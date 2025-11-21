Michael Wilson was amazing in Week 11 against San Francisco with Marvin Harrison Jr. (appendix) out. I'm expecting Wilson to do well again in Week 12 against Jacksonville with Harrison still sidelined, and Wilson is one of my favorite DFS plays for this scoring period.

Wilson will be popular in Week 12, especially since he's a great price at $4,800 on DraftKings and $6,300 on FanDuel. And he has a favorable matchup against the Jaguars, who have allowed nine receivers to score at least 12 PPR points this season.

Against the 49ers, Wilson had 15 catches for 185 yards on 18 targets, but I obviously wouldn't expect that level of production again, especially since Jacoby Brissett attempted 57 passes against San Francisco. That said, Brissett has attempted at least 44 passes in three of five starts in place of Kyler Murray (foot), and Harrison averaged 11 targets per game in two outings before getting injured.

This should be another productive game for Wilson in Week 12. And I'm excited to use him in my DFS lineups on DraftKings and FanDuel.

For more of my DFS plays for Week 12, click on this link to SportsLine. And good luck to your DFS lineups for this week.