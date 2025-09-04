usatsi-najee-harris-steelers.jpg
Imagn Images

The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.

What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game. If you're still unsure, just send a note on X.com (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!

If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real-time.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in non-PPR leagues -- you can find out Non-PPR cheat sheet here.

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Dallas Cowboys
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Thu, Sep 4 at 8:20 pm ET •
PHI -8.5, O/U 47.5
CowboysRTG (MAX 10)EaglesRTG (MAX 10)
Dak Prescott7.3Jalen Hurts8.7
Javonte Williams6.2Saquon Barkley9.8
Jaydon Blue4.8A.J. Brown8.0
CeeDee Lamb9.5DeVonta Smith7.0
George Pickens7.8Dallas Goedert6.0
Jake Ferguson7.1Eagles DST 8.0
Cowboys DST 3.0

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Kansas City Chiefs
@
Los Angeles Chargers
Fri, Sep 5 at 8:00 pm ET •
LAC +3, O/U 46.5
ChiefsRTG (MAX 10)ChargersRTG (MAX 10)
Patrick Mahomes7.5Justin Herbert4.9
Isiah Pacheco7.1Omarion Hampton7.6
Xavier Worthy7.5Ladd McConkey8.2
Marquise Brown3.7Keenan Allen4.5
JuJu Smith-Schuster3.0Chargers DST 5.6
Travis Kelce7.4

Chiefs DST 6.8

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
@
Atlanta Falcons
Sun, Sep 7 at 1:00 pm ET •
ATL +1.5, O/U 47.5
BuccaneersRTG (MAX 10)FalconsRTG (MAX 10)
Baker Mayfield7.9Michael Penix Jr.5.1
Bucky Irving8.5Bijan Robinson9.4
Rachaad White5.0Drake London9.0
Mike Evans8.7Darnell Mooney5.6
Emeka Egbuka6.5Kyle Pitts5.2
Buccaneers DST 7.6Falcons DST 4.0
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Cincinnati Bengals
@
Cleveland Browns
Sun, Sep 7 at 1:00 pm ET •
CLE +5.5, O/U 47.5
BengalsRTG (MAX 10)BrownsRTG (MAX 10)
Joe Burrow8.6Joe Flacco6.3
Chase Brown8.9Jerome Ford6.3
Ja'Marr Chase9.8Dylan Sampson5.6
Tee Higgins8.3Jerry Jeudy7.4
Bengals DST 4.2Cedric Tillman4.7


David Njoku7.0


Browns DST 5.0
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Miami Dolphins
@
Indianapolis Colts
Sun, Sep 7 at 1:00 pm ET •
IND -1.5, O/U 46.5
DolphinsRTG (MAX 10)ColtsRTG (MAX 10)
Tua Tagovailoa6.7Daniel Jones3.5
De'Von Achane9.0Jonathan Taylor8.8
Ollie Gordon II4.9Josh Downs5.2
Tyreek Hill8.9Michael Pittman4.8
Jaylen Waddle6.2Tyler Warren6.9
Dolphins DST 5.8Colts DST 3.8
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Carolina Panthers
@
Jacksonville Jaguars
Sun, Sep 7 at 1:00 pm ET •
JAC -3.5, O/U 47
PanthersRTG (MAX 10)JaguarsRTG (MAX 10)
Bryce Young5.3Trevor Lawrence6.9
Chuba Hubbard7.8Travis Etienne6.8
Tetairoa McMillan7.9Brian Thomas Jr.9.3
Panthers DST 3.6Travis Hunter6.3


Brenton Strange5.8


Jaguars DST 6.4
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Las Vegas Raiders
@
New England Patriots
Sun, Sep 7 at 1:00 pm ET •
NE -2.5, O/U 43.5
RaidersRTG (MAX 10)PatriotsRTG (MAX 10)
Geno Smith4.1Drake Maye7.0
Ashton Jeanty8.3TreVeyon Henderson7.9
Jakobi Meyers6.1Rhamondre Stevenson5.7
Dont'e Thornton Jr.4.0Stefon Diggs5.7
Brock Bowers9.7Demario Douglas4.6
Raiders DST 3.3Hunter Henry5.3


Patriots DST 4.8
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Arizona Cardinals
@
New Orleans Saints
Sun, Sep 7 at 1:00 pm ET •
NO +6.5, O/U 43.5
CardinalsRTG (MAX 10)SaintsRTG (MAX 10)
Kyler Murray7.8Spencer Rattler3.1
James Conner8.7Alvin Kamara8.1
Marvin Harrison Jr.7.3Chris Olave6.7
Trey McBride9.1Rashid Shaheed6.0
Cardinals DST 8.8Saints DST 2.9
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Pittsburgh Steelers
@
New York Jets
Sun, Sep 7 at 1:00 pm ET •
NYJ +2.5, O/U 38.5
SteelersRTG (MAX 10)JetsRTG (MAX 10)
Aaron Rodgers3.9Justin Fields5.9
Jaylen Warren6.9Breece Hall7.4
DK Metcalf6.55Braelon Allen5.3
Jonnu Smith5.0Garrett Wilson6.8
Steelers DST 9.1Mason Taylor4.0


Jets DST 8.2
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New York Giants
@
Washington Commanders
Sun, Sep 7 at 1:00 pm ET •
WAS -6, O/U 45.5
GiantsRTG (MAX 10)CommandersRTG (MAX 10)
Russell Wilson3.3Jayden Daniels8.9
Tyrone Tracy Jr.6.6Austin Ekeler5.9
Malik Nabers9.6Jacory Croskey-Merritt5.8
Wan'Dale Robinson3.6Terry McLaurin7.2
Darius Slayton3.5Deebo Samuel5.4
Giants DST 4.6Zach Ertz6.1


Commanders DST 7.2
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Tennessee Titans
@
Denver Broncos
Sun, Sep 7 at 4:05 pm ET •
DEN -8.5, O/U 42.5
TitansRTG (MAX 10)BroncosRTG (MAX 10)
Cameron Ward2.9Bo Nix7.7
Tony Pollard6.7RJ Harvey7.5
Calvin Ridley5.9J.K. Dobbins5.5
Chigoziem Okonkwo4.3Courtland Sutton8.4
Titans DST 2.8Marvin Mims4.2


Evan Engram6.5


Broncos DST 9.5
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
San Francisco 49ers
@
Seattle Seahawks
Sun, Sep 7 at 4:05 pm ET •
SEA +2.5, O/U 43.5
49ersRTG (MAX 10)SeahawksRTG (MAX 10)
Brock Purdy6.5Sam Darnold3.7
Christian McCaffrey9.7Kenneth Walker III8.0
Ricky Pearsall7.1Zach Charbonnet5.1
Jauan Jennings5.3Jaxon Smith-Njigba7.7
George Kittle9.2Cooper Kupp4.9
49ers DST 7.8Tory Horton3.9


Seahawks DST 6.6
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Detroit Lions
@
Green Bay Packers
Sun, Sep 7 at 4:25 pm ET •
GB -2.5, O/U 47.5
LionsRTG (MAX 10)PackersRTG (MAX 10)
Jared Goff6.4Jordan Love5.7
Jahmyr Gibbs9.6Josh Jacobs9.1
David Montgomery7.3Matthew Golden6.9
Amon-Ra St. Brown9.1Romeo Doubs3.8
Jameson Williams7.6Jayden Reed3.2
Sam LaPorta7.8Tucker Kraft6.6
Lions DST 6.2Packers DST 6.0
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Houston Texans
@
Los Angeles Rams
Sun, Sep 7 at 4:25 pm ET •
LAR -3, O/U 43.5
TexansRTG (MAX 10)RamsRTG (MAX 10)
C.J. Stroud4.7Matthew Stafford4.5
Nick Chubb6.0Kyren Williams8.1
Nico Collins9.4Puka Nacua8.5
Christian Kirk5.5Davante Adams8.1
Dalton Schultz4.2Rams DST 7.4
Texans DST 7.0

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Baltimore Ravens
@
Buffalo Bills
Sun, Sep 7 at 8:20 pm ET •
BUF +1.5, O/U 50.5
RavensRTG (MAX 10)BillsRTG (MAX 10)
Lamar Jackson9.3Josh Allen8.0
Derrick Henry9.3James Cook7.7
Zay Flowers6.4Keon Coleman5.1
Rashod Bateman4.4Khalil Shakir5.0
DeAndre Hopkins3.4Dalton Kincaid5.1
Mark Andrews7.2Bills DST 4.4
Ravens DST 5.4

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Minnesota Vikings
@
Chicago Bears
Mon, Sep 8 at 8:15 pm ET •
CHI +1.5, O/U 43.5
VikingsRTG (MAX 10)BearsRTG (MAX 10)
J.J. McCarthy5.5Caleb Williams4.3
Aaron Jones7.0D'Andre Swift7.2
Jordan Mason6.1DJ Moore6.6
Justin Jefferson9.2Rome Odunze5.8
T.J. Hockenson7.3Olamide Zaccheaus4.1
Vikings DST 8.4Colston Loveland5.7


Bears DST 5.2