Elite quarterbacks have long been the difference-makers in fantasy football championship runs, and Patrick Mahomes remains at the center of that conversation. Renowned for his ability to extend plays and deliver clutch performances, Mahomes is still one of the NFL's premier talents. However, his fantasy production dipped in 2024, recording 3,928 passing yards, 26 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions -- his lowest passing yardage and touchdown totals since becoming a full-time starter. Unlike dual-threat stars such as Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts, and Josh Allen, Mahomes offers more traditional passing upside than rushing upside.

Top 2025 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top 2025 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: Allen's passing numbers dipped to 3,731 yards and 28 touchdowns -- his lowest totals in five seasons -- but he still ranked as the QB2 in Fantasy last year, highlighting his high fantasy floor. He continues to be Buffalo's go-to option near the goal line, and since entering the league in 2018, only Derrick Henry has more rushing touchdowns than Allen's 65.

2. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens: Jackson may have finished as the MVP runner-up in 2024, but he led all quarterbacks in Fantasy points thanks to his dual-threat prowess. He blossomed as a passer, setting career highs with 4,172 passing yards and 41 touchdowns, yet his rushing ability remained just as impactful. Leading the league with 6.6 yards per carry, Jackson added 915 rushing yards and four scores, proving he's as dangerous on the ground as he is through the air.

3. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals: Burrow excelled under first-year offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher, and with another season in the system, his 2025 outlook looks even brighter. His efficiency stands out: despite leading the NFL in pass attempts, Burrow threw just nine interceptions-fewer than 20 other quarterbacks with comparable or higher volume. With Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins at his disposal, Burrow projects to be one of the most productive quarterbacks in the NFL in 2025. See more top QBs here.

Top 2025 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top 2025 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions: While having to share the workload with teammate David Montgomery is a negative, Gibbs overcame that last season by racking up 1,929 yards and a league-high 20 touchdowns. He was at his best during the Fantasy playoffs, and there was only one game all season when he failed to score double-digit Fantasy points. If he continues to command more volume in Detroit, he could run away with the RB1 spot.

2. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons: Robinson is coming off a huge second season in the league, racking up 1,997 yards from scrimmage with 15 touchdowns. He performed much better under new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson than he did with Arthur Smith as the play-caller. Robinson was the RB1 in Fantasy points per game from Weeks 6-18, so he slots in right behind Gibbs in the model's rankings.

3. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles: Barkley was able to handle a heavy workload last year, finishing with 482 total touches by the end of the playoffs. He will once again be playing behind an elite offensive line in a run-heavy offense after cracking the 2,000-yard mark last year. However, his injury risk is a big reason why he is sitting behind Gibbs and Robinson in the rankings. See more top RBs here.

Top 2025 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top 2025 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals: Achieving the Receiving Triple Crown last season displays just how high a Fantasy ceiling Chase has, but he also has a high Fantasy floor. He had at least 62 yards or a touchdown in 15 of 17 games in 2024 as his chemistry with Joe Burrow is apparent.

2. Malik Nabers, New York Giants: Despite catching passes from four different quarterbacks as a rookie, Nabers posted a 109-1,204-7 stat line. He broke the rookie record for catches and became the fastest player in NFL history to reach 100 career receptions (14 games). The stability that Russell Wilson's addition brings should only help Nabers in avoiding a sophomore slump.

3. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings: Jefferson is coming off a 10-touchdown season, which matches his career high. He also casually put up 1,533 receiving yards as no matter who is under center for Minnesota, Jefferson produces. Over his last 25 regular season games that he started and finished, he averaged 102.1 receiving yards. See more top WRs here.

Top 2025 Fantasy football TE rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top 2025 Fantasy football TE picks:

1. Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders: As a rookie, Bowers averaged nine targets per game. That high volume helped Bowers average 15.5 PPR points per contest. He ended his incredible 2024 campaign with the most receptions by a rookie in NFL history (112) and the most yardage (1,194) by a rookie tight end in league history. Geno Smith marks a significant upgrade at quarterback in Las Vegas, so there's no ceiling to what Bowers can do in 2025.

2. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers: In 2024, Kittle had his best season for Fantasy managers since 2018, averaging 15.8 PPR points per game. Kittle has scored at least seven touchdowns in each of his past four seasons, and he saw his targets spike to 6.3 per game a season ago. The veteran tight end is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, a big reason why SportsLine's model ranks him as the No. 2 TE heading into 2025.

3. Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals: McBride has cemented his status as a top-tier Fantasy tight end after a breakout 2024. McBride averaged 9.2 targets per game to lead all tight ends, catching 76% of his targets. He has only seven career touchdowns in 49 games, but SportsLine's model expects he'll be a differentiator at tight end to give your Fantasy squad an advantage every week. See more top TEs here.

