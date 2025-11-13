The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.



What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.



To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game. If you're still unsure, just send a note on X.com (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!



If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real time.



Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in Non-PPR leagues. And you can find our PPR cheat sheet.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Jets RTG (MAX 10) Patriots RTG (MAX 10) Justin Fields 2.6 Drake Maye 8.2 Breece Hall 6.45 TreVeyon Henderson 7.05 Isaiah Davis 2.68 Stefon Diggs 6.4 Mason Taylor 2.8 Mack Hollins 4.3 Jets DST 2.4 Kyle Williams 3.32



Demario Douglas 2.85



Hunter Henry 4.25



Patriots DST 9.4

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Commanders RTG (MAX 10) Dolphins RTG (MAX 10) Marcus Mariota 5.9 Tua Tagovailoa 6.4 Chris Rodriguez Jr. 3.65 De'Von Achane 9.5 Jacory Croskey-Merritt 2.95 Jaylen Waddle 7.88 Jeremy McNichols 2.62 Malik Washington 3.42 Deebo Samuel 5.11 Greg Dulcich 2.82 Zach Ertz 4.5 Dolphins DST 5.6 Commanders DST 3.9





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Panthers RTG (MAX 10) Falcons RTG (MAX 10) Bryce Young 2.2 Michael Penix Jr. 3.6 Rico Dowdle 7.65 Bijan Robinson 8.4 Tetairoa McMillan 5.2 Tyler Allgeier 5.05 Panthers DST 3.0 Drake London 8.18



Kyle Pitts 5.02



Falcons DST 7.2

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Buccaneers RTG (MAX 10) Bills RTG (MAX 10) Baker Mayfield 6.7 Josh Allen 8.9 Rachaad White 5.55 James Cook 8.9 Sean Tucker 4.32 Khalil Shakir 6.38 Emeka Egbuka 8.3 Keon Coleman 3.55 Tez Johnson 5.85 Dawson Knox 3.82 Sterling Shepard 2.98 Bills DST 3.7 Cade Otton 6.1



Buccaneers DST 3.3





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Chargers RTG (MAX 10) Jaguars RTG (MAX 10) Justin Herbert 7.3 Trevor Lawrence 3.9 Kimani Vidal 7.2 Travis Etienne 6.85 Ladd McConkey 8.05 Parker Washington 6.3 Quentin Johnston 6.65 Jakobi Meyers 4.2 Keenan Allen 5.0 Hunter Long 1.9 Oronde Gadsden II 6.5 Jaguars DST 2.9 Chargers DST 8.2





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Bears RTG (MAX 10) Vikings RTG (MAX 10) Caleb Williams 7.0 J.J. McCarthy 4.4 D'Andre Swift 7.4 Aaron Jones 6.55 Kyle Monangai 4.88 Jordan Mason 3.52 Rome Odunze 7.3 Justin Jefferson 7.25 DJ Moore 5.15 Jordan Addison 5.8 Luther Burden III 3.8 Jalen Nailor 3.4 Colston Loveland 4.22 T.J. Hockenson 3.5 Bears DST 6.9 Vikings DST 4.5

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Packers RTG (MAX 10) Giants RTG (MAX 10) Jordan Love 4.9 Jameis Winston 4.5 Josh Jacobs 8.75 Devin Singletary 4.28 Christian Watson 5.48 Tyrone Tracy Jr. 3.9 Romeo Doubs 5.25 Wan'Dale Robinson 5.5 Luke Musgrave 3.62 Darius Slayton 5.45 Packers DST 7.9 Theo Johnson 4.35



Giants DST 2.3

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Bengals RTG (MAX 10) Steelers RTG (MAX 10) Joe Flacco 7.4 Aaron Rodgers 6.8 Chase Brown 7.22 Jaylen Warren 7.5 Ja'Marr Chase 8.8 DK Metcalf 6.62 Tee Higgins 7.35 Roman Wilson 2.92 Noah Fant 3.15 Calvin Austin III 2.9 Bengals DST 2.2 Pat Freiermuth 4.52



Steelers DST 3.8

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Texans RTG (MAX 10) Titans RTG (MAX 10) Davis Mills 4.7 Cam Ward 2.0 Woody Marks 6.58 Tyjae Spears 4.15 Nick Chubb 3.1 Tony Pollard 4.02 Nico Collins 7.85 Calvin Ridley 4.0 Dalton Schultz 5.3 Chimere Dike 2.86 Texans DST 9.5 Titans DST 2.6

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

49ers RTG (MAX 10) Cardinals RTG (MAX 10) Mac Jones 4.6 Jacoby Brissett 5.6 Christian McCaffrey 9.42 Emari Demercado 4.82 Jauan Jennings 6.72 Michael Carter 2.7 Kendrick Bourne 1.9 Michael Wilson 4.45 George Kittle 6.72 Trey McBride 8.08 49ers DST 4.0 Cardinals DST 2.7

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Seahawks RTG (MAX 10) Rams RTG (MAX 10) Sam Darnold 6.5 Matthew Stafford 7.7 Zach Charbonnet 5.18 Kyren Williams 6.78 Kenneth Walker III 4.85 Puka Nacua 8.02 Jaxon Smith-Njigba 8.85 Davante Adams 7.98 Rashid Shaheed 4.48 Tyler Higbee 3.02 Cooper Kupp 3.48 Terrance Ferguson 3.0 AJ Barner 3.12 Rams DST 5.9 Seahawks DST 6.0





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Ravens RTG (MAX 10) Browns RTG (MAX 10) Lamar Jackson 9.0 Dillon Gabriel 2.4 Derrick Henry 7.1 Quinshon Judkins 6.52 Zay Flowers 6.75 Jerry Jeudy 4.38 Mark Andrews 4.8 Cedric Tillman 3.38 Ravens DST 7.8 Harold Fannin Jr. 5.6



David Njoku 5.22



Browns DST 4.6

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Chiefs RTG (MAX 10) Broncos RTG (MAX 10) Patrick Mahomes 7.2 Bo Nix 6.2 Kareem Hunt 5.42 RJ Harvey 6.0 Brashard Smith 2.65 Troy Franklin 6.82 Rashee Rice 8.15 Courtland Sutton 5.65 Xavier Worthy 5.7 Evan Engram 3.05 Marquise Brown 3.3 Broncos DST 7.4 Travis Kelce 5.68



Chiefs DST 7.3





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Lions RTG (MAX 10) Eagles RTG (MAX 10) Jared Goff 6.1 Jalen Hurts 8.5 Jahmyr Gibbs 8.28 Saquon Barkley 7.9 David Montgomery 4.72 A.J. Brown 7.0 Amon-Ra St. Brown 8.12 DeVonta Smith 6.9 Jameson Williams 6.6 Dallas Goedert 5.52 Sam LaPorta 6.08 Eagles DST 6.7 Lions DST 4.7





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em