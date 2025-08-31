Running backs are often treated as if they have to be put out to pasture on their 30th birthdays, but Derrick Henry defied conventional wisdom in his age-30 season just like he always has as a 6-foot-3, 250-pound tailback. Henry rushed for 1,921 yards and 16 touchdowns last season and is still one of the best backs in the NFL. He'll turn 32 late during the 2025 NFL season, so how much longer can he produce at an elite level, and where exactly should you be targeting him in your upcoming 2025 Fantasy football drafts?

Top 2025 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top 2025 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens: Jackson finished as the Fantasy QB1 last season, leading all quarterbacks with 915 rushing yards. He also posted career highs in passing yards (4,172) and passing touchdowns (41), averaging 25.6 Fantasy points per game. It was his highest Fantasy average since his other QB1 finish in 2019, when he averaged 28.1 points per game.

2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: Allen was the QB2 in Fantasy scoring last year only behind Jackson, averaging 22.6 Fantasy points per game. He has finished no lower than QB3 in Fantasy points per game since 2020, with three QB1 seasons during that stretch. Like Jackson, Allen delivers elite rushing production to go along with his passing volume.

3. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals: Burrow lands third in the model's rankings after leading the NFL in passing yards (4,918) and passing touchdowns (43) last season. He averaged 21.9 Fantasy points per game, which ranked third behind Jackson and Allen. Burrow will continue to play alongside wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, so he is a strong third option at his position, despite his lack of rushing upside. See more top QBs here.

Top 2025 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top 2025 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles: Coming off the ninth 2,000-yard rushing season in history, few expect Barkley to repeat his performance in 2024. However, even some regression could still leave Barkley as the top Fantasy back as he's in the perfect offensive system as no team had more rushing attempts than Philly last season.

2. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions: The reigning NFL touchdown leader with 20 scores a year ago, Gibbs upped his numbers across the board in both the run game and the pass game. His timeshare with David Montgomery should lean even more in the way of the former in 2025 after Montgomery suffered an injury last year and saw his rushing average drop from 4.6 to 4.2.

3. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons: Robinson averaged 8.1 more Fantasy points per game with Michael Penix Jr. under center, compared to Kirk Cousins in 2024. Robinson is only the third player in NFL history with 2,400 rushing yards and 100 receptions over his first two seasons, and he doesn't get you negative Fantasy points as he's gone 20 straight games without a lost fumble. See more top RBs here.

Top 2025 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top 2025 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals: Chase is coming off an incredible 2024 campaign, finishing with 127 receptions for 1,708 yards and 17 touchdowns. He has been an elite wide receiver since entering the league in 2021, and his connection with college teammate Joe Burrow continues to get stronger. There is no contract drama surrounding Chase, setting the table for another huge season.

2. Malik Nabers, New York Giants: Nabers commanded 170 targets as a rookie, finishing second in the league behind only Chase. He had 109 receptions for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns, even though he had mediocre quarterback play. The Giants tried to address that issue in the offseason by signing Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston while drafting Jaxson Dart, so Nabers should take a step forward this season.

3. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings: A hamstring injury sidelined Jefferson for part of the offseason, but he is back at practice and is trending in the right direction for Week 1. Jefferson had 103 receptions for 1,533 yards and 10 touchdowns last season playing alongside quarterback Sam Darnold. He will be playing with second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy, and he remains one of the league's premier wide receivers. See more top WRs here.

Top 2025 Fantasy football TE rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top 2025 Fantasy football TE picks:

1. Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders: Zach Ertz set the all-time records for targets (156) and receptions (118) in a single season by a tight end back in 2018, and Bowers was targeted 153 times and caught 112 passes as a rookie. He should benefit from better quarterback play in 2025 with Geno Smith on the roster and he'll once again be the clear focal point of the Las Vegas passing attack.

2. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers: Kittle posted his fourth career 1,000-yard season despite only being targeted 94 times over 15 games. There are always a lot of mouths to feed in the San Francisco offense, but Kittle makes the most of what he gets by attacking vertically (he ranked third among NFL TEs in aDOT) and then making things happen after the catch (second in YAC).



3. Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals: McBride's volume (147 targets and 111 receptions) put him on par with Bowers, but he's only scored six times over three years on 221 receptions. That's likely an anomaly, but he'll slot in just behind the top two until he proves that he can be a threat in the scoring areas. He's still an incredible week-in, week-out option as a Fantasy football tight end. See more top TEs here.

