devon-achane-miami-dolphins-imagn-images.jpg
Imagn Images

The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.

What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game. If you're still unsure, just send a note on X.com (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!

If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real time.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in Non-PPR leagues. And you can find our PPR cheat sheet.

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Las Vegas Raiders
@
Denver Broncos
Thu, Nov 6 at 8:15 pm ET •
DEN -9.5, O/U 43
RaidersRTG (MAX 10)BroncosRTG (MAX 10)
Geno Smith5.3Bo Nix7.8
Ashton Jeanty6.75J.K. Dobbins6.45
Tre Tucker5.5RJ Harvey4.15
Brock Bowers9.1Courtland Sutton7.38
Raiders DST 2.7Troy Franklin5.68


Evan Engram3.62


Broncos DST 9.5
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Atlanta Falcons
@
Indianapolis Colts
Sun, Nov 9 at 9:30 am ET •
IND -6.5, O/U 48.5
FalconsRTG (MAX 10)ColtsRTG (MAX 10)
Michael Penix Jr.6.4Daniel Jones7.1
Bijan Robinson9.25Jonathan Taylor9.45
Tyler Allgeier2.58Michael Pittman7.1
Drake London8.85Josh Downs4.58
Darnell Mooney3.58Alec Pierce4.55
Kyle Pitts5.45Tyler Warren6.12
Falcons DST 5.0Colts DST 7.0
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New Orleans Saints
@
Carolina Panthers
Sun, Nov 9 at 1:00 pm ET •
CAR -5.5, O/U 39.5
SaintsRTG (MAX 10)PanthersRTG (MAX 10)
Tyler Shough2.8Bryce Young4.7
Alvin Kamara4.18Rico Dowdle9.3
Devin Neal2.52Tetairoa McMillan6.42
Chris Olave6.1Jalen Coker2.78
Devaughn Vele2.8Xavier Legette2.55
Juwan Johnson5.2Panthers DST 7.1
Saints DST 2.5

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New York Giants
@
Chicago Bears
Sun, Nov 9 at 1:00 pm ET •
CHI -4.5, O/U 46.5
GiantsRTG (MAX 10)BearsRTG (MAX 10)
Jaxson Dart8.4Caleb Williams8.2
Tyrone Tracy Jr.4.22Kyle Monangai7.55
Devin Singletary3.52Brittain Brown1.3
Wan'Dale Robinson6.0Rome Odunze7.15
Darius Slayton4.75DJ Moore5.35
Theo Johnson4.4Olamide Zaccheaus3.55
Giants DST 3.6Colston Loveland4.1


Bears DST 3.8
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Jacksonville Jaguars
@
Houston Texans
Sun, Nov 9 at 1:00 pm ET •
HOU +1.5, O/U 37.5
JaguarsRTG (MAX 10)TexansRTG (MAX 10)
Trevor Lawrence4.9Davis Mills3.1
Travis Etienne5.95Woody Marks4.2
Bhayshul Tuten2.65Nick Chubb3.5
Parker Washington5.79Nico Collins7.45
Jakobi Meyers3.78Christian Kirk3.2
Hunter Long1.6Dalton Schultz4.42
Jaguars DST 6.2Texans DST 8.5
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Buffalo Bills
@
Miami Dolphins
Sun, Nov 9 at 1:00 pm ET •
MIA +9.5, O/U 50
BillsRTG (MAX 10)DolphinsRTG (MAX 10)
Josh Allen9.0Tua Tagovailoa5.4
James Cook9.5De'Von Achane9.15
Khalil Shakir5.65Jaylen Waddle7.0
Keon Coleman2.5Malik Washington3.05
Dalton Kincaid5.9Greg Dulcich3.6
Bills DST 8.1Dolphins DST 1.4
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Baltimore Ravens
@
Minnesota Vikings
Sun, Nov 9 at 1:00 pm ET •
MIN +3.5, O/U 48.5
RavensRTG (MAX 10)VikingsRTG (MAX 10)
Lamar Jackson9.4J.J. McCarthy6.6
Derrick Henry8.45Aaron Jones4.7
Zay Flowers7.4Jordan Mason3.35
Rashod Bateman2.42Justin Jefferson8.15
Mark Andrews5.8Jordan Addison6.3
Ravens DST 5.8Jalen Nailor3.25


T.J. Hockenson4.35


Vikings DST 4.2
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Cleveland Browns
@
New York Jets
Sun, Nov 9 at 1:00 pm ET •
NYJ +2.5, O/U 37.5
BrownsRTG (MAX 10)JetsRTG (MAX 10)
Dillon Gabriel2.5Justin Fields6.9
Quinshon Judkins7.6Breece Hall7.5
Jerry Jeudy3.0Isaiah Davis2.6
Jamari Thrash1.5Garrett Wilson8.9
Harold Fannin Jr.6.02Tyler Johnson2.98
David Njoku5.55Mason Taylor4.32
Browns DST 8.2Jets DST 4.5
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New England Patriots
@
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sun, Nov 9 at 1:00 pm ET •
TB -2.5, O/U 48
PatriotsRTG (MAX 10)BuccaneersRTG (MAX 10)
Drake Maye8.1Baker Mayfield7.6
TreVeyon Henderson5.75Rachaad White4.6
Terrell Jennings2.9Emeka Egbuka7.48
Stefon Diggs6.15Tez Johnson5.6
Demario Douglas4.78Cade Otton4.5
Hunter Henry4.0Buccaneers DST 4.3
Patriots DST 6.8

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Arizona Cardinals
@
Seattle Seahawks
Sun, Nov 9 at 4:05 pm ET •
SEA -6.5, O/U 45
CardinalsRTG (MAX 10)SeahawksRTG (MAX 10)
Jacoby Brissett6.8Sam Darnold7.5
Emari Demercado3.28Kenneth Walker III5.7
Zonovan Knight3.1Zach Charbonnet4.3
Marvin Harrison Jr.7.18Jaxon Smith-Njigba9.2
Michael Wilson3.32Rashid Shaheed4.72
Trey McBride7.85Tory Horton3.8
Cardinals DST 4.1AJ Barner3.75


Seahawks DST 8.6
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Los Angeles Rams
@
San Francisco 49ers
Sun, Nov 9 at 4:25 pm ET •
SF +4.5, O/U 49.5
RamsRTG (MAX 10)49ersRTG (MAX 10)
Matthew Stafford8.8Mac Jones6.3
Kyren Williams7.52Christian McCaffrey9.4
Blake Corum2.45Jauan Jennings5.88
Puka Nacua8.95Kendrick Bourne4.38
Davante Adams8.4George Kittle6.65
Tyler Higbee2.6849ers DST 3.7
Rams DST 5.7

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Detroit Lions
@
Washington Commanders
Sun, Nov 9 at 4:25 pm ET •
WAS +8, O/U 49.5
LionsRTG (MAX 10)CommandersRTG (MAX 10)
Jared Goff7.4Marcus Mariota5.9
Jahmyr Gibbs9.35Jeremy McNichols3.12
David Montgomery6.05Jacory Croskey-Merritt2.92
Amon-Ra St. Brown8.8Deebo Samuel5.72
Jameson Williams5.4Jaylin Lane3.65
Sam LaPorta6.18Zach Ertz4.25
Lions DST 9.4Commanders DST 1.6
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Pittsburgh Steelers
@
Los Angeles Chargers
Sun, Nov 9 at 8:20 pm ET •
LAC -3, O/U 44.5
SteelersRTG (MAX 10)ChargersRTG (MAX 10)
Aaron Rodgers5.8Justin Herbert7.9
Jaylen Warren6.68Kimani Vidal4.52
DK Metcalf6.78Jaret Patterson2.62
Calvin Austin III3.68Ladd McConkey8.3
Pat Freiermuth3.02Keenan Allen6.62
Steelers DST 4.8Quentin Johnston6.08


Oronde Gadsden II6.22


Chargers DST 6.3
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Philadelphia Eagles
@
Green Bay Packers
Mon, Nov 10 at 8:15 pm ET •
GB -2.5, O/U 44.5
EaglesRTG (MAX 10)PackersRTG (MAX 10)
Jalen Hurts8.7Jordan Love6.5
Saquon Barkley8.5Josh Jacobs8.6
DeVonta Smith7.35Romeo Doubs6.4
A.J. Brown6.9Christian Watson4.9
Dallas Goedert5.62Luke Musgrave3.72
Eagles DST 8.3Packers DST 4.4