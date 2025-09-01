A number of running backs had forgettable 2024 seasons, including Christian McCaffrey, Nick Chubb and Travis Etienne. While each looms as a 2025 Fantasy football sleeper, one name that people may have forgotten about is someone who didn't play a single snap last year. That is former Packers back AJ Dillon, who missed the entire season due to injury. He's now in Philadelphia, backing up Saquon Barkley, but the latter's own injury history could make Dillon a worthwhile grab in 2025 Fantasy football drafts.

While Barkley is at or near the top of everyone's 2025 Fantasy football positional rankings, Dillon is going undrafted, according to his Fantasy football ADP. It wouldn't be the worst idea to utilize this Eagles pairing as a Fantasy football handcuff. Before crafting your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football positional rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert's disappointing follow-up to a breakout 2023 season. It also called C.J. Stroud's down year, predicted Jayden Daniels' breakout campaign and projected James Cook to become one of Fantasy football's elite running backs in 2024.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018 and Davante Adams in 2017.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football positional rankings 2025, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts at every position. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2025 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top 2025 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens: While he was the MVP runner-up, Jackson topped all quarterbacks in Fantasy points thanks to his unparalleled abilities with his arm and legs. He's coming off career highs in both passing yards (4,172) and passing touchdowns (41), which overshadows what he did on the ground. Jackson led the NFL with 6.6 yards per carry as he rushed for 915 yards and four scores.

2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: Despite having his fewest passing yards (3,731) and passing touchdowns (28) in five years, Allen still finished as the QB2 last season. That displays how high of a Fantasy floor he possesses, and he remains Buffalo's best goal line ball carrier. Only Derrick Henry has more rushing touchdowns than Allen's 65 since his 2018 rookie season.

3. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals: Burrow thrived under first-year offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher, and another year in his system gives him even better prospects for 2025. His efficiency shouldn't be overlooked as even though Burrow had the most pass attempts last season, there were 20 other quarterbacks who had as many or more interceptions than his nine picks. See more top QBs here.

Top 2025 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top 2025 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles: Coming off the ninth 2,000-yard rushing season in history, few expect Barkley to repeat his performance in 2024. However, even some regression could still leave Barkley as the top Fantasy back as he's in the perfect offensive system as no team had more rushing attempts than Philly last season.

2. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions: The reigning NFL touchdown leader with 20 scores a year ago, Gibbs upped his numbers across the board in both the run game and the pass game. His timeshare with David Montgomery should lean even more in the way of the former in 2025 after Montgomery suffered an injury last year and saw his rushing average drop from 4.6 to 4.2.

3. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons: Robinson averaged 8.1 more Fantasy points per game with Michael Penix Jr. under center, compared to Kirk Cousins in 2024. Robinson is only the third player in NFL history with 2,400 rushing yards and 100 receptions over his first two seasons, and he doesn't get you negative Fantasy points as he's gone 20 straight games without a lost fumble. See more top RBs here.

Top 2025 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top 2025 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals: Chase is coming off an incredible 2024 campaign, finishing with 127 receptions for 1,708 yards and 17 touchdowns. He has been an elite wide receiver since entering the league in 2021, and his connection with college teammate Joe Burrow continues to get stronger. There is no contract drama surrounding Chase, setting the table for another huge season.

2. Malik Nabers, New York Giants: Nabers commanded 170 targets as a rookie, finishing second in the league behind only Chase. He had 109 receptions for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns, even though he had mediocre quarterback play. The Giants tried to address that issue in the offseason by signing Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston while drafting Jaxson Dart, so Nabers should take a step forward this season.

3. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings: A hamstring injury sidelined Jefferson for part of the offseason, but he is back at practice and is trending in the right direction for Week 1. Jefferson had 103 receptions for 1,533 yards and 10 touchdowns last season playing alongside quarterback Sam Darnold. He will be playing with second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy, and he remains one of the league's premier wide receivers. See more top WRs here.

Top 2025 Fantasy football TE rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top 2025 Fantasy football TE picks:

1. Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders: Zach Ertz set the all-time records for targets (156) and receptions (118) in a single season by a tight end back in 2018, and Bowers was targeted 153 times and caught 112 passes as a rookie. He should benefit from better quarterback play in 2025 with Geno Smith on the roster and he'll once again be the clear focal point of the Las Vegas passing attack.

2. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers: Kittle posted his fourth career 1,000-yard season despite only being targeted 94 times over 15 games. There are always a lot of mouths to feed in the San Francisco offense, but Kittle makes the most of what he gets by attacking vertically (he ranked third among NFL TEs in aDOT) and then making things happen after the catch (second in YAC).



3. Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals: McBride's volume (147 targets and 111 receptions) put him on par with Bowers, but he's only scored six times over three years on 221 receptions. That's likely an anomaly, but he'll slot in just behind the top two until he proves that he can be a threat in the scoring areas. He's still an incredible week-in, week-out option as a Fantasy football tight end. See more top TEs here.

How to find proven 2025 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine has ranked almost every Fantasy-relevant player at every position and you can see their entire 2025 Fantasy football positional rankings now. You can only see their top sleepers, breakouts and busts at every position at SportsLine.

So who are the top players at every position and who is being underrated? Visit SportsLine now to get 2025 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that regularly outperforms human rankings.