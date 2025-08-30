Jordan Love's preseason hand surgery may adjust the plans of some with their 2025 Fantasy football drafts, as he's already one known for having slow starts to a season. Over his career, Love has a 30:21 touchdown-to-interception ratio over the first nine games of the season, compared to a 30:4 ratio over the last eight games. Coupling that with his thumb injury, it may make sense to follow the Fantasy football advice of not drafting Love and then maybe trading for him midseason when his stock is at its lowest. If you're banking on Love to be your QB1 over the second half of the year, then you'll still need someone to keep your team afloat until you reach that point.

Top 2025 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top 2025 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens: Jackson finished as the Fantasy QB1 last season, leading all quarterbacks with 915 rushing yards. He also posted career highs in passing yards (4,172) and passing touchdowns (41), averaging 25.6 Fantasy points per game. It was his highest Fantasy average since his other QB1 finish in 2019, when he averaged 28.1 points per game.

2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: Allen was the QB2 in Fantasy scoring last year only behind Jackson, averaging 22.6 Fantasy points per game. He has finished no lower than QB3 in Fantasy points per game since 2020, with three QB1 seasons during that stretch. Like Jackson, Allen delivers elite rushing production to go along with his passing volume.

3. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals: Burrow lands third in the model's rankings after leading the NFL in passing yards (4,918) and passing touchdowns (43) last season. He averaged 21.9 Fantasy points per game, which ranked third behind Jackson and Allen. Burrow will continue to play alongside wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, so he is a strong third option at his position, despite his lack of rushing upside.

Top 2025 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top 2025 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles: Coming off the ninth 2,000-yard rushing season in history, few expect Barkley to repeat his performance in 2024. However, even some regression could still leave Barkley as the top Fantasy back as he's in the perfect offensive system as no team had more rushing attempts than Philly last season.

2. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions: The reigning NFL touchdown leader with 20 scores a year ago, Gibbs upped his numbers across the board in both the run game and the pass game. His timeshare with David Montgomery should lean even more in the way of the former in 2025 after Montgomery suffered an injury last year and saw his rushing average drop from 4.6 to 4.2.

3. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons: Robinson averaged 8.1 more Fantasy points per game with Michael Penix Jr. under center, compared to Kirk Cousins in 2024. Robinson is only the third player in NFL history with 2,400 rushing yards and 100 receptions over his first two seasons, and he doesn't get you negative Fantasy points as he's gone 20 straight games without a lost fumble.

Top 2025 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top 2025 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals: Chase became the fifth player since the NFL-AFL merger in 1970 to win the receiving triple crown, leading the NFL with 127 catches for 1,708 yards and 17 touchdowns last season. He's tactical, he possesses exceptional body control and he's as dynamic with the ball in his hands as any player in the league.

2. Malik Nabers, New York Giants: LSU wide receivers have become the gold standard in recent years and Nabers (as well as Brian Thomas Jr.) continued the tradition of excellence last season. Russell Wilson might be a bridge to Jaxson Dart (with Jameis Winston also factoring in if things go sideways), but that quarterback room should be an upgrade over last year's when Nabers had 109 catches for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns in 15 games.

3. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings: In five NFL seasons, Jefferson has 495 catches for 7,432 yards and 40 touchdowns and even hit 1,000 yards when he missed seven games in 2023. It's strange to think that you can take a stat line like 100-1,500-8 for granted, but we might all be doing that with Jefferson, who still belongs in any conversation regarding the league's best receiver.

Top 2025 Fantasy football TE rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top 2025 Fantasy football TE picks:

1. Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders: Bowers finished as TE1 last year despite catching passes from Gardner Minshew, Aidan O'Connell, and Desmond Ridder. Regardless, he finished with 112 catches for 1,194 receiving yards and five touchdowns. With Geno Smith throwing him passes and Ashton Jeanty in the backfield, it's no surprise he's the projected TE1.

2. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers: Kittle is entering his ninth season but is still one of the best players at his position. During the 2024 season, Kittle logged 78 catches for 1,106 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. He also averaged 14.2 yards per reception. With Deebo Samuel gone and Brandon Aiyuk expecting to return sometime in October, the 49ers will be relying on Kittle a ton in the passing attack.

3. Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals: McBride has improved in each season in the NFL and has shown that he's one of the best players in his position. In 2024, he posted 111 grabs for 1,146 receiving yards and two touchdowns. With Marvin Harrison Jr. expected to take a step forward, it'll create even more favorable matchups for McBride, clearing the way for him to have another stellar season.

