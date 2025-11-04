Fifteen seasons ago, the Fantasy Football Trade Chart was created by CBS Sports for the sole purpose of helping you make fair trades in your leagues.

But in 2025, the Trade Chart expanded! This year, we've added a column for those of you who play in four-point-per-pass TD leagues, and a column for half-PPR leagues! Yes finally.

The values assigned to the players below reflect a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. Values are determined by expected future performance, future schedule, and, most importantly, public sentiment. Past performance isn't a major factor in the Trade Chart.

By adding two players' values, you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return. However, Fantasy managers should take off 10% of the value in any trade where one side has two or more players than the other. Also, a handful of others only carry legitimate value in two-QB or full-PPR leagues (and thus have no value listed in one-QB or non-PPR leagues).

This list also works as a "rest of season" rankings for the 2025 season.

Finally, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points. If you want to dive deeper before sending out or replying to trade offers, be sure to find my updated projected rest of season schedule rankings available on SportsLine later this week.

You can reach out with any questions, disagreements, or reports of trades from your leagues to Dave Richard at drichard@cbs.com or at @daverichard on X.

Running back

player tm non 0.5 PPR J. Taylor IND 44 44.5 45 C. McCaffrey SF 39 41.5 44 B. Robinson ATL 40 41.5 43 J. Cook BUF 37 38 39 J. Gibbs DET 35 36.5 38 D. Achane MIA 34 36 38 J. Jacobs GB 31 31.5 32 S. Barkley PHI 30 30 30 J. Williams DAL 25 26 27 D. Henry BAL 25 25 25 K. Williams LAR 21 21 21 B. Hall NYJ 19 20 21 Q. Judkins CLE 19 19.5 20 D. Swift CHI 17 18 19 R. Dowdle CAR 15 16 17 A. Jeanty LV 15 16 17 C. Brown CIN 13 14 15 B. Irving TB 12 13 14 J. Warren PIT 10 11.5 13 O. Hampton LAC 10 11 12 D. Montgomery DET 10 10.5 11 T. Etienne JAC 10 10.5 11 J. Dobbins DEN 10 10 10 K. Walker III SEA 10 10 10 K. Vidal LAC 9 9.5 10 T. Benson ARI 8 8.5 9 K. Hunt KC 7 7.5 8 T. Henderson NE 7 7.5 8 R. Stevenson NE 7 7.5 8 R. Harvey DEN 7 7.5 8 W. Marks HOU 6 7 8 A. Kamara NO 6 6.5 7 T. Tracy Jr. NYG 6 6.5 7 A. Jones MIN 6 6.5 7 Z. Charbonnet SEA 6 6.5 7 K. Monangai CHI 6 6.5 7 R. White TB 5 6 7 J. Mason MIN 6 6 6 J. Croskey-Merritt WAS 6 6 6 T. Pollard TEN 5 5 5 T. Spears TEN 5 5 5 I. Pacheco KC 5 5 5 T. Allgeier ATL 5 5 5

Wide receiver

player tm non 0.5 PPR J. Chase CIN 34 37.5 41 P. Nacua LAR 33 36.5 40 J. Smith-Njigba SEA 33 36.5 40 A. St. Brown DET 33 35.5 38 C. Lamb DAL 30 33 36 R. Rice KC 29 32 35 J. Jefferson MIN 24 26.5 29 D. London ATL 24 26.5 29 M. Pittman IND 20 22 24 G. Wilson NYJ 19 21.5 24 E. Egbuka TB 18 20 22 D. Adams LAR 18 19.5 21 L. McConkey LAC 17 19 21 N. Collins HOU 18 19 20 J. Waddle MIA 16 17.5 19 C. Sutton DEN 16 17.5 19 T. Higgins CIN 14 16.5 19 G. Pickens DAL 14 16.5 19 M. Harrison Jr. ARI 14 15.5 17 Z. Flowers BAL 14 15.5 17 R. Odunze CHI 14 15.5 17 A. Brown PHI 14 15.5 17 D. Smith PHI 12 13.5 15 D. Metcalf PIT 12 13.5 15 J. Addison MIN 11 12.5 14 T. McMillan CAR 9 10.5 12 D. Samuel WAS 9 10.5 12 C. Olave NO 7 9.5 12 Q. Johnston LAC 8 9 10 B. Thomas Jr. JAC 7 8.5 10 R. Pearsall SF 7 8.5 10 R. Doubs GB 7 8 9 X. Worthy KC 7 8 9 K. Allen LAC 6 7.5 9 K. Shakir BUF 6 7.5 9 W. Robinson NYG 6 7.5 9 S. Diggs NE 6 7 8 J. Meyers JAC 6 7 8 J. Jennings SF 5 5.5 6 T. McLaurin WAS 5 5.5 6 J. Williams DET 5 5.5 6 T. Tucker LV 5 5.5 6 J. Downs IND 5 5.5 6 D. Moore CHI 5 5 5 T. Franklin DEN -- -- 5 A. Pierce IND -- -- 5

Tight end

player tm non 0.5 PPR B. Bowers LV 17 19.5 22 T. McBride ARI 16 18 20 T. Warren IND 12 13.5 15 J. Ferguson DAL 12 13.5 15 G. Kittle SF 11 12.5 14 S. LaPorta DET 8 9 10 O. Gadsden LAC 8 9 10 D. Kincaid BUF 8 8.5 9 T. Kelce KC 7 8 9 H. Fannin CLE 7 7.5 8 D. Goedert PHI 7 7.5 8 K. Pitts ATL 6 7 8 D. Njoku CLE 6 7 8 M. Taylor NYJ 5 6 7 C. Loveland CHI 5 5.5 6 J. Johnson NO -- -- 5 M. Andrews BAL -- -- 5 T. Hockenson MIN -- -- 5

Quarterback