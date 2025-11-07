I nearly made Quinshon Judkins my Start of the Week for Week 10, and I'm expecting a big game from him at the Jets. He's one of my favorite DFS players for this scoring period.

Judkins is $6,500 on DraftKings and $7,600 on FanDuel, and he should dominate in this matchup. The Jets were already No. 11 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs before trading away standout defensive lineman Quinnen Williams to Dallas, and they allow 135.8 rushing yards per game for the season.

We weren't sure if Judkins would be 100 percent healthy coming into the week because he left Week 8 at New England with a shoulder injury, and the Browns had a bye in Week 9. But Judkins has practiced in full, and he will hopefully pick up where he left off.

Prior to getting hurt against the Patriots, Judkins had scored at least 13.8 PPR points in four of his previous five games, with five touchdowns over that span. This should be one of his best games of the season, and I'm excited to use Judkins in plenty of DFS lineups in Week 10.

For more of my DFS plays for Week 10, click on this link to SportsLine. And good luck to your DFS lineups for this week.