The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.

What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game. If you're still unsure, just send a note on X.com (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!

If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real-time.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in non-PPR leagues -- you can find out PPR cheat sheet here.

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Dallas Cowboys
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Thu, Sep 4 at 8:20 pm ET •
PHI -8.5, O/U 47.5
CowboysRTG (MAX 10)EaglesRTG (MAX 10)
Dak Prescott7.3Jalen Hurts8.7
Javonte Williams6.0Saquon Barkley9.7
Jaydon Blue4.7A.J. Brown8.2
CeeDee Lamb9.0DeVonta Smith6.8
George Pickens7.7Dallas Goedert5.9
Jake Ferguson6.6Eagles DST 8.0
Cowboys DST 3.0

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Kansas City Chiefs
@
Los Angeles Chargers
Fri, Sep 5 at 8:00 pm ET •
LAC +3, O/U 46.5
ChiefsRTG (MAX 10)ChargersRTG (MAX 10)
Patrick Mahomes7.5Justin Herbert4.9
Isiah Pacheco7.1Omarion Hampton7.5
Xavier Worthy7.5Ladd McConkey7.9
Marquise Brown3.5Keenan Allen3.8
JuJu Smith-Schuster2.8Chargers DST 5.6
Travis Kelce7.2

Chiefs DST 6.8

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
@
Atlanta Falcons
Sun, Sep 7 at 1:00 pm ET •
ATL +1.5, O/U 47.5
BuccaneersRTG (MAX 10)FalconsRTG (MAX 10)
Baker Mayfield7.9Michael Penix Jr.5.1
Bucky Irving8.3Bijan Robinson9.2
Rachaad White4.5Drake London8.7
Mike Evans8.5Darnell Mooney5.5
Emeka Egbuka6.4Kyle Pitts5.1
Buccaneers DST 7.6Falcons DST 4.0
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Cincinnati Bengals
@
Cleveland Browns
Sun, Sep 7 at 1:00 pm ET •
CLE +5.5, O/U 47.5
BengalsRTG (MAX 10)BrownsRTG (MAX 10)
Joe Burrow8.6Joe Flacco6.3
Chase Brown8.8Jerome Ford5.5
Ja'Marr Chase9.6Dylan Sampson5.6
Tee Higgins8.3Jerry Jeudy7.3
Bengals DST 4.2Cedric Tillman4.6


David Njoku6.9


Browns DST 5.0
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Miami Dolphins
@
Indianapolis Colts
Sun, Sep 7 at 1:00 pm ET •
IND -1.5, O/U 46.5
DolphinsRTG (MAX 10)ColtsRTG (MAX 10)
Tua Tagovailoa6.7Daniel Jones3.5
De'Von Achane8.4Jonathan Taylor9.0
Ollie Gordon II4.8Josh Downs4.9
Tyreek Hill8.8Michael Pittman4.7
Jaylen Waddle5.6Tyler Warren6.8
Dolphins DST 5.8Colts DST 3.8
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Carolina Panthers
@
Jacksonville Jaguars
Sun, Sep 7 at 1:00 pm ET •
JAC -3.5, O/U 47
PanthersRTG (MAX 10)JaguarsRTG (MAX 10)
Bryce Young5.3Trevor Lawrence6.9
Chuba Hubbard7.8Travis Etienne6.6
Tetairoa McMillan7.6Brian Thomas Jr.9.3
Panthers DST 3.6Travis Hunter6.2


Brenton Strange5.7


Jaguars DST 6.4
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Las Vegas Raiders
@
New England Patriots
Sun, Sep 7 at 1:00 pm ET •
NE -2.5, O/U 43.5
RaidersRTG (MAX 10)PatriotsRTG (MAX 10)
Geno Smith4.1Drake Maye7.0
Ashton Jeanty8.1TreVeyon Henderson7.4
Jakobi Meyers5.4Rhamondre Stevenson5.4
Dont'e Thornton Jr.4.0Stefon Diggs5.8
Brock Bowers9.5Demario Douglas4.3
Raiders DST 3.3Hunter Henry5.2


Patriots DST 4.8
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Arizona Cardinals
@
New Orleans Saints
Sun, Sep 7 at 1:00 pm ET •
NO +6.5, O/U 43.5
CardinalsRTG (MAX 10)SaintsRTG (MAX 10)
Kyler Murray7.8Spencer Rattler3.1
James Conner8.6Alvin Kamara7.6
Marvin Harrison Jr.7.2Chris Olave6.7
Trey McBride8.9Rashid Shaheed6.0
Cardinals DST 8.8Saints DST 2.9
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Pittsburgh Steelers
@
New York Jets
Sun, Sep 7 at 1:00 pm ET •
NYJ +2.5, O/U 38.5
SteelersRTG (MAX 10)JetsRTG (MAX 10)
Aaron Rodgers3.9Justin Fields5.9
Jaylen Warren6.4Breece Hall7.0
DK Metcalf6.6Braelon Allen5.3
Jonnu Smith4.9Garrett Wilson6.3
Steelers DST 9.1Mason Taylor3.9


Jets DST 8.2
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New York Giants
@
Washington Commanders
Sun, Sep 7 at 1:00 pm ET •
WAS -6, O/U 45.5
GiantsRTG (MAX 10)CommandersRTG (MAX 10)
Russell Wilson3.3Jayden Daniels8.9
Tyrone Tracy Jr.6.5Austin Ekeler4.9
Malik Nabers9.4Jacory Croskey-Merritt5.9
Darius Slayton3.6Terry McLaurin7.1
Giants DST 4.6Deebo Samuel5.3


Zach Ertz6.0


Commanders DST 7.2
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Tennessee Titans
@
Denver Broncos
Sun, Sep 7 at 4:05 pm ET •
DEN -8.5, O/U 42.5
TitansRTG (MAX 10)BroncosRTG (MAX 10)
Cameron Ward2.9Bo Nix7.7
Tony Pollard6.7RJ Harvey7.3
Calvin Ridley5.7J.K. Dobbins5.1
Chigoziem Okonkwo4.1Courtland Sutton8.4
Titans DST 2.8Marvin Mims4.2


Evan Engram6.1


Broncos DST 9.5
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
San Francisco 49ers
@
Seattle Seahawks
Sun, Sep 7 at 4:05 pm ET •
SEA +2.5, O/U 43.5
49ersRTG (MAX 10)SeahawksRTG (MAX 10)
Brock Purdy6.5Sam Darnold3.7
Christian McCaffrey9.4Kenneth Walker III7.9
Ricky Pearsall7.0Zach Charbonnet5.0
Jauan Jennings5.2Jaxon Smith-Njigba7.4
George Kittle9.0Cooper Kupp4.5
49ers DST 7.8Tory Horton3.9


Seahawks DST 6.6
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Detroit Lions
@
Green Bay Packers
Sun, Sep 7 at 4:25 pm ET •
GB -2.5, O/U 47.5
LionsRTG (MAX 10)PackersRTG (MAX 10)
Jared Goff6.4Jordan Love5.7
Jahmyr Gibbs9.6Josh Jacobs9.1
David Montgomery7.2Matthew Golden6.9
Amon-Ra St. Brown8.6Romeo Doubs3.7
Jameson Williams7.8Jayden Reed3.2
Sam LaPorta7.8Tucker Kraft6.3
Lions DST 6.2Packers DST 6.0
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Houston Texans
@
Los Angeles Rams
Sun, Sep 7 at 4:25 pm ET •
LAR -3, O/U 43.5
TexansRTG (MAX 10)RamsRTG (MAX 10)
C.J. Stroud4.7Matthew Stafford4.5
Nick Chubb6.1Kyren Williams8.0
Nico Collins9.1Puka Nacua8.1
Christian Kirk5.0Davante Adams8.0
Dalton Schultz4.0Rams DST 7.4
Texans DST 7.0

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Baltimore Ravens
@
Buffalo Bills
Sun, Sep 7 at 8:20 pm ET •
BUF +1.5, O/U 50.5
RavensRTG (MAX 10)BillsRTG (MAX 10)
Lamar Jackson9.3Josh Allen8.0
Derrick Henry9.3James Cook7.7
Zay Flowers6.5Keon Coleman5.1
Rashod Bateman4.4Khalil Shakir4.8
DeAndre Hopkins3.4Dalton Kincaid4.8
Mark Andrews7.1Bills DST 4.4
Ravens DST 5.4

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Minnesota Vikings
@
Chicago Bears
Mon, Sep 8 at 8:15 pm ET •
CHI +1.5, O/U 43.5
VikingsRTG (MAX 10)BearsRTG (MAX 10)
J.J. McCarthy5.5Caleb Williams4.3
Aaron Jones6.8D'Andre Swift6.9
Jordan Mason6.3DJ Moore6.1
Justin Jefferson8.9Rome Odunze5.9
T.J. Hockenson7.0Olamide Zaccheaus4.1
Vikings DST 8.4Colston Loveland5.6


Bears DST 5.2