1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: Allen has been the most consistent Fantasy quarterback over the past five years, leading all quarterbacks in scoring three times while posting two runner-up finishes. He has averaged nearly 600 rushing yards per season in his seven years in the league, racking up 27 rushing touchdowns over the last two years. Allen has made 104 consecutive starts, so his reliability earns him the top spot in the rankings.

2. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens: Baltimore's signal caller posted career highs in passing yards and touchdown passes last year, finishing as the QB1 in Fantasy scoring. He averaged a league-high 8.8 yards per pass attempt to go along with 915 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns. The Ravens did not have much roster turnover this offseason, setting Jackson up for another big campaign.

3. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals: Burrow led the NFL in completions, passing yards and passing touchdowns in 2024, finishing as the QB3 in Fantasy scoring. He has an elite wide receiver combo in Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, allowing him to compensate for his lack of rushing upside. However, the one-dimensional aspect of his game is why he finds himself behind Allen and Jackson in the rankings. See more top QBs here.

1. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions: While having to share the workload with teammate David Montgomery is a negative, Gibbs overcame that last season by racking up 1,929 yards and a league-high 20 touchdowns. He was at his best during the Fantasy playoffs, and there was only one game all season when he failed to score double-digit Fantasy points. If he continues to command more volume in Detroit, he could run away with the RB1 spot.

2. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons: Robinson is coming off a huge second season in the league, racking up 1,997 yards from scrimmage with 15 touchdowns. He performed much better under new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson than he did with Arthur Smith as the play-caller. Robinson was the RB1 in Fantasy points per game from Weeks 6-18, so he slots in right behind Gibbs in the model's rankings.

3. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles: Barkley was able to handle a heavy workload last year, finishing with 482 total touches by the end of the playoffs. He will once again be playing behind an elite offensive line in a run-heavy offense after cracking the 2,000-yard mark last year. However, his injury risk is a big reason why he is sitting behind Gibbs and Robinson in the rankings. See more top RBs here.

1. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals: Achieving the Receiving Triple Crown last season displays just how high a Fantasy ceiling Chase has, but he also has a high Fantasy floor. He had at least 62 yards or a touchdown in 15 of 17 games in 2024 as his chemistry with Joe Burrow is apparent.

2. Malik Nabers, New York Giants: Despite catching passes from four different quarterbacks as a rookie, Nabers posted a 109-1,204-7 stat line. He broke the rookie record for catches and became the fastest player in NFL history to reach 100 career receptions (14 games). The stability that Russell Wilson's addition brings should only help Nabers in avoiding a sophomore slump.

3. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings: Jefferson is coming off a 10-touchdown season, which matches his career high. He also casually put up 1,533 receiving yards as no matter who is under center for Minnesota, Jefferson produces. Over his last 25 regular season games that he started and finished, he averaged 102.1 receiving yards. See more top WRs here.

1. Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders: As a rookie, Bowers averaged nine targets per game. That high volume helped Bowers average 15.5 PPR points per contest. He ended his incredible 2024 campaign with the most receptions by a rookie in NFL history (112) and the most yardage (1,194) by a rookie tight end in league history. Geno Smith marks a significant upgrade at quarterback in Las Vegas, so there's no ceiling to what Bowers can do in 2025.

2. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers: In 2024, Kittle had his best season for Fantasy managers since 2018, averaging 15.8 PPR points per game. Kittle has scored at least seven touchdowns in each of his past four seasons, and he saw his targets spike to 6.3 per game a season ago. The veteran tight end is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, a big reason why SportsLine's model ranks him as the No. 2 TE heading into 2025.

3. Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals: McBride has cemented his status as a top-tier Fantasy tight end after a breakout 2024. McBride averaged 9.2 targets per game to lead all tight ends, catching 76% of his targets. He has only seven career touchdowns in 49 games, but SportsLine's model expects he'll be a differentiator at tight end to give your Fantasy squad an advantage every week. See more top TEs here.

