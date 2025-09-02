Fifteen seasons ago, the Fantasy Football Trade Chart was created by CBS Sports with the sole purpose of helping you make fair trades in your leagues.

But for the first time in a long time, the Trade Chart has expanded! This year we've added a column for those of you who play in four-point-per-pass TD leagues, and a column for ... drum-roll please ... half-PPR leagues! Yes finally.

Now, one has to be scared to make a trade anymore.

The values assigned to the players below reflect a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. Values are determined by expected future performance, future schedule and, most importantly, public sentiment. Past performance isn't a major factor in the Trade Chart.

By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return. However, Fantasy managers should take off 10% of the value in any trade where one side has three or more players than the other. Also, a handful of others only carry legitimate value in two-QB or full-PPR leagues (and thus have no value listed in one-QB or non-PPR leagues).

This list also works as a "rest of season" rankings for the 2025 season.

Finally, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points. If you want to dive deeper before sending out or replying to trade offers, be sure to find my updated projected rest of season schedule rankings available on SportsLine later this week.

You can reach out with any questions, disagreements or reports of trades from your leagues to Dave Richard at drichard@cbs.com or at @daverichard on X.

Running back

player tm NON 0.5 PPR B. Robinson ATL 28 29 30 S. Barkley PHI 28 29 30 J. Gibbs DET 27 28.5 30 C. McCaffrey SF 25 26.5 28 D. Henry BAL 27 27 27 A. Jeanty LV 23 24 25 J. Jacobs GB 23 24 25 C. Brown CIN 22 23 24 D. Achane MIA 20 22 24 K. Williams LAR 20 21 22 J. Taylor IND 20 20.5 21 B. Irving TB 19 20 21 J. Cook BUF 17 18.5 20 K. Walker III SEA 17 18.5 20 A. Kamara NO 15 17.5 20 O. Hampton LAC 17 18 19 J. Conner ARI 16 17.5 19 T. Henderson NE 14 16 18 B. Hall NYJ 15 16 17 C. Hubbard CAR 14 15.5 17 R. Harvey DEN 13 14 15 T. Pollard TEN 13 14 15 I. Pacheco KC 13 13.5 14 D. Montgomery DET 13 13.5 14 D. Swift CHI 11 12.5 14 T. Tracy Jr. NYG 9 10 11 J. Mason MIN 8 8 8 K. Johnson PIT 8 8 8 A. Jones MIN 7 7.5 8 T. Etienne JAC 7 7.5 8 J. Warren PIT 6 6.5 7 Z. Charbonnet SEA 6 6.5 7 J. Williams DAL 5 6 7 J. Croskey-Merritt WAS 6 6 6 B. Allen NYJ 6 6 6 B. Tuten JAC 6 6 6 N. Chubb HOU 6 6 6 Q. Judkins CLE 6 6 6 A. Ekeler WAS -- -- 6 R. Stevenson NE 5 5 5 D. Sampson CLE 5 5 5 O. Gordon II MIA 5 5 5 J. Blue DAL 5 5 5 C. Skattebo NYG 5 5 5 J. Mixon HOU 5 5 5

Wide receiver

player tm NON 0.5 PPR J. Chase CIN 28 30 32 C. Lamb DAL 24 26 28 J. Jefferson MIN 24 26 28 N. Collins HOU 24 25.5 27 M. Nabers NYG 23 25 27 A. St. Brown DET 22 24.5 27 B. Thomas Jr. JAC 21 22.5 24 P. Nacua LAR 19 21 23 A. Brown PHI 19 20.5 22 D. London ATL 18 20 22 T. Higgins CIN 17 18.5 20 L. McConkey LAC 16 18 20 D. Adams LAR 16 18 20 M. Evans TB 15 17 19 T. McLaurin WAS 15 16.5 18 T. Hill MIA 15 16.5 18 J. Williams DET 14 15.5 17 C. Sutton DEN 13 15 17 M. Harrison Jr. ARI 13 14.5 16 T. McMillan CAR 13 14.5 16 J. Smith-Njigba SEA 12 14 16 G. Wilson NYJ 12 14 16 G. Pickens DAL 12 13.5 15 X. Worthy KC 12 13.5 15 J. Jeudy DEN 11 13 15 D. Moore CHI 11 13 15 D. Metcalf PIT 12 13 14 R. Pearsall SF 11 12.5 14 M. Golden GB 11 12.5 14 R. Rice KC 11 12.5 14 E. Egbuka TB 10 12 14 C. Ridley TEN 10 11.5 13 D. Smith PHI 10 11 12 T. Hunter JAC 10 11 12 J. Waddle MIA 10 11 12 R. Odunze CHI 10 11 12 C. Olave NO 10 11 12 K. Coleman BUF 9 10 11 Z. Flowers BAL 9 10 11 S. Diggs NE 8 9.5 11 J. Addison MIN 8 9 10 J. Meyers LV 8 9 10 D. Samuel WAS 7 8 9 C. Kupp SEA 6 7 8 C. Godwin TB 5 6 7 J. Jennings SF 5 5 5 D. Mooney ATL 5 5 5 C. Kirk HOU -- -- 5 J. Downs IND -- -- 5

Tight end

player tm NON 0.5 PPR B. Bowers LV 18 20 22 T. McBride ARI 16 17.5 19 G. Kittle SF 15 16.5 18 S. LaPorta DET 12 13.5 15 D. Njoku CLE 8 9 10 T. Warren IND 8 9 10 T. Kelce KC 8 9 10 E. Engram DEN 7 8.5 10 M. Andrews BAL 7 7.5 8 T. Kraft GB 6 7 8 T. Hockenson MIN 5 6 7 D. Kincaid BUF 6 6 6 C. Loveland CHI 6 6 6 J. Ferguson DAL 5 5 5 Z. Ertz WAS 5 5 5 D. Goedert PHI 5 5 5

Quarterback