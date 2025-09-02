The opening week of the 2025 NFL season is finally here, and for all those about to begin their last-minute 2025 Fantasy football drafts, depth charts are finalized, contracts have been sorted out, and Fantasy football players better know what to expect when finalizing their 2025 Fantasy football rankings. Some expert advice can go a long way toward giving yourself an advantage over others in your 2025 Fantasy football drafts, not only telling you where players should fall in 2025 Fantasy football rankings, but also what positions to target earlier or later and the best way to form a 2025 Fantasy football strategy.

Many star wide receivers and running backs secured new contracts during training camp, including Kyren Williams, James Cook and Terry McLaurin, so what does the financial security mean for their 2025 Fantasy football outlook?

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert's disappointing follow-up to a breakout 2023 season. It also called C.J. Stroud's down year, predicted Jayden Daniels' breakout campaign and projected James Cook to become one of Fantasy football's elite running backs in 2024.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018 and Davante Adams in 2017.

Top 2025 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top 2025 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens: While he was the MVP runner-up, Jackson topped all quarterbacks in Fantasy points thanks to his unparalleled abilities with his arm and legs. He's coming off career highs in both passing yards (4,172) and passing touchdowns (41), which overshadows what he did on the ground. Jackson led the NFL with 6.6 yards per carry as he rushed for 915 yards and four scores.

2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: Despite having his fewest passing yards (3,731) and passing touchdowns (28) in five years, Allen still finished as the QB2 last season. That displays how high of a Fantasy floor he possesses, and he remains Buffalo's best goal line ball carrier. Only Derrick Henry has more rushing touchdowns than Allen's 65 since his 2018 rookie season.

3. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals: Burrow thrived under first-year offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher, and another year in his system gives him even better prospects for 2025. His efficiency shouldn't be overlooked as even though Burrow had the most pass attempts last season, there were 20 other quarterbacks who had as many or more interceptions than his nine picks.

Top 2025 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top 2025 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions: Gibbs finished as the RB1 in Fantasy football last season after his monstrous Week 18. He rushed for 139 yards and three touchdowns while adding five receptions, including another touchdown. Gibbs then rushed for 105 yards and two touchdowns with six receptions for 70 yards in Detroit's playoff loss. David Montgomery in the backfield can scare some away from Gibbs, but the 23-year-old has proven in the most important games that he's the significantly more dynamic running back, and that's enough to make him the model's No. 1 running back.

2. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons: Robinson enters his third NFL season, and after showcasing a significant rise in production in Year 2 from Year 1, the model is very optimistic for what's to come this fall. Robinson rushed for 1,456 yards last year, nearly 500 yards more than his rookie season, and had 14 rushing touchdowns compared to four the year before. He was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft for a reason, and after averaging 26.8 points per game in PPR formats over Michael Penix Jr.'s three starts, the model projects more huge performances from the Falcons RB1.

3. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles: Barkley had a chance at the NFL single-season rushing record before resting Week 18 in preparation for an eventual Super Bowl run. Barkley was also the RB1 in Fantasy football over the first 17 weeks. He finished as RB2 after Gibbs' Week 18 performance, but Barkley was the No. 1 running back on a points per game basis last season. The Eagles return a loaded offense, and with Barkley likely to garner another significant workload, he's a high-floor and high-ceiling running back option for 2025 Fantasy football lineups.

Top 2025 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top 2025 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals: Chase was the WR1 in Fantasy football last season, and it's hard to argue that anyone but him has the best chance at finishing No. 1 this year. The Bengals return nearly an identical offense to last season, as Chase should have plenty of scoring and playmaking opportunities. The 25-year-old won the wide receiver Triple Crown, leading the NFL in receptions (127), yards (1,708) and touchdowns (17) last year.

2. Malik Nabers, New York Giants: Nabers was second in the NFL in targets (170) last season, as only he and Chase reached even 160 targets last season. He'll remain as integral to the New York offense as the Giants didn't make significant wide receiver upgrades this offseason. It did, however, vastly improve its quarterback situation, so whether it's Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston or Jaxson Dart throwing him passes, Nabers should have more catchable and big-play opportunities throughout the season.

3. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings: The concern about Jefferson last season revolved around Minnesota's quarterback play, and how did that impact Jefferson? The star receiver was WR2 in Fantasy football, and was second in the league with 1,533 yards. Some are scared away by the Vikings quarterback situation with J.J. McCarthy getting his first NFL action this year, but as Jefferson proved last year, fade him at your own peril.

Top 2025 Fantasy football TE rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top 2025 Fantasy football TE picks:

1. Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders: Zach Ertz set the all-time records for targets (156) and receptions (118) in a single season by a tight end back in 2018, and Bowers was targeted 153 times and caught 112 passes as a rookie. He should benefit from better quarterback play in 2025 with Geno Smith on the roster and he'll once again be the clear focal point of the Las Vegas passing attack.

2. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers: Kittle posted his fourth career 1,000-yard season despite only being targeted 94 times over 15 games. There are always a lot of mouths to feed in the San Francisco offense, but Kittle makes the most of what he gets by attacking vertically (he ranked third among NFL TEs in aDOT) and then making things happen after the catch (second in YAC).



3. Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals: McBride's volume (147 targets and 111 receptions) put him on par with Bowers, but he's only scored six times over three years on 221 receptions. That's likely an anomaly, but he'll slot in just behind the top two until he proves that he can be a threat in the scoring areas. He's still an incredible week-in, week-out option as a Fantasy football tight end.

