The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.



What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.



To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game. If you're still unsure, just send a note on X.com (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!



If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real-time.



Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in non-PPR leagues -- you can find out PPR cheat sheet here.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Cowboys RTG (MAX 10) Eagles RTG (MAX 10) Dak Prescott 7.3 Jalen Hurts 8.7 Javonte Williams 6.0 Saquon Barkley 9.7 Jaydon Blue 4.7 A.J. Brown 8.2 CeeDee Lamb 9.0 DeVonta Smith 6.8 George Pickens 7.7 Dallas Goedert 5.9 Jake Ferguson 6.6 Eagles DST 8.0 Cowboys DST 3.0





Chiefs RTG (MAX 10) Chargers RTG (MAX 10) Patrick Mahomes 7.5 Justin Herbert 4.9 Isiah Pacheco 7.1 Omarion Hampton 7.5 Xavier Worthy 7.5 Ladd McConkey 7.9 Marquise Brown 3.5 Keenan Allen 3.8 JuJu Smith-Schuster 2.8 Chargers DST 5.6 Travis Kelce 7.2



Chiefs DST 6.8





Buccaneers RTG (MAX 10) Falcons RTG (MAX 10) Baker Mayfield 7.9 Michael Penix Jr. 5.1 Bucky Irving 8.3 Bijan Robinson 9.2 Rachaad White 4.5 Drake London 8.7 Mike Evans 8.5 Darnell Mooney 5.5 Emeka Egbuka 6.4 Kyle Pitts 5.1 Buccaneers DST 7.6 Falcons DST 4.0

Bengals RTG (MAX 10) Browns RTG (MAX 10) Joe Burrow 8.6 Joe Flacco 6.3 Chase Brown 8.8 Jerome Ford 5.5 Ja'Marr Chase 9.6 Dylan Sampson 5.6 Tee Higgins 8.3 Jerry Jeudy 7.3 Bengals DST 4.2 Cedric Tillman 4.6



David Njoku 6.9



Browns DST 5.0

Dolphins RTG (MAX 10) Colts RTG (MAX 10) Tua Tagovailoa 6.7 Daniel Jones 3.5 De'Von Achane 8.4 Jonathan Taylor 9.0 Ollie Gordon II 4.8 Josh Downs 4.9 Tyreek Hill 8.8 Michael Pittman 4.7 Jaylen Waddle 5.6 Tyler Warren 6.8 Dolphins DST 5.8 Colts DST 3.8

Panthers RTG (MAX 10) Jaguars RTG (MAX 10) Bryce Young 5.3 Trevor Lawrence 6.9 Chuba Hubbard 7.8 Travis Etienne 6.6 Tetairoa McMillan 7.6 Brian Thomas Jr. 9.3 Panthers DST 3.6 Travis Hunter 6.2



Brenton Strange 5.7



Jaguars DST 6.4

Raiders RTG (MAX 10) Patriots RTG (MAX 10) Geno Smith 4.1 Drake Maye 7.0 Ashton Jeanty 8.1 TreVeyon Henderson 7.4 Jakobi Meyers 5.4 Rhamondre Stevenson 5.4 Dont'e Thornton Jr. 4.0 Stefon Diggs 5.8 Brock Bowers 9.5 Demario Douglas 4.3 Raiders DST 3.3 Hunter Henry 5.2



Patriots DST 4.8

Cardinals RTG (MAX 10) Saints RTG (MAX 10) Kyler Murray 7.8 Spencer Rattler 3.1 James Conner 8.6 Alvin Kamara 7.6 Marvin Harrison Jr. 7.2 Chris Olave 6.7 Trey McBride 8.9 Rashid Shaheed 6.0 Cardinals DST 8.8 Saints DST 2.9

Steelers RTG (MAX 10) Jets RTG (MAX 10) Aaron Rodgers 3.9 Justin Fields 5.9 Jaylen Warren 6.4 Breece Hall 7.0 DK Metcalf 6.6 Braelon Allen 5.3 Jonnu Smith 4.9 Garrett Wilson 6.3 Steelers DST 9.1 Mason Taylor 3.9



Jets DST 8.2

Giants RTG (MAX 10) Commanders RTG (MAX 10) Russell Wilson 3.3 Jayden Daniels 8.9 Tyrone Tracy Jr. 6.5 Austin Ekeler 4.9 Malik Nabers 9.4 Jacory Croskey-Merritt 5.9 Darius Slayton 3.6 Terry McLaurin 7.1 Giants DST 4.6 Deebo Samuel 5.3



Zach Ertz 6.0



Commanders DST 7.2

Titans RTG (MAX 10) Broncos RTG (MAX 10) Cameron Ward 2.9 Bo Nix 7.7 Tony Pollard 6.7 RJ Harvey 7.3 Calvin Ridley 5.7 J.K. Dobbins 5.1 Chigoziem Okonkwo 4.1 Courtland Sutton 8.4 Titans DST 2.8 Marvin Mims 4.2



Evan Engram 6.1



Broncos DST 9.5

49ers RTG (MAX 10) Seahawks RTG (MAX 10) Brock Purdy 6.5 Sam Darnold 3.7 Christian McCaffrey 9.4 Kenneth Walker III 7.9 Ricky Pearsall 7.0 Zach Charbonnet 5.0 Jauan Jennings 5.2 Jaxon Smith-Njigba 7.4 George Kittle 9.0 Cooper Kupp 4.5 49ers DST 7.8 Tory Horton 3.9



Seahawks DST 6.6

Lions RTG (MAX 10) Packers RTG (MAX 10) Jared Goff 6.4 Jordan Love 5.7 Jahmyr Gibbs 9.6 Josh Jacobs 9.1 David Montgomery 7.2 Matthew Golden 6.9 Amon-Ra St. Brown 8.6 Romeo Doubs 3.7 Jameson Williams 7.8 Jayden Reed 3.2 Sam LaPorta 7.8 Tucker Kraft 6.3 Lions DST 6.2 Packers DST 6.0

Texans RTG (MAX 10) Rams RTG (MAX 10) C.J. Stroud 4.7 Matthew Stafford 4.5 Nick Chubb 6.1 Kyren Williams 8.0 Nico Collins 9.1 Puka Nacua 8.1 Christian Kirk 5.0 Davante Adams 8.0 Dalton Schultz 4.0 Rams DST 7.4 Texans DST 7.0





Ravens RTG (MAX 10) Bills RTG (MAX 10) Lamar Jackson 9.3 Josh Allen 8.0 Derrick Henry 9.3 James Cook 7.7 Zay Flowers 6.5 Keon Coleman 5.1 Rashod Bateman 4.4 Khalil Shakir 4.8 DeAndre Hopkins 3.4 Dalton Kincaid 4.8 Mark Andrews 7.1 Bills DST 4.4 Ravens DST 5.4





