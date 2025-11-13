drake-london-atlanta-falcons-imagn-images.jpg
The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.

What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game. If you're still unsure, just send a note on X.com (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!

If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real time.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in Non-PPR leagues. And you can find our PPR cheat sheet.

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New York Jets
@
New England Patriots
Thu, Nov 13 at 8:15 pm ET •
NE -12.5, O/U 43.5
JetsRTG (MAX 10)PatriotsRTG (MAX 10)
Justin Fields2.6Drake Maye8.2
Breece Hall6.45TreVeyon Henderson7.05
Isaiah Davis2.68Stefon Diggs6.4
Mason Taylor2.8Mack Hollins4.3
Jets DST 2.4Kyle Williams3.32


Demario Douglas2.85


Hunter Henry4.25


Patriots DST 9.4
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Washington Commanders
@
Miami Dolphins
Sun, Nov 16 at 9:30 am ET •
MIA -2.5, O/U 47.5
CommandersRTG (MAX 10)DolphinsRTG (MAX 10)
Marcus Mariota5.9Tua Tagovailoa6.4
Chris Rodriguez Jr.3.65De'Von Achane9.5
Jacory Croskey-Merritt2.95Jaylen Waddle7.88
Jeremy McNichols2.62Malik Washington3.42
Deebo Samuel5.11Greg Dulcich2.82
Zach Ertz4.5Dolphins DST 5.6
Commanders DST 3.9

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Carolina Panthers
@
Atlanta Falcons
Sun, Nov 16 at 1:00 pm ET •
ATL -3.5, O/U 42.5
PanthersRTG (MAX 10)FalconsRTG (MAX 10)
Bryce Young2.2Michael Penix Jr.3.6
Rico Dowdle7.65Bijan Robinson8.4
Tetairoa McMillan5.2Tyler Allgeier5.05
Panthers DST 3.0Drake London8.18


Kyle Pitts5.02


Falcons DST 7.2
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
@
Buffalo Bills
Sun, Nov 16 at 1:00 pm ET •
BUF -5.5, O/U 48
BuccaneersRTG (MAX 10)BillsRTG (MAX 10)
Baker Mayfield6.7Josh Allen8.9
Rachaad White5.55James Cook8.9
Sean Tucker4.32Khalil Shakir6.38
Emeka Egbuka8.3Keon Coleman3.55
Tez Johnson5.85Dawson Knox3.82
Sterling Shepard2.98Bills DST 3.7
Cade Otton6.1

Buccaneers DST 3.3

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Los Angeles Chargers
@
Jacksonville Jaguars
Sun, Nov 16 at 1:00 pm ET •
JAC +3, O/U 43.5
ChargersRTG (MAX 10)JaguarsRTG (MAX 10)
Justin Herbert7.3Trevor Lawrence3.9
Kimani Vidal7.2Travis Etienne6.85
Ladd McConkey8.05Parker Washington6.3
Quentin Johnston6.65Jakobi Meyers4.2
Keenan Allen5.0Hunter Long1.9
Oronde Gadsden II6.5Jaguars DST 2.9
Chargers DST 8.2

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Chicago Bears
@
Minnesota Vikings
Sun, Nov 16 at 1:00 pm ET •
MIN -3, O/U 48.5
BearsRTG (MAX 10)VikingsRTG (MAX 10)
Caleb Williams7.0J.J. McCarthy4.4
D'Andre Swift7.4Aaron Jones6.55
Kyle Monangai4.88Jordan Mason3.52
Rome Odunze7.3Justin Jefferson7.25
DJ Moore5.15Jordan Addison5.8
Luther Burden III3.8Jalen Nailor3.4
Colston Loveland4.22T.J. Hockenson3.5
Bears DST 6.9Vikings DST 4.5
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Green Bay Packers
@
New York Giants
Sun, Nov 16 at 1:00 pm ET •
NYG +7, O/U 42.5
PackersRTG (MAX 10)GiantsRTG (MAX 10)
Jordan Love4.9Jameis Winston4.5
Josh Jacobs8.75Devin Singletary4.28
Christian Watson5.48Tyrone Tracy Jr.3.9
Romeo Doubs5.25Wan'Dale Robinson5.5
Luke Musgrave3.62Darius Slayton5.45
Packers DST 7.9Theo Johnson4.35


Giants DST 2.3
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Cincinnati Bengals
@
Pittsburgh Steelers
Sun, Nov 16 at 1:00 pm ET •
PIT -5.5, O/U 49.5
BengalsRTG (MAX 10)SteelersRTG (MAX 10)
Joe Flacco7.4Aaron Rodgers6.8
Chase Brown7.22Jaylen Warren7.5
Ja'Marr Chase8.8DK Metcalf6.62
Tee Higgins7.35Roman Wilson2.92
Noah Fant3.15Calvin Austin III2.9
Bengals DST 2.2Pat Freiermuth4.52


Steelers DST 3.8
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Houston Texans
@
Tennessee Titans
Sun, Nov 16 at 1:00 pm ET •
TEN +6.5, O/U 37.5
TexansRTG (MAX 10)TitansRTG (MAX 10)
Davis Mills4.7Cam Ward2.0
Woody Marks6.58Tyjae Spears4.15
Nick Chubb3.1Tony Pollard4.02
Nico Collins7.85Calvin Ridley4.0
Dalton Schultz5.3Chimere Dike2.86
Texans DST 9.5Titans DST 2.6
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
San Francisco 49ers
@
Arizona Cardinals
Sun, Nov 16 at 4:05 pm ET •
ARI +3, O/U 48.5
49ersRTG (MAX 10)CardinalsRTG (MAX 10)
Mac Jones4.6Jacoby Brissett5.6
Christian McCaffrey9.42Emari Demercado4.82
Jauan Jennings6.72Michael Carter2.7
Kendrick Bourne1.9Michael Wilson4.45
George Kittle6.72Trey McBride8.08
49ers DST 4.0Cardinals DST 2.7
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Seattle Seahawks
@
Los Angeles Rams
Sun, Nov 16 at 4:05 pm ET •
LAR -3, O/U 48.5
SeahawksRTG (MAX 10)RamsRTG (MAX 10)
Sam Darnold6.5Matthew Stafford7.7
Zach Charbonnet5.18Kyren Williams6.78
Kenneth Walker III4.85Puka Nacua8.02
Jaxon Smith-Njigba8.85Davante Adams7.98
Rashid Shaheed4.48Tyler Higbee3.02
Cooper Kupp3.48Terrance Ferguson3.0
AJ Barner3.12Rams DST 5.9
Seahawks DST 6.0

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Baltimore Ravens
@
Cleveland Browns
Sun, Nov 16 at 4:25 pm ET •
CLE +7.5, O/U 39.5
RavensRTG (MAX 10)BrownsRTG (MAX 10)
Lamar Jackson9.0Dillon Gabriel2.4
Derrick Henry7.1Quinshon Judkins6.52
Zay Flowers6.75Jerry Jeudy4.38
Mark Andrews4.8Cedric Tillman3.38
Ravens DST 7.8Harold Fannin Jr.5.6


David Njoku5.22


Browns DST 4.6
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Kansas City Chiefs
@
Denver Broncos
Sun, Nov 16 at 4:25 pm ET •
DEN +3.5, O/U 44.5
ChiefsRTG (MAX 10)BroncosRTG (MAX 10)
Patrick Mahomes7.2Bo Nix6.2
Kareem Hunt5.42RJ Harvey6.0
Brashard Smith2.65Troy Franklin6.82
Rashee Rice8.15Courtland Sutton5.65
Xavier Worthy5.7Evan Engram3.05
Marquise Brown3.3Broncos DST 7.4
Travis Kelce5.68

Chiefs DST 7.3

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Detroit Lions
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Sun, Nov 16 at 8:20 pm ET •
PHI -2.5, O/U 46.5
LionsRTG (MAX 10)EaglesRTG (MAX 10)
Jared Goff6.1Jalen Hurts8.5
Jahmyr Gibbs8.28Saquon Barkley7.9
David Montgomery4.72A.J. Brown7.0
Amon-Ra St. Brown8.12DeVonta Smith6.9
Jameson Williams6.6Dallas Goedert5.52
Sam LaPorta6.08Eagles DST 6.7
Lions DST 4.7

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Dallas Cowboys
@
Las Vegas Raiders
Mon, Nov 17 at 8:15 pm ET •
LV +3.5, O/U 50.5
CowboysRTG (MAX 10)RaidersRTG (MAX 10)
Dak Prescott8.4Geno Smith4.8
Javonte Williams8.2Ashton Jeanty7.28
CeeDee Lamb8.25Tre Tucker5.08
George Pickens7.08Tyler Lockett3.35
Jake Ferguson5.9Brock Bowers8.1
Cowboys DST 6.8Raiders DST 2.5