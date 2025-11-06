The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.



What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.



To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game. If you're still unsure, just send a note on X.com (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!



If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real time.



Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in Non-PPR leagues. And you can find our PPR cheat sheet.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Raiders RTG (MAX 10) Broncos RTG (MAX 10) Geno Smith 5.3 Bo Nix 7.8 Ashton Jeanty 6.75 J.K. Dobbins 6.45 Tre Tucker 5.5 RJ Harvey 4.15 Brock Bowers 9.1 Courtland Sutton 7.38 Raiders DST 2.7 Troy Franklin 5.68



Evan Engram 3.62



Broncos DST 9.5

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Falcons RTG (MAX 10) Colts RTG (MAX 10) Michael Penix Jr. 6.4 Daniel Jones 7.1 Bijan Robinson 9.25 Jonathan Taylor 9.45 Tyler Allgeier 2.58 Michael Pittman 7.1 Drake London 8.85 Josh Downs 4.58 Darnell Mooney 3.58 Alec Pierce 4.55 Kyle Pitts 5.45 Tyler Warren 6.12 Falcons DST 5.0 Colts DST 7.0

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Saints RTG (MAX 10) Panthers RTG (MAX 10) Tyler Shough 2.8 Bryce Young 4.7 Alvin Kamara 4.18 Rico Dowdle 9.3 Devin Neal 2.52 Tetairoa McMillan 6.42 Chris Olave 6.1 Jalen Coker 2.78 Devaughn Vele 2.8 Xavier Legette 2.55 Juwan Johnson 5.2 Panthers DST 7.1 Saints DST 2.5





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Giants RTG (MAX 10) Bears RTG (MAX 10) Jaxson Dart 8.4 Caleb Williams 8.2 Tyrone Tracy Jr. 4.22 Kyle Monangai 7.55 Devin Singletary 3.52 Brittain Brown 1.3 Wan'Dale Robinson 6.0 Rome Odunze 7.15 Darius Slayton 4.75 DJ Moore 5.35 Theo Johnson 4.4 Olamide Zaccheaus 3.55 Giants DST 3.6 Colston Loveland 4.1



Bears DST 3.8

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Jaguars RTG (MAX 10) Texans RTG (MAX 10) Trevor Lawrence 4.9 Davis Mills 3.1 Travis Etienne 5.95 Woody Marks 4.2 Bhayshul Tuten 2.65 Nick Chubb 3.5 Parker Washington 5.79 Nico Collins 7.45 Jakobi Meyers 3.78 Christian Kirk 3.2 Hunter Long 1.6 Dalton Schultz 4.42 Jaguars DST 6.2 Texans DST 8.5

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Bills RTG (MAX 10) Dolphins RTG (MAX 10) Josh Allen 9.0 Tua Tagovailoa 5.4 James Cook 9.5 De'Von Achane 9.15 Khalil Shakir 5.65 Jaylen Waddle 7.0 Keon Coleman 2.5 Malik Washington 3.05 Dalton Kincaid 5.9 Greg Dulcich 3.6 Bills DST 8.1 Dolphins DST 1.4

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Ravens RTG (MAX 10) Vikings RTG (MAX 10) Lamar Jackson 9.4 J.J. McCarthy 6.6 Derrick Henry 8.45 Aaron Jones 4.7 Zay Flowers 7.4 Jordan Mason 3.35 Rashod Bateman 2.42 Justin Jefferson 8.15 Mark Andrews 5.8 Jordan Addison 6.3 Ravens DST 5.8 Jalen Nailor 3.25



T.J. Hockenson 4.35



Vikings DST 4.2

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Browns RTG (MAX 10) Jets RTG (MAX 10) Dillon Gabriel 2.5 Justin Fields 6.9 Quinshon Judkins 7.6 Breece Hall 7.5 Jerry Jeudy 3.0 Isaiah Davis 2.6 Jamari Thrash 1.5 Garrett Wilson 8.9 Harold Fannin Jr. 6.02 Tyler Johnson 2.98 David Njoku 5.55 Mason Taylor 4.32 Browns DST 8.2 Jets DST 4.5

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Patriots RTG (MAX 10) Buccaneers RTG (MAX 10) Drake Maye 8.1 Baker Mayfield 7.6 TreVeyon Henderson 5.75 Rachaad White 4.6 Terrell Jennings 2.9 Emeka Egbuka 7.48 Stefon Diggs 6.15 Tez Johnson 5.6 Demario Douglas 4.78 Cade Otton 4.5 Hunter Henry 4.0 Buccaneers DST 4.3 Patriots DST 6.8





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Cardinals RTG (MAX 10) Seahawks RTG (MAX 10) Jacoby Brissett 6.8 Sam Darnold 7.5 Emari Demercado 3.28 Kenneth Walker III 5.7 Zonovan Knight 3.1 Zach Charbonnet 4.3 Marvin Harrison Jr. 7.18 Jaxon Smith-Njigba 9.2 Michael Wilson 3.32 Rashid Shaheed 4.72 Trey McBride 7.85 Tory Horton 3.8 Cardinals DST 4.1 AJ Barner 3.75



Seahawks DST 8.6

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Rams RTG (MAX 10) 49ers RTG (MAX 10) Matthew Stafford 8.8 Mac Jones 6.3 Kyren Williams 7.52 Christian McCaffrey 9.4 Blake Corum 2.45 Jauan Jennings 5.88 Puka Nacua 8.95 Kendrick Bourne 4.38 Davante Adams 8.4 George Kittle 6.65 Tyler Higbee 2.68 49ers DST 3.7 Rams DST 5.7





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Lions RTG (MAX 10) Commanders RTG (MAX 10) Jared Goff 7.4 Marcus Mariota 5.9 Jahmyr Gibbs 9.35 Jeremy McNichols 3.12 David Montgomery 6.05 Jacory Croskey-Merritt 2.92 Amon-Ra St. Brown 8.8 Deebo Samuel 5.72 Jameson Williams 5.4 Jaylin Lane 3.65 Sam LaPorta 6.18 Zach Ertz 4.25 Lions DST 9.4 Commanders DST 1.6

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Steelers RTG (MAX 10) Chargers RTG (MAX 10) Aaron Rodgers 5.8 Justin Herbert 7.9 Jaylen Warren 6.68 Kimani Vidal 4.52 DK Metcalf 6.78 Jaret Patterson 2.62 Calvin Austin III 3.68 Ladd McConkey 8.3 Pat Freiermuth 3.02 Keenan Allen 6.62 Steelers DST 4.8 Quentin Johnston 6.08



Oronde Gadsden II 6.22



Chargers DST 6.3

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em