There are a lot of great matchups to target in Week 1 for your DFS lineups, and I want to have exposure to two receivers on DraftKings and FanDuel this week from the same team. Mike Evans and Emeka Egbuka both have the chance to go off against the Falcons.

Chris Godwin (ankle) and Jalen McMillan (neck) are out, and Evans and Egbuka should benefit in a big way. And they have a great matchup since Atlanta was No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers in 2024 and No. 1 in most touchdowns allowed to the position with 22.

In his lone meeting with the Falcons last year in Week 5, Evans had five catches for 62 yards and two touchdowns on seven targets. And Egbuka has been the star of training camp, especially in the eyes of Baker Mayfield, who seems to love the first-round draft pick from Ohio State.

Egbuka will likely be popular but worth it, and he's $4,600 on DraftKings and $5,000 on FanDuel. Evans is more costly, but I'll spend up for him since he's $6,600 on DraftKings and $7,500 on FanDuel.

I'm going to use both receivers in multiple lineups this week, and you can stack them with Mayfield as well. For more of my DFS plays for Week 1, click on this link to SportsLine. And good luck to your DFS lineups for this week.