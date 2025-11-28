Khalil Shakir has become the only reliable receiving threat for Josh Allen, and that's a good thing for Shakir heading into Week 13 at Pittsburgh. I plan to use Shakir in plenty of my DFS lineups for this scoring period.

Shakir is $5,500 on DraftKings and $6,300 on FanDuel, and he has the chance for a big game against the Steelers. Pittsburgh is No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and 13 guys have scored at least 15.3 PPR points against the Steelers this season.

Shakir has at least seven targets in four of his past five games, and he scored at least 17 PPR points in two of those outings. In Week 12 at Houston, Shakir had eight catches for 110 yards on 10 targets.

We'll see if Dalton Kincaid (hamstring) can play this week for the Bills after missing the past two games, and we know Buffalo doesn't trust Keon Coleman, who has been a healthy scratch for the past two weeks. The Bills are so desperate for receiver help that they signed Brandin Cooks, 32, after he was released by New Orleans.

Allen has one reliable receiver, and that's Shakir. And he should have the chance for another big game against the Steelers.

For more of my DFS plays for Week 13, click on this link to SportsLine. And good luck to your DFS lineups for this week.