvey

RB: Ashton Jeanty

WR: Tetairoa McMillan

WR: Emeka Egbuka

WR: Luther Burden III

TE: Harold Fannin Jr.

FLEX: Cam Skattebo

Dart didn't become the Giants starter until Week 4, but he became a Fantasy starter almost immediately. He scored at least 21.4 Fantasy points in six of his first seven starts, and he ran for at least 54 yards in five of those outings, including seven rushing touchdowns.

Dart missed Weeks 11 and 12 with a concussion, but he returned in Week 13 and scored at least 25.1 Fantasy points in two of his final four starts. He did all of this without Malik Nabers (knee), and I'm excited to see what Dart can do next season when Nabers is healthy.

While Jeanty has to be considered a bust for the season given the lofty expectations -- his CBS Sports Average Draft Position was No. 9 overall -- he was still the No. 13 running back in total PPR points. And even though Skattebo (15.9 PPR points per game) and Hampton (15.1) averaged more points than Jeanty (14.5), those guys were plagued by injuries, while Jeanty never missed a game.

I put Skattebo at flex for what he accomplished before suffering a season-ending ankle injury in Week 8. He was on his way toward becoming the rookie of the year with three games of at least 18.4 PPR points in his final five healthy games, and he was great for the Giants and Fantasy managers before getting hurt.

McMillan looked dominant at times, but he was never consistent. He had five games with at least 16 PPR points and six games with 10.2 PPR points or less, including two of those disappointing performances in the Fantasy playoffs. But he was the No. 1 rookie receiver at 12.6 PPR points per game.

Egbuka was No. 2 at 12.1 PPR points per game, but he had a nightmare finish to the season. He averaged 20.5 PPR points in his first five games of the season, but he was at 8.3 PPR points per game over his final 11 outings. It looked like Egbuka was going to be unstoppable at the start of 2025, which should give you hope for his potential in his sophomore campaign.

Burden stepped up for Fantasy managers to close the season with two of his best games in the playoffs with 14.4 PPR points in Week 15 and 27.8 PPR points in Week 17. He never had a featured role until the end of the year when Rome Odunze (foot) was hurt, but Burden showcased his skills when Fantasy managers needed him.

Fannin closed the Fantasy season on a tear to eclipse Warren for the top tight end spot, and Warren struggled once Daniel Jones (Achilles) was injured in Week 14. Fannin had quarterback issues of his own going from Joe Flacco to Dillon Gabriel to Shedeur Sanders, but Fannin scored at least 11 PPR points in each of his final five games, with four touchdowns over that span, and he was the No. 5 tight end in total points for the season.

All-Rookie Second Team

QB: Tyler Shough

RB: Omarion Hampton

RB: Quinshon Judkins

WR: Jayden Higgins

WR: Chimere Dike

WR: Travis Hunter

TE: Tyler Warren

FLEX: TreVeyon Henderson

Shough didn't become the starter for the Saints until Week 8, and he slowly emerged as a Fantasy option to close the season. He scored at least 19.1 Fantasy points in six of his final seven starts, including a season-high 25.9 points in the Fantasy championship in Week 17.

Hampton was limited to nine games this season due to an ankle injury, but he scored at least 16.5 PPR points in four of them, including two in a row to close the Fantasy playoffs. Had he stayed healthy, Hampton could have been the frontrunner for Fantasy rookie of the year.

Judkins missed Week 17 after suffering a season-ending ankle injury in Week 16, and he had an up-and-down campaign before getting hurt. Judkins looked dominant at times with five games with at least 15.9 PPR points, but he also had seven games with 10.1 PPR points or less. The future is bright for Judkins, who will hopefully be healthy to start the 2026 season.

Henderson is essentially the No. 6 rookie running back given his place on this list, but at times he looked like the best of the bunch. He had three games with at least 28 PPR points, and you can make the case he has the most upside of any running back in this class. But he struggled to post consistent production and was in a timeshare with Rhamondre Stevenson for most of the year when both were healthy. Hopefully, Henderson can emerge as a workhorse for the Patriots in 2026.

In the first 12 games of the season, before Jones was injured, Warren averaged 13.1 PPR points per game. He averaged 5.9 PPR points per game in his final four outings, and it ruined what was a special season for Warren in his rookie campaign. I'm excited for Warren in his sophomore season, and I'm hopeful the Colts get the right quarterback to enhance his value after the way he played at the start of 2025.

Loveland deserved consideration for this spot also, but he didn't become a factor for Fantasy managers until the end of the season. However, he scored at least 10.1 PPR points in four of his final six games, including 21.4 PPR points in the Fantasy championship in Week 17.

In full disclosure, there weren't enough quality receivers to make a second all-rookie team, but I wanted to recognize Shough, Hampton, Judkins, Henderson and Warren for the years they had. That said, Higgins, Dike and Hunter were the best of the rest of the rookie receivers from this class.

Higgins saw his playing time start to increase from Week 8 on, and he scored at least 11.5 PPR points in five of his final 10 games, including four touchdowns. Dike emerged as the No. 1 receiver for the Titans once Calvin Ridley (leg) was lost for the season, and Dike scored at least 13 PPR points in five of his final 10 games.

Hunter came into the NFL with huge expectations as a dual-threat option at receiver and cornerback, and he struggled to be a consistent presence on offense before suffering a season-ending knee injury in practice before Week 8. His best game was actually his last in Week 7 against the Rams with 24.1 PPR points, and that helped boost his per game average to 9.1 PPR points, which was actually third among rookie receivers behind only McMillan and Egbuka.