Jaylen Warren was my Start of the Week the last time he faced the Bengals in Week 7, and he was dominant with 16 carries for 127 yards and four catches for 31 yards on five targets. He should have the chance for another huge game in the rematch, and Warren will be in plenty of my DFS lineups for Week 11.

He's a good price at $6,100 on DraftKings and $7,000 on FanDuel, and the Steelers have said they want to give him more work heading into this game against Cincinnati. It makes sense since the Bengals are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, with 13 total touchdowns allowed.

For the season, 11 running backs have scored at least 15.4 PPR points against Cincinnati, including Warren. He should have another big game against the Bengals again, and I'm excited for him to headline a lot of my DFS lineups in this scoring period.

For more of my DFS plays for Week 11, click on this link to SportsLine. And good luck to your DFS lineups for this week.