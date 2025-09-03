No position has a bigger gap between No. 1 and No. 2 than the wideout position, per 2025 Fantasy football ADP. Ja'Marr Chase is the clear-cut top receiver in Fantasy football drafts after his Triple Crown season a year ago. Elsewhere, there are two-man battles for the top spot. Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson are contending at quarterback, Saquon Barkley and Jahmyr Gibbs at running back, and Brock Bowers and George Kittle at tight end.

Top 2025 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top 2025 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: Allen has been the most consistent Fantasy quarterback over the past five years, leading all quarterbacks in scoring three times while posting two runner-up finishes. He has averaged nearly 600 rushing yards per season in his seven years in the league, racking up 27 rushing touchdowns over the last two years. Allen has made 104 consecutive starts, so his reliability earns him the top spot in the rankings.

2. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens: Baltimore's signal caller posted career highs in passing yards and touchdown passes last year, finishing as the QB1 in Fantasy scoring. He averaged a league-high 8.8 yards per pass attempt to go along with 915 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns. The Ravens did not have much roster turnover this offseason, setting Jackson up for another big campaign.

3. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals: Burrow led the NFL in completions, passing yards and passing touchdowns in 2024, finishing as the QB3 in Fantasy scoring. He has an elite wide receiver combo in Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, allowing him to compensate for his lack of rushing upside. However, the one-dimensional aspect of his game is why he finds himself behind Allen and Jackson in the rankings.

Top 2025 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top 2025 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions: Gibbs finished as the RB1 in Fantasy football last season after his monstrous Week 18. He rushed for 139 yards and three touchdowns while adding five receptions, including another touchdown. Gibbs then rushed for 105 yards and two touchdowns with six receptions for 70 yards in Detroit's playoff loss. David Montgomery in the backfield can scare some away from Gibbs, but the 23-year-old has proven in the most important games that he's the significantly more dynamic running back, and that's enough to make him the model's No. 1 running back.

2. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons: Robinson enters his third NFL season, and after showcasing a significant rise in production in Year 2 from Year 1, the model is very optimistic for what's to come this fall. Robinson rushed for 1,456 yards last year, nearly 500 yards more than his rookie season, and had 14 rushing touchdowns compared to four the year before. He was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft for a reason, and after averaging 26.8 points per game in PPR formats over Michael Penix Jr.'s three starts, the model projects more huge performances from the Falcons RB1.

3. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles: Barkley had a chance at the NFL single-season rushing record before resting Week 18 in preparation for an eventual Super Bowl run. Barkley was also the RB1 in Fantasy football over the first 17 weeks. He finished as RB2 after Gibbs' Week 18 performance, but Barkley was the No. 1 running back on a points per game basis last season. The Eagles return a loaded offense, and with Barkley likely to garner another significant workload, he's a high-floor and high-ceiling running back option for 2025 Fantasy football lineups.

Top 2025 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top 2025 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals: Achieving the Receiving Triple Crown last season displays just how high a Fantasy ceiling Chase has, but he also has a high Fantasy floor. He had at least 62 yards or a touchdown in 15 of 17 games in 2024 as his chemistry with Joe Burrow is apparent.

2. Malik Nabers, New York Giants: Despite catching passes from four different quarterbacks as a rookie, Nabers posted a 109-1,204-7 stat line. He broke the rookie record for catches and became the fastest player in NFL history to reach 100 career receptions (14 games). The stability that Russell Wilson's addition brings should only help Nabers in avoiding a sophomore slump.

3. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings: Jefferson is coming off a 10-touchdown season, which matches his career high. He also casually put up 1,533 receiving yards as no matter who is under center for Minnesota, Jefferson produces. Over his last 25 regular season games that he started and finished, he averaged 102.1 receiving yards.

Top 2025 Fantasy football TE rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top 2025 Fantasy football TE picks:

1. Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders: As a rookie, Bowers averaged nine targets per game. That high volume helped Bowers average 15.5 PPR points per contest. He ended his incredible 2024 campaign with the most receptions by a rookie in NFL history (112) and the most yardage (1,194) by a rookie tight end in league history. Geno Smith marks a significant upgrade at quarterback in Las Vegas, so there's no ceiling to what Bowers can do in 2025.

2. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers: In 2024, Kittle had his best season for Fantasy managers since 2018, averaging 15.8 PPR points per game. Kittle has scored at least seven touchdowns in each of his past four seasons, and he saw his targets spike to 6.3 per game a season ago. The veteran tight end is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, a big reason why SportsLine's model ranks him as the No. 2 TE heading into 2025.

3. Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals: McBride has cemented his status as a top-tier Fantasy tight end after a breakout 2024. McBride averaged 9.2 targets per game to lead all tight ends, catching 76% of his targets. He has only seven career touchdowns in 49 games, but SportsLine's model expects he'll be a differentiator at tight end to give your Fantasy squad an advantage every week.

