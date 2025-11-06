devon-achane-miami-dolphins-imagn-images.jpg
Imagn Images

The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.

What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game. If you're still unsure, just send a note on X.com (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!

If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real time.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in PPR leagues and you can find our Non-PPR cheat sheet.

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Las Vegas Raiders
@
Denver Broncos
Thu, Nov 6 at 8:15 pm ET •
DEN -9.5, O/U 43
RaidersRTG (MAX 10)BroncosRTG (MAX 10)
Geno Smith5.3Bo Nix7.8
Ashton Jeanty7.15J.K. Dobbins5.85
Tre Tucker5.1RJ Harvey4.42
Brock Bowers9.3Courtland Sutton7.6
Raiders DST 2.7Troy Franklin5.6


Evan Engram3.75


Broncos DST 9.5
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Atlanta Falcons
@
Indianapolis Colts
Sun, Nov 9 at 9:30 am ET •
IND -6.5, O/U 48.5
FalconsRTG (MAX 10)ColtsRTG (MAX 10)
Michael Penix Jr.6.4Daniel Jones7.1
Bijan Robinson9.55Jonathan Taylor9.15
Tyler Allgeier2.62Michael Pittman7.4
Drake London9.2Josh Downs4.9
Darnell Mooney3.5Alec Pierce4.55
Kyle Pitts5.52Tyler Warren6.35
Falcons DST 5.0Colts DST 7.0
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New Orleans Saints
@
Carolina Panthers
Sun, Nov 9 at 1:00 pm ET •
CAR -5.5, O/U 39.5
SaintsRTG (MAX 10)PanthersRTG (MAX 10)
Tyler Shough2.8Bryce Young4.7
Alvin Kamara4.2Rico Dowdle9.0
Devin Neal2.58Tetairoa McMillan6.58
Chris Olave6.9Jalen Coker2.82
Devaughn Vele3.0Xavier Legette2.6
Juwan Johnson5.5Panthers DST 7.1
Saints DST 2.5

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New York Giants
@
Chicago Bears
Sun, Nov 9 at 1:00 pm ET •
CHI -4.5, O/U 46.5
GiantsRTG (MAX 10)BearsRTG (MAX 10)
Jaxson Dart8.4Caleb Williams8.2
Tyrone Tracy Jr.4.22Kyle Monangai7.28
Devin Singletary3.55Brittain Brown1.1
Wan'Dale Robinson7.1Rome Odunze7.35
Darius Slayton4.88DJ Moore5.55
Theo Johnson4.72Olamide Zaccheaus3.28
Giants DST 3.6Colston Loveland4.3


Bears DST 3.8
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Jacksonville Jaguars
@
Houston Texans
Sun, Nov 9 at 1:00 pm ET •
HOU +1.5, O/U 37.5
JaguarsRTG (MAX 10)TexansRTG (MAX 10)
Trevor Lawrence4.9Davis Mills3.1
Travis Etienne5.8Woody Marks4.5
Bhayshul Tuten2.68Nick Chubb3.22
Parker Washington6.05Nico Collins7.8
Jakobi Meyers3.9Christian Kirk3.1
Hunter Long1.3Dalton Schultz4.85
Jaguars DST 6.2Texans DST 8.5
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Buffalo Bills
@
Miami Dolphins
Sun, Nov 9 at 1:00 pm ET •
MIA +9.5, O/U 50
BillsRTG (MAX 10)DolphinsRTG (MAX 10)
Josh Allen9.0Tua Tagovailoa5.4
James Cook9.5De'Von Achane8.9
Khalil Shakir5.95Jaylen Waddle7.3
Keon Coleman2.5Malik Washington3.58
Dalton Kincaid5.92Greg Dulcich3.52
Bills DST 8.1Dolphins DST 1.4
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Baltimore Ravens
@
Minnesota Vikings
Sun, Nov 9 at 1:00 pm ET •
MIN +3.5, O/U 48.5
RavensRTG (MAX 10)VikingsRTG (MAX 10)
Lamar Jackson9.4J.J. McCarthy6.6
Derrick Henry8.2Aaron Jones5.18
Zay Flowers7.75Jordan Mason3.2
Rashod Bateman2.52Justin Jefferson8.6
Mark Andrews5.75Jordan Addison6.45
Ravens DST 5.8Jalen Nailor3.25


T.J. Hockenson4.58


Vikings DST 4.2
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Cleveland Browns
@
New York Jets
Sun, Nov 9 at 1:00 pm ET •
NYJ +2.5, O/U 37.5
BrownsRTG (MAX 10)JetsRTG (MAX 10)
Dillon Gabriel2.5Justin Fields6.9
Quinshon Judkins7.88Breece Hall7.9
Jerry Jeudy3.08Isaiah Davis2.65
Jamari Thrash1.3Garrett Wilson9.25
Harold Fannin Jr.6.38Tyler Johnson3.05
David Njoku5.68Mason Taylor4.48
Browns DST 8.2Jets DST 4.5
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New England Patriots
@
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sun, Nov 9 at 1:00 pm ET •
TB -2.5, O/U 48
PatriotsRTG (MAX 10)BuccaneersRTG (MAX 10)
Drake Maye8.1Baker Mayfield7.6
TreVeyon Henderson6.0Rachaad White4.8
Terrell Jennings2.85Emeka Egbuka7.85
Stefon Diggs6.3Tez Johnson5.3
Demario Douglas5.08Cade Otton5.0
Hunter Henry4.18Buccaneers DST 4.3
Patriots DST 6.8

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Arizona Cardinals
@
Seattle Seahawks
Sun, Nov 9 at 4:05 pm ET •
SEA -6.5, O/U 45
CardinalsRTG (MAX 10)SeahawksRTG (MAX 10)
Jacoby Brissett6.8Sam Darnold7.5
Emari Demercado3.4Kenneth Walker III5.7
Zonovan Knight2.9Zach Charbonnet4.65
Marvin Harrison Jr.7.38Jaxon Smith-Njigba9.7
Michael Wilson3.18Rashid Shaheed4.75
Trey McBride8.25Tory Horton4.25
Cardinals DST 4.1AJ Barner3.8


Seahawks DST 8.6
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Los Angeles Rams
@
San Francisco 49ers
Sun, Nov 9 at 4:25 pm ET •
SF +4.5, O/U 49.5
RamsRTG (MAX 10)49ersRTG (MAX 10)
Matthew Stafford8.8Mac Jones6.3
Kyren Williams7.32Christian McCaffrey9.6
Blake Corum2.55Jauan Jennings6.15
Puka Nacua9.8Kendrick Bourne4.6
Davante Adams8.8George Kittle6.85
Tyler Higbee2.749ers DST 3.7
Rams DST 5.7

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Detroit Lions
@
Washington Commanders
Sun, Nov 9 at 4:25 pm ET •
WAS +8, O/U 49.5
LionsRTG (MAX 10)CommandersRTG (MAX 10)
Jared Goff7.4Marcus Mariota5.9
Jahmyr Gibbs9.05Jeremy McNichols3.3
David Montgomery5.65Jacory Croskey-Merritt2.92
Amon-Ra St. Brown9.35Deebo Samuel5.98
Jameson Williams5.02Jaylin Lane3.7
Sam LaPorta6.25Zach Ertz4.45
Lions DST 9.4Commanders DST 1.6
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Pittsburgh Steelers
@
Los Angeles Chargers
Sun, Nov 9 at 8:20 pm ET •
LAC -3, O/U 44.5
SteelersRTG (MAX 10)ChargersRTG (MAX 10)
Aaron Rodgers5.8Justin Herbert7.9
Jaylen Warren6.62Kimani Vidal4.52
DK Metcalf7.18Jaret Patterson2.64
Calvin Austin III3.82Ladd McConkey8.45
Pat Freiermuth3.15Keenan Allen7.0
Steelers DST 4.8Quentin Johnston6.28


Oronde Gadsden II6.52


Chargers DST 6.3
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Philadelphia Eagles
@
Green Bay Packers
Mon, Nov 10 at 8:15 pm ET •
GB -2.5, O/U 44.5
EaglesRTG (MAX 10)PackersRTG (MAX 10)
Jalen Hurts8.7Jordan Love6.5
Saquon Barkley8.3Josh Jacobs8.35
DeVonta Smith7.7Romeo Doubs6.55
A.J. Brown7.2Christian Watson5.15
Dallas Goedert5.82Luke Musgrave3.78
Eagles DST 8.3Packers DST 4.4