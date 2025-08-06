The 2025 Fantasy Football season is nearly upon us, and with training camps underway, we're learning a lot about this year's player pool. On a recent episode of Fantasy Football Today, Adam Aizer, Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings, and Dave Richard broke down which players have seen their Fantasy stock rise or fall the most since the start of training camp. Then, they looked at what that means for these players' rankings and where to draft them in your 2025 Fantasy drafts. These are the players who have moved the most in the rankings for Dave, Jamey, and Heath.

"I have moved up Kyler, and he's now a top-12 QB in my rankings. I have toyed with the idea of putting him into my top-10," Dave said. "I love that he wants to run more. We know that that's just part of the appeal of QBs in Fantasy leagues, whether it's six-point or four-point for passing TD leagues. Reviews have been positive out of Arizona. You want to talk about a defense that's got a struggling secondary, Arizona has that. And I think that Kyler could end up having a nice bounceback year."

Murray makes for an interesting Fantasy projection. If Dave is right and Kyler runs more often and plays with more tempo (as the Cardinals attempt to catch up in games due to their lackluster secondary), he could easily return value on his current ADP.

Here's Dave's full outlook for Murray in 2025: "Despite three straight seasons averaging between 20 and 21 Fantasy points per game in six-point-per-TD leagues, Fantasy managers will line up to take Murray as a top-12 option. The allure is easy: He delivers solid rushing production every single season to supplement what he does as a thrower. It's what he does as a thrower that's been frustrating. Murray's TD rate has been below 4% in each of his past three seasons, and even though his yard-per-attempt average has grown over each of those seasons, he's seen his pass attempt average decline year over year. His deep passing efficiency has been woeful for years, and he hasn't gotten a lot of yards after the catch from his receivers. Above all, Murray has never thrown for 4,000 yards (he came sort of close last year), has never thrown for 30-plus touchdowns (and has totaled 30-plus touchdowns only in 2020 when he ran for 11). That stuff matters. Without confidence in the Cardinals offense taking a big step forward this season, even with a yoked-up Marvin Harrison Jr., Murray is among the back-half-of-draft QBs who tease you with upside. Expect him to get grabbed after 100th overall in one-QB leagues (much, much sooner in Superflex/two-QB) as roughly the 11th or 12th quarterback off the board."

McMillan was the first rookie WR drafted in the 2025 NFL Draft, and Heath has loved his trajectory from offseason OTAs through training camp thus far. The target volume upside is what stands out most to Heath.

"He might be the best wide receiver -- pure wide receiver in this entire (rookie) class," Heath said. "All of the reports out of Carolina -- it's just day after day -- he is the number one WR there. He's winning in a variety of ways. And when I'm making a bet on a player in that WR3 range, I'd rather bet on the guy who might be a star. And is there anyone in his range that has more target upside than McMillan? We've seen Bryce Young just zero in on one guy."

Heath made it clear he doesn't see this as a ceiling, but he projected something in the 140 target range for McMillan. This would make him an absolute steal at his current ADP, almost regardless of what he did with those targets.

"If Najee (Harris) is going to continue to miss practice, what could Hampton become? If I'm drafting right now, I'm very excited about Hampton as a borderline round three pick," Jamey said. "That's kind of interesting because if you're drafting right now, you know, do you have to do that under the assumption Harris will be back for the start of the regular season, but we don't know. It's not knee, hamstring, or ankle (injury)."

